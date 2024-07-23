ElevATE Semiconductor Welcomes Heather Kirkby to Board of Directors, Enhancing Leadership and Strategic Vision

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / ElevATE Semiconductor, a leading designer and manufacturer of ICs for the semiconductor test industry, proudly announces the addition of Heather Kirkby, a seasoned executive, to its Board of Directors.

Heather Kirkby

ElevATE Semiconductor Strengthens Executive Team with Industry Veteran Heather Kirkby.

Heather Kirkby brings over 25 years of global leadership experience across technology and life sciences. She has held significant roles at Intuit and Siebel (acquired by Oracle), with strong roots as a Product Leader and most recently as Chief People Officer for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, a $2 billion-dollar public startup leading the tech-enabled drug discovery industry. Heather is now a highly sought-after advisor, guiding executives, boards, and companies on strategy, scale, and people. Her unique approach as a business leader with a deep product and people orientation has enabled her to build companies, culture, and employee experiences "like a product."

As Chief People Officer at Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Kirkby ensured executive and talent readiness to rapidly grow and drive innovation from a post-Series B startup to the 2021 IPO and beyond. She led strategies across talent, performance, DEI, workforce planning, and culture to ensure public readiness, including executive coaching, and scaled the People team to deliver. Under her leadership, the company scaled to 500+ employees while building and operating an employee experience that achieved all key people metrics. She actively led the company's expansion into Canada, establishing a multi-disciplinary hub in Toronto. While at Recursion, Heather led the Compensation Committee and was a founding board member of Altitude Lab, a biotech incubator in Utah's BioHive.

Previously, Ms. Kirkby rose to progressively senior positions during her 15-year tenure at Intuit across product management and channel marketing before being tapped to lead Global Talent Development. As a company officer, she led a high-impact transformation to ignite coaching capability at all levels. Heather's achievements have been recognized with numerous accolades, including Intuit's prestigious CEO Leadership Award in 2017, Women Tech Council Leadership Finalist in 2020, and an MBA from Harvard University.

Heather Kirkby shared her thoughts on joining the board, stating, "Joining ElevATE Semiconductor's board is an exciting opportunity. The advancements in semiconductor testing and ATE are crucial to the industry's future, and I am eager to contribute to the company's vision and growth alongside such a talented team."

ElevATE Semiconductor's CEO, Jan Gaudestad, expressed his enthusiasm for the new board member, stating, "Heather Kirkby's impressive track record in scaling organizations and fostering innovative cultures will be a tremendous asset to our company. Her experience in both technology and life sciences will provide a fresh perspective as we continue to push the boundaries in the semiconductor test market."

Chris Puscasiu, Managing Partner of Presidio Investors and Chairman of ElevATE Semiconductor, added, "Heather's unique blend of product and people expertise makes her an invaluable addition to our board. Her leadership will be instrumental in guiding our strategic initiatives and enhancing our market presence."

Founded in 2012, ElevATE Semiconductor has established itself as a leader in innovation and excellence within the Test and ATE markets. The addition of Heather Kirkby to the Board of Directors signifies a pivotal moment for the company, reinforcing its commitment to growth, leadership, and sustained success in the semiconductor industry.

