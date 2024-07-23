CitizenX Now Powers Bitcoin Citizenship Investments

CitizenX, the leading Swiss platform revolutionizing citizenship by investment, today announced a groundbreaking new feature that allows investors to use Bitcoin to secure citizenship in multiple countries.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / CitizenX, the leading Swiss platform revolutionizing citizenship by investment, today announced a groundbreaking new feature that allows investors to use Bitcoin to secure citizenship in multiple countries. This innovative development comes through strategic technology advancements and institutional partnerships, ensuring legal and compliant pathways for citizenship by investment programs.

"Enabling people to use Bitcoin to invest in citizenship is a key milestone for transitioning from citizenship by investment to Bitcoin citizenship programs," said Alex Recouso, co-founder and CEO of CitizenX. "We are excited to offer a secure and transparent solution that aligns with our mission to create seamless citizen experiences."

CitizenX's new feature represents a significant step forward in the evolving landscape of global citizenship. By leveraging the power of cryptocurrencies, CitizenX aims to simplify the often complex and opaque process of investing in citizenship, offering a streamlined and user-friendly alternative for investors worldwide.

CitizenX's platform is designed with customer empowerment at its core, providing a holistic approach to citizenship investments. The company is committed to protecting users' data with the highest privacy standards and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that personal information remains confidential and secure.

This pioneering development will also greatly benefit countries that do not currently accept Bitcoin directly, enabling them to attract a new wave of investors who might have otherwise overlooked their citizenship programs. By integrating Bitcoin transactions through CitizenX's platform, these countries can tap into a growing demographic of cryptocurrency holders looking for innovative and flexible investment opportunities.

With the introduction of Bitcoin as a method of investment, CitizenX is poised to set a new standard in the industry, making global citizenship more accessible and versatile than ever before. This innovation enhances the flexibility of investment options and aligns with CitizenX's vision of creating a more prosperous society where talent and wealth flow freely.

About CitizenX

CitizenX is the world's first platform to find and fund places that welcome you as a citizen. By integrating advanced technologies and providing a concierge service, CitizenX helps individuals diversify their passport portfolio, offering control over their money, choices, and destiny. The company is dedicated to creating a seamless and straightforward citizenship experience, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing accessibility to global opportunities.

