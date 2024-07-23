BCII Enterprises Inc.: BCII Enterprises Announces Strategic Agreement for commencement of $60 Million with AI-Infrastructure Leader CETI AI

Building on its history of strategic agreements and investments in blockchain and AI, BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:BCII), a pioneering public company, announces the commencement of a strategic agreement with CETI AI. This agreement will support CETI AI in expanding its planned worldwide network of AI datacenters through commencement of $60 million investment from BCII.

This funding, combined with CETI AI's current and planned financial resources, will empower its management team, comprising four visionary and proven blockchain and crypto entrepreneurs, to rapidly scale up a global network of AI datacenters. CETI AI leverages its ability and agreements to purchase the highly sought-after Nvidia H100 GPUs and other essential AI-datacenter infrastructure.

By equipping key data centers worldwide with Nvidia AI GPUs and servers, CETI AI will meet the exploding global demand for decentralized AI platform access. These platforms include large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Meta's Llama, Google's Gemini, and other open-source and proprietary AI models, which are in high demand by corporate and government customers, AI developers, and AI product builders.

Strategic Partnership to Propel CETI AI's Growth

The commencement of this landmark agreement between BCII and CETI AI is expected to elevate CETI AI's advanced AI infrastructure to new capacity levels. This should accelerate the growth of CETI AI's customer base, revenues, profitability, and market positioning through both "spot" and "long-term" contracts. The revenue-sharing terms of the strategic agreement will also allow BCII shareholders to benefit from CETI AI's revenue and customer growth.

Innovative Revenue Sharing Model for Mutual Growth

Central to this partnership is an innovative revenue-sharing model, enabling BCII to achieve up to 20% of CETI AI's net revenues. This mutually beneficial approach supports continuous reinvestment into technological and corporate advancements, fostering ongoing innovation and development.

Executive Insights on the Partnership

"We are excited to partner with CETI AI, a leader in AI datacenter and infrastructure, to accelerate our own growth and market positioning in the AI space. CETI AI's unique access to the latest, most powerful, and hard-to-get AI chips and servers allows for rapid and planned growth of their AI datacenter network. This translates into expanding revenues, market positioning, and enterprise valuation, benefiting both CETI AI's and BCII's shareholders," said Andreas Typaldos, CEO of BCII. "Additionally, the revenue-sharing agreement allows both parties to benefit from CETI AI's cryptocurrency trades."

Dennis Jarvis, CEO of CETI AI, remarked, "The strategic partnership with BCII represents a transformational milestone for our company. It positions us to grow our infrastructure capabilities, service delivery, customer acquisition, and revenue scalability. Given our plans for rapid market presence expansion, customer base growth, and revenue increase, this partnership is a critical asset. We expect it will significantly benefit both CETI AI's and BCII's shareholders."

