Center City, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - As the U.S. confronts a protracted addiction and mental health crisis-with substance use disorder, overdose, and suicide rates at historic highs-there are signs of optimism, including new research from the nonprofit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation showing its comprehensive approach to care-evolved over 75 years and long considered the gold standard in its field-is highly effective.

"Pessimism is one of the most vexing aspects of the stigma associated with substance use and mental health conditions- the misguided belief that people who face such challenges rarely get well or stay well," said Quyen Ngo, PhD, director of Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center for Research. "The reality is much different, and our outcomes data help validate this by showing that when people get quality, comprehensive care and recovery support, most do get well, and often better than well."

In its latest routine patient outcomes research, the Butler Center for Research tracked randomly selected patients admitted to Hazelden Betty Ford adult residential programs, validated the results, and found that 74% reported being sober a year after initiating care for their chronic disease. That compares favorably to other studies in the field, which generally show 40% to 60% of patients are abstinent 12 months after beginning care1, Dr. Ngo said.

The research also found that 83% of patients reported no or low cravings a year after initiating care. In addition, the vast majority reported:

Staying on plan with prescribed medications that help prevent overdoses, manage cravings and improve overall outcomes for patients with opioid use disorder (89%, well above average adherence rates)

Good or improved general health (88%, which is 19% higher than adults in Gallup's Mood of the Nation survey 2 ); and

); and Good or improved quality of life (88%, the same as Americans who've never needed treatment, according to the OECD Better Life Index3).

"The evidence is clear: With the right time, support and treatment-including prescribed medications that are now part of gold-standard care for some patients-recovery from substance use disorders is the norm and a catalyst for an all-around better, healthier life," said Hazelden Betty Ford President and CEO Joseph Lee, MD. "As difficult and confounding as addiction can be for individuals and families, there's good reason for hope and optimism, and good rationale for societal investments in making quality, comprehensive care more accessible."

Dialogue on addiction solutions often focuses on public health priority No. 1: reducing mortality rates. But Dr. Lee says it's important to remember that more is possible if society believes in the potential of people with substance use disorders and invests appropriately in them.

"We know from both experience and science that people can and do make dramatic improvements in recovery, and the key is often appropriate care and support," Dr. Lee said.

"More often than not, addiction comes with complicating factors such as other mental health conditions, polysubstance use, medical considerations, or a combination; we also know recovery is a process that happens over time," he added. "Treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford addresses all the complexities, all together, and is focused on empowering recovery that lasts. That's why I suspect our outcomes are strong, why our hope and passion for the families we serve is so strong, and why people come to us with the goal of thriving in recovery, not just surviving addiction."





Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patient outcome data 12 months after discharge from treatment services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10658/216952_76b3bd81140fcb14_002full.jpg

Dr. Lee noted that insurance payers have also shared data showing that Hazelden Betty Ford programs outperform competitors, specifically: helping patients initiate treatment within 14 days of diagnosis; keeping patients engaged; and preventing the need for readmission. More than 90% of Hazelden Betty Ford's patients access their care using insurance benefits.

Industry-leading outcomes support Hazelden Betty Ford's standing at the top of Newsweek's annual ranking of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers. And, Dr. Lee says, the discipline of measuring outcomes, which Hazelden Betty Ford has done for many decades, helps the organization continue to rigorously pursue improvements and innovations in programs and care.

Hazelden Betty Ford is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024 and has documented the effectiveness of its treatment programs from the very start. The first patient follow-up report was issued in 1950 and led to the eventual formation of the Butler Center for Research, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Led by PhD-level clinician-scientists and a team of more than 20, the Butler Center maintains the integrity of its research by operating independently from Hazelden Betty Ford's clinical care and using evidence-based research methods refined in consultation with advisors from the National Institutes of Health.

"Hazelden Betty Ford has always been more than a treatment center. At our core, we're a social reform movement committed to public and professional education, advocacy and innovation," Dr. Lee said. "That explains why we have the Butler Center for Research and so much else-not just to inform and inspire our own excellence and accountability but to inform hearts, minds and professional practices everywhere."

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions. As the nation's foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, the Foundation leads the way in helping society rise above stigma and overcome addiction. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation now has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Charitable support and a commitment to innovation drive ongoing advances in care, research, programs and services to impact more lives. In addition to clinical care, Hazelden Betty Ford encompasses a graduate school, a publishing division, a research center, thought leadership and advocacy, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children-with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all of its endeavors. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org.

