VoltAero Expands Its Market Scope to Southeast Asia With Global Sky's Pre-Order for 15 Cassio Electric-Hybrid Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Global Sky has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VoltAero for the pre-order of 15 Cassio aircraft, becoming a candidate launch customer in Southeast Asia for VoltAero's family of electric-hybrid airplanes.









The agreement was announced at the opening of this week's Farnborough International Airshow in the U.K. It enables the two companies to collaborate on actions that will bring Cassio to Southeast Asia for efficient and sustainable regional air mobility, including the definition of routes and operations for the hybrid-electric aircraft, the identification of airport compatibility and establishment of recharging infrastructure at such facilities, and the development of a Cassio distribution network.

"Cassio is a perfect match for the regional air mobility ambitions of Southeast Asia, bringing together the aircraft's flight range with the designed-in safety of our patented parallel electric-hybrid propulsion system," said Jean Botti, VoltAero's CEO & Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial collaboration with Global Sky."

Christian Duhain, the CEO of Global Sky, added: "Southeast Asia's regional aviation infrastructure will mature rapidly in the coming years with a growing emphasis on sustainability - which creates the right environment for the introduction of Cassio. Our partnership with VoltAero is well-timed to meet the growing requirements of this region."

Global Sky provides aircraft trading services to aircraft owners, with exclusive access to an extensive inventory of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. It also offers a full range of complementary services, including aircraft management, financing and technical support.

VoltAero's Cassio electric-hybrid aircraft family will be a highly capable and reliable product line for regional commercial operators, air taxi/charter companies, private owners, as well as in utility-category service for cargo, postal delivery and medical evacuation (Medevac) applications. It will be produced in three versions: the five-seat Cassio 330; the Cassio 480 with six seats; and the 10-12-seat Cassio 600.

The VoltAero propulsion concept is unique: Cassio aircraft will utilize the ENGINeUS 100 electric motor in the aft fuselage-mounted hybrid propulsion unit for all-electric power during taxi, takeoff, primary flight (if the distance traveled is less than 150 km.), and landing. The hybrid feature - with the internal combustion engine - comes into play as a range extender, recharging the batteries while in flight. Additionally, this hybrid element serves as a backup in the event of a problem with the electric propulsion, ensuring true fail-safe functionality.

By integrating VoltAero's patented electric-hybrid propulsion system into the company's purpose-designed airframe, the Cassio aircraft will deliver an order of magnitude higher performance as compared to the current competition and provide significantly lower operational costs.

VoltAero is exhibiting at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow (Booth D022).

Contact Information

Marina Evans

VoltAero

marina.evans@voltaero.fr

+33 (0)1 45 78 89 92

SOURCE: VoltAero website

View the original press release on newswire.com.