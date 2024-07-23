Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.07.2024 23:50 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CitizenX Now Powers Bitcoin Citizenship Investments

CitizenX, the leading Swiss platform revolutionizing citizenship by investment, today announced a groundbreaking new feature that allows investors to use Bitcoin to secure citizenship in multiple countries.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / CitizenX, the leading Swiss platform revolutionizing citizenship by investment, today announced a groundbreaking new feature that allows investors to use Bitcoin to secure citizenship in multiple countries. This innovative development comes through strategic technology advancements and institutional partnerships, ensuring legal and compliant pathways for citizenship by investment programs.

"Enabling people to use Bitcoin to invest in citizenship is a key milestone for transitioning from citizenship by investment to Bitcoin citizenship programs," said Alex Recouso, co-founder and CEO of CitizenX. "We are excited to offer a secure and transparent solution that aligns with our mission to create seamless citizen experiences."

CitizenX's new feature represents a significant step forward in the evolving landscape of global citizenship. By leveraging the power of cryptocurrencies, CitizenX aims to simplify the often complex and opaque process of investing in citizenship, offering a streamlined and user-friendly alternative for investors worldwide.

CitizenX's platform is designed with customer empowerment at its core, providing a holistic approach to citizenship investments. The company is committed to protecting users' data with the highest privacy standards and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that personal information remains confidential and secure.

This pioneering development will also greatly benefit countries that do not currently accept Bitcoin directly, enabling them to attract a new wave of investors who might have otherwise overlooked their citizenship programs. By integrating Bitcoin transactions through CitizenX's platform, these countries can tap into a growing demographic of cryptocurrency holders looking for innovative and flexible investment opportunities.

With the introduction of Bitcoin as a method of investment, CitizenX is poised to set a new standard in the industry, making global citizenship more accessible and versatile than ever before. This innovation enhances the flexibility of investment options and aligns with CitizenX's vision of creating a more prosperous society where talent and wealth flow freely.

About CitizenX
CitizenX is the world's first platform to find and fund places that welcome you as a citizen. By integrating advanced technologies and providing a concierge service, CitizenX helps individuals diversify their passport portfolio, offering control over their money, choices, and destiny. The company is dedicated to creating a seamless and straightforward citizenship experience, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing accessibility to global opportunities.

Media Contact
Organization: CitizenX
Contact Person: Alex Recouso
Website: https://citizenx.com
Email: hello@citizenx.com
Contact Number: +141417111366
Address: c/o MJP Partners AG Bahnhofstrasse 20
City: Zug
State: Zug
Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: CitizenX



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.