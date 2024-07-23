Victory Battery Metals Corp.: Victory Updates Management

VICTORY BATTERY METALS CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that its board of directors now consist of Gerald Tritt, David Stadnyk and George Tsafalas, all of Vancouver, BC. David Stadnyk has assumed the role of president and CEO. The Company intends to close its recently announced Yellow Chief Uranium acquisition in the next 10 days.

The Company wishes to thank Mark Ireton for his service to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

VICTORY BATTERY METALS CORP. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

