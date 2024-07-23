INTO University Partnerships' Annual Student Experience Survey Reveals Outstanding Satisfaction Rates for US Programs

With an overall satisfaction score of 94%, international students report a strong appreciation for the quality of academic programs and support services across all university partners

The 2024 Annual Student Experience Survey by INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organization, has revealed exceptional positive ratings for student satisfaction throughout its US partnerships.

The survey has shown that the vast majority - 94% - of international students enrolled in academic programs at dedicated on-campus education hubs are satisfied or very satisfied with their overall experience.

93% of students reported positive sentiments towards the teaching and learning experience, while 95% reported the same for the support services provided during their time at the centres which are operated as a joint venture between INTO and the partnering university.

A total of 580 international students across seven centres in the US participated in the survey. The nationalities represented in the survey included students from China, India, Kuwait, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia among others. The survey incorporated a range of responses from students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, and English language programs.

"We are thrilled to see such exceptional positive scores for student satisfaction across our US partnerships," said John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships. "Our high ratings in teaching, learning, and support services highlight our commitment to excellence. We are proud to serve a diverse student body from around the world and remain dedicated to supporting international students in their academic and career success."

Learning satisfaction remained at 90% or above across all programs, with perceptions towards the quality of teaching being particularly positive, receiving a 97% satisfaction rate. Meanwhile, categories such as the academic content in classes, organization of the program, and level of feedback all scored 95%, and employability-focused education earned 92%.

One student at INTO Oregon State University reported in their feedback about the learning experience: "The entire team is outstanding and consistently motivates me regarding my studies. They also schedule periodic meetings to ensure my academic progress."

Another student from INTO Saint Louis University said: "I am highly satisfied with the INTO SLU program. The curriculum is comprehensive, the instructors are experienced and supportive, and the resources provided are top-notch."

The survey results also demonstrate another year of students highly regarding the range of support services provided at the centres. These services are designed to help students feel integrated into their campus and supported throughout, during, and after their studies. 95% report that they are satisfied or very satisfied with the immigration advice services, IT and support services, and access to student support staff. INTO student services and social clubs also earned an impressive approval rate of 94%.

Reflecting on the support they received during their time at INTO Saint Louis University, one student said: "My advisor and professors have been incredibly supportive and understanding during my academic journey. I am immensely grateful for their kindness and cannot thank them enough."

Sharon Sundue, INTO University Partnerships' Executive Vice President for North America, said: "Student success is at the heart of INTO's approach to international education. The advisors and student support staff working on campus at our university partnerships work tirelessly to enhance the international student experience. These results demonstrate how much students appreciate these services that make our centres perfect springboards for academic and career success."

INTO University Partnerships connects talented international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

Media Contact Information

Davinder Kumar

VP, Corporate & Public Relations

davinder.kumar@intoglobal.com SOURCE: INTO University

View the original press release on accesswire.com