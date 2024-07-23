Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Endorsement #7 Quote: "This book saved my life!" - Dr. Bryan M. Steinberg (full quote below)

Enjoy the Journey

It's part of Life's Adventure

The 5th Edition of "The Journey Through Cancer - A Postscript" is available on Amazon and other online major book retailers as an audiobook, eBook, and paperback. It provides the story and the process to confront a dreaded lung cancer diagnosis.

From the ER doctor and a Urinary Track Infection (UTI) in Maryland, to the military salute in New Jersey, to an airport farewell and train ride, this compelling book presents the process used by the team.

Endorsements from cancer survivors add to the importance of The Journey. In chapter six, update #3, a tissue is recommended for reading more clearly. The humor is subtle; you'll smile and agree - winning is everything - one day at a time. The Life Lesson segment is priceless for all of us. This book is highly recommended for anyone who has cancer, anyone just diagnosed with cancer, or anyone on the care-giver team.

The process is similar for all relevant experiences. The patients, the caregivers, the family members, and those providing comfort to the team must use this textbook/support mechanism. Use it, share it, and learn from it.

The author's advice for those going through the cancer journey: don't stop asking questions, and don't forget to pray for help and understanding in fighting a battle you cannot win alone. Be sure to thank your team.

Endorsement #7 from Dr. Bryan M. Steinberg - "This book saved my life!"

"I, Dr. Bryan M. Steinberg of Rockville, Maryland, developed tongue cancer in 2017. I am the surgeon mentioned in the book - The Journey Through Cancer - A Post Script and treated Betty Serritella's lung cancer in 2014."

"My cancer was a challenge for the doctors. I was treated at the Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City. I read 'The Journey…' several times for hope, direction, and faith. The monumental process was in the book. After all, I helped write the process. My hope was in my family, and my faith was in the doctors and the support team."

"When Betty and Jim Serritella visited my office for her annual checkup in September 2020, my first words to them were, 'Your book saved my life.' Jim was shocked and in awe to hear this comment. My story is about how 'The Journey…' provides hope for the patient, family members, support staff, and caregivers. This book is a must-read for all cancer-affected individuals. Thank you, Jim."

Dr. Bryan M. Steinberg. Rockville, Maryland September 16, 2020

About the Author:

Author, Caregiver

Advocate, Guardian

Jim Serritella is a US Air Force veteran. He spent more than fifty years in the world of computer systems analysis, systems development and programming, and management consulting. He is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion Post 171 of Damascus, Maryland, and a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. His advice for those going through the cancer journey: "Don't stop asking questions, and don't forget to pray for help and understanding in fighting a battle you cannot win alone."

