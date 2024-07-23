Axon Launches US & Europe Beta App for the First Decentralized Clearing House

Starting in the U.S. and Europe, Axon is providing the first fully non-custodial fiat and crypto experience.

VALLETE, MATLA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Axon, the first decentralized clearing house that de-risks fiat<>crypto transactions, is announcing the launch of its public beta app on Avalanche. Starting today-users in the U.S. and Europe can leverage Axon's technology that links DeFi protocols with more than 14,000 banks for seamless exchanges between fiat money and cryptocurrencies.

About the Axon app

Axon offers a groundbreaking, fully non-custodial experience for managing both fiat and crypto assets. With the Axon app, you can:

Borrow fiat and crypto from DeFi protocols with instant transfers to your bank account

Earn by instantly exchanging fiat with crypto for staking

Buy and sell digital assets efficiently and with full self custody

Swap among crypto tokens at attractive rates with low gas fees

With the Axon retail app, users are no longer restricted by:

Existing on- and off-ramp solutions charging exorbitant fees, up to 20X

Centralized exchanges that come with custody risks and could be the next to collapse

Peer-to-peer platforms that are complicated and can lead to bank account issues

The Axon Instant Wallet bridges traditional and decentralized finance, demonstrating the power of this innovative decentralized clearing house.

Axon's B2B protocol

Around $3 trillion is exchanged between fiat and crypto annually-and Axon is the first to offer fast, low-cost, and completely non-custodial transaction settlements. With its first-of-?-kind decentralized clearing house, Axon aims to eliminate the risk of fiat<>crypto transactions without requiring custody over users' funds.

The protocol provides major missing infrastructure for any business to incorporate fully non-custodial flows of funds between fiat and crypto, with superior risk clearing that can greatly reduce transaction costs. Axon's unique B2B offering is already being actively integrated with:

Top-tier protocols like BENQI, GoGoPool and others: Delivering low-cost, fully non-custodial fiat connectivity through direct website integrations.

On- and off-ramp solutions: Enterprises already moving large volumes are benefiting from superior risk clearing that enables lower fees or increased profits.

The Axon team believes that, with upcoming regulatory changes like the PSR Policy Statement 24/3 in the U.K., superior risk clearing will become ever more crucial. Axon further aims to maximize protocol security by applying zero-trust principles and leveraging a novel Layer-1 Security-Preserving Blockchain. The protocol is independently audited by Paladin Blockchain Security and Weichain, two key partners in on-chain security.

Axon's mission

The Axon vision is full financial sovereignty for everyone. The team-led by George Stoyanov -is on a mission to empower crypto holders to fully leverage the potential of their digital or traditional assets with minimal custody risk. A mission-first organization, Axon is maximizing cryptocurrency utility with trustless and frictionless infrastructure.

"Two years ago, many people were horrified by the news that they had lost all their assets invested in crypto-FTX, Celsius, and BlockFi are just a few examples of businesses that collapsed with an impact on their customers," said George Stoyanov. "The reality is that centralized financial institutions-CeFis-are the only to offer reasonable costs for fiat-crypto trades, but this also pushes the entire industry toward custody risk."

Stoyanov continued, "Crypto wasn't meant for that. Axon addresses this issue through technology with fully non-custodial flows of funds, and gives an alternative to all users who want to transact at a reasonable price without hurdles or risk."

About Axon

Axon was founded in 2022 to build important missing infrastructure in DeFi-non-custodial fiat<>crypto trading. With connections to more than 14,000 banks, 330 digital wallets, and 1,375 digital tokens, the protocol supports nearly 300+ trading pairs and operates in more than 50 jurisdictions worldwide. Winner in the Avalanche's Codebase program, Axon is well positioned to disrupt the way people move funds between crypto and traditional finance systems.

