Visterra Landscape Group Scales for Growth Announcing Four Senior Leadership Appointments

Brett Salsbury, Vice President, South Region

Tiffany Minyo, Vice President, Human Resources

Brook Haygood, National Director of Sales

Jim Engineer, National Director of Marketing and Communications

Visterra Landscape Group, the premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced the following senior leadership appointments effective immediately: Brett Salsbury, Vice President, South Region; Tiffany Minyo, Vice President, Human Resources; Brook Haygood, National Director of Sales; and Jim Engineer, National Director of Marketing and Communications.

"Successful companies are propelled by trusted and experienced leadership, and we are excited to welcome Brett, Tiffany, Brook and Jim into their new leadership roles at Visterra," said Visterra CEO Alan Handley. "Their collective leadership in the areas of safety and operations, customer experience, people management, and sales and marketing, have already made an outstanding impact on our organization and we look forward to their many contributions as we grow organically and through acquisition."

Since its inception in 2023, Visterra has been gaining high-profile industry attention. The company was recently ranked the 50th largest commercial landscaping company in the United States by Landscape Management. In June, Visterra was named a 2024 Best Places to Work in Landscaping winner by Lawn & Landscape magazine based on employee survey data.

Visterra is comprised of four leading commercial landscape companies across the United States: Riverside Services in New England; Dyna-Mist across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana; and Oberson's and GroundsPRO in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

As Vice President of Visterra's South Region, Salsbury will be responsible for managing and scaling the growth of Visterra partner company, Dyna-Mist, which in recent months has significantly expanded its book of business across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Salsbury, an ISA-certified Arborist, is a career landscape, snow and ice management professional. Salsbury most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Visterra partner company Oberson's Nursery & Landscape while also leading Visterra's companywide safety program. Salsbury spent more than ten years propelling Oberson's rapid growth alongside founder Chad Oberson. Prior to Oberson's, he served in similar roles at WMV Enterprises and The Brickman Group. Salsbury holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ohio University.

As Visterra's Vice President of Human Resources, Minyo is responsible for designing and implementing HR strategies to support mission-critical business objectives; building and prioritizing an industry leading culture; leading talent acquisition and retention through total rewards, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness; and Visterra's training initiatives. Minyo most recently served as Vice President of People at Outfox Hospitality's Dom's Kitchen & Market, where she oversaw HR strategy and development for nearly 1,000 employees. Previous positions included people leadership roles at Nurture Life, Mariano's, a division of Kroger supermarkets, and Target. In 2023, she earned one of the grocery industry's most prestigious honors for female leaders: Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery award. She also serves as an OpenLands volunteer, aSweatlife ambassador, and a Big Brother Big Sister mentor. Minyo graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola University Chicago.

As Visterra's National Director of Sales, Haygood will lead all partner company sales and business development activity; build out Visterra's national sales team and ensure a consistent-industry leading customer experience. Haygood joins Visterra from partner company Oberson's Nursery & Landscape, where he served as Branch Manager in Columbus, Ohio, growing revenues more than 200 percent. Prior to Oberson's, Haygood served as Regional Sales Manager for Sweeping Corporation of America, and Director of Sales and Marketing for Hickman Lawncare. Haygood retired from military service in 2022, earning two Bronze Stars over four tours of duty in 20 years.

As National Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim is responsible for Visterra's brand, image and reputation in the commercial landscaping industry. He brings to Visterra more than two decades of frontline experience shaping reputation and transforming start-ups into category leaders. Prior to Visterra, Jim led ESG, Communications and Government Affairs at LRS, a privately-held waste, recycling and portable services provider. From 2000 to 2018, Jim operated a successful PR practice, e-Rainmaker Public Relations, launching 19 high-innovation clients in the information security and essential service sectors; of his 19 clients, 13 were acquired and six continue to thrive. Jim is the recipient of two prestigious Bulldog PR Award commendations, including Media Relations Professional of the Year Silver in 2011. Jim holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Public Relations from Northern Illinois University.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is the premier commercial landscaping platform and the 50th largest landscape services provider in the United States. Visterra partner companies safely deliver expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, power sweeping, portering and snow and ice removal services with a reputation for excellence in customer service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services in New England; Dyna-Mist serving Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana; and Oberson's and GroundsPRO serving Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

###

Contacts:

Media: media@vlgllc.com

M&A: inquiry@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com