Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 23, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following six nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Laura Formusa 32,054,124 100% 1,500 0.00% Dr. Francis J. Harvey 32,054,124 100% 1,500 0.00% Tom Liston 32,054,124 100% 1,500 0.00% Peter Londa 32,034,424 99.93% 21,200 0.07% John McEwen 32,034,424 99.93% 21,200 0.07% Greg Williams 32,034,424 99.93% 21,200 0.07%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217506

SOURCE: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.