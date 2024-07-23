Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Envest Corp. ("Envest"), an independent clean energy producer, is pleased to announce that it has commenced the processing of residential source separated organics ("SSO") under contract with the Regional Municipality of Durham ("Durham Region"). The long-term contract governs the haulage, processing and recycling of Durham Region's SSO at Envest's Seacliff Energy facility in Leamington, Ontario. The contract term is for 10 years, effective July 1, 2024.

Seacliff Energy is permitted to recycle 110,000 tonnes annually of primarily SSO from the "green bin" collection programs of municipalities throughout Ontario. Its anaerobic digestion process generates 1,600 kilowatts of renewable electricity, which is sold to the province of Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator through a 20-year contract. Renewable thermal energy and fertilizer are also produced. The effluent from Seacliff Energy's recycling process produces up to 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer per year, which is used by regional farmers to offset chemical fertilizer consumption.

Seacliff Energy is installing a biogas upgrading treatment designed to produce over 200,000 gigajoules of renewable natural gas ("RNG") per year. As such, Seacliff Energy will enable the avoidance of approximately 38,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per year. The RNG generated from the facility will offset fossil fuel consumption resulting in an additional 10,000 tonnes of avoided CO2 equivalent emissions per year.

"We are honoured to service Durham Region ratepayers over the next decade by providing significant waste reduction, resource recovery and environmental benefits, as well as substantial cost savings," said Jason Moretto, Envest's President and CEO. "The Durham Region contract reaffirms Envest as a market leader in organics recycling and supporting Ontario's Circular Economy."

Envest is a pioneer in the recycling of commercial and municipal organics through anaerobic digestion processed at its Seacliff Energy facility, which commenced operations in 2010. Since then, Envest has become an experienced leader serving the southern Ontario (with a population base of 12 million) organics recycling market.

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility, recycling and sustainability solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers' objectives in mission critical environments. Envest's mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest uses renewable and natural resources to provide clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure. For more information on Envest, please visit www.envestcorp.com.

