ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Mark Howard Peikin, Esq. to ThinkEquity's investment banking department as Managing Director.

Mr. Peikin has more than 20 years of experience in public securities offerings and mergers and acquisitions and has advised more than 100 growth companies across various industry sectors, including biotechnology, Fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, sustainable technologies, and consumer products.

Mr. Peikin was a partner and division chair within the corporate practice at the international law firm Brown Rudnick in New York City, where he served as legal counsel to issuers, underwriters and investors in the structuring, documenting and closing of notable securities transactions including mergers, acquisitions and public listings. In 2009, Mark founded the first of the Bespoke companies, serving emerging businesses by the development of customized action plans designed to accelerate growth.

In 2014, Mr. Peikin founded Aelius Healthcare Innovations Fund, where he served as a General Partner and led the Fund's investment efforts in digital therapeutics as an adjunct to pharmaceutical approaches to medical conditions. In 2016, after securing an investment in a leading digital therapeutics company, he sold the Fund.

In 2017, Mr. Peikin formed The Benjamin Harry Peikin Foundation, a non-profit that supports life-changing medical procedures and provides access to care for children who have trouble breathing or speaking. Subsequently, the Foundation funded a Chair in Otolaryngology at Mass Eye and Ear, a Harvard teaching hospital and part of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and Mr. Peikin became increasingly involved in the Boston-area biotechnology community.

Mr. Peikin's career path led him to Wall Street, where he focuses on investment banking and advisory work, and he holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations. He is a graduate of the University of Miami, with a B.S. in Communications, and of Suffolk University Law School, where he earned his J.D.

About ThinkEquity LLC

