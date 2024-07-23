WIS International Strategically Invests in New Technology and Global Expansion

WIS International Shifts Focus to Expanding Its Inventory Services Worldwide Through Significant Investments in Technology and Strategic International Partnerships

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Following a strategic divestiture, WIS International is committed to sharpening its focus on accelerating innovation and growth in its core areas of business. Central to this strategy are substantial investments in technology, highlighted by the introduction of FlexCount®, an innovative inventory counting platform. This innovative application helps customers streamline operations, fostering enhanced capabilities and positioning each company for long-term success and sustained growth.





WIS International





WIS International is poised to further expand its reputation of delivering exceptional value to partners worldwide and empowering them to increase profitability through enhanced inventory control. By offering precise and efficient inventory solutions, WIS International enables retailers to reduce costs and optimize sales performance. Recent partnerships with AccuratS in Latin America, Fairson in Western Europe, and Acrebis in Asia Pacific underscore the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering unparalleled service.

In addition to traditional retail businesses, WIS International offers comprehensive inventory services tailored for unique markets such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and warehouse sectors. These services ultimately enable their clients to improve customer service, reduce costs, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive market landscape.

"Our commitment to innovation and strategic growth propels us forward as industry leaders," said Jim Rose, CEO of WIS International. "We are excited to step into the future with a renewed confidence in our ability to deliver our world-class inventory services for our customers both domestically and internationally."

WIS International stands at the forefront of the inventory services industry, driven by a long-standing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With a robust foundation built over decades of industry leadership, the company continues to expand its global presence and enhance service offerings. WIS International remains dedicated to delivering superior value to its clients, empowering them to achieve operational excellence and grow profitability.

About WIS International

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, WIS International stands as a well-recognized leader in inventory data collection and retail services. Its leadership position has been earned through the support of over 20,000 dedicated and experienced associates. Working together, they assist the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse, and specialty sectors in reducing costs and increasing profits. With accuracy and efficiency as paramount benchmarks, WIS delivers retail services, proprietary inventory counting technology, real-time reporting, and powerful insights that aid customers in becoming more efficient and effective. For more information, please visit WISINTL.com.

Contact Information

Connie Nguyen

Vice President Marketing

cnguyen@wisintl.com

312-465-9288

SOURCE: WIS International

View the original press release on newswire.com.