Boba Network and Brinc Launch Boba Liftoff Accelerator to Boost Web3 Startups with Over $1 Million in Grants

Accelerator Program Launches to Address Web3 App Shortage in RWA, AI, DeFi and Gaming

Boba Network, an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution, today announced the launch of the Boba Liftoff Accelerator. Global Web3 startups can apply for participation and benefit from over US$1 million in funding from Boba Network through the virtual accelerator.

Launched in partnership with Brinc, a global leader in venture acceleration and corporate innovation, the Boba Liftoff Accelerator supports founders in migrating their projects to the Boba Network, an efficient layer-2 solution that offers affordable building costs, lower transaction fees, and enhanced computational power through hybrid computing.

The Boba Liftoff Accelerator aims to identify and mentor leading Web3 startups focused on scaling real-world assets (RWA), AI, DeFi and gaming projects. All successful applicants receive milestone-based grants, comprehensive technical support and strategic business development resources. Participants will also gain lifetime access to the network, ongoing support, and extensive promotion across Boba and Brinc's global communities and social media platforms.

The Boba Liftoff Accelerator program lasts 10 weeks and is designed to support projects in expanding onto the Boba Network and scaling rapidly. The program leverages Brinc's and Boba's robust networks, mentors, and social platforms to promote projects. It is entirely remote, featuring two workshops per week, engineering support from Boba Network, weekly mentorship sessions, investor and partnership connections as needed, and weekly office hours.

"We envision a world where blockchain developers can build applications that use the power of decentralization to solve real-world problems. The Boba Liftoff Accelerator enables developers to do just that, with support from industry experts, to accelerate their progress. We can't wait to see what they build and support them on their journeys." Alan Chiu, CEO, Enya Labs, a core contributor to Boba Network.

"This program represents a major investment in the future of Web3," said Yasin Aboudaoud, Managing Partner - MENA and Chief Development Officer, Brinc. "With Boba Network allocating over US$1 million to support startups in DeFi, RWAs, Gaming, and AI, we are not only advancing these key sectors but also reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for technological innovation. At Brinc, we provide a comprehensive ecosystem that includes world-class mentorship, access to a vast network of industry experts, and tailored support to help startups navigate their growth journeys. Our commitment to fostering innovation ensures that these startups receive the guidance and resources necessary to scale effectively and make a significant impact in their respective fields."

About Boba

Boba Network is an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution that aims to unlock the potential of roll-up technology and enable more flexible blockchain communication. The protocol is fully compatible with EVM-based tools and has already deployed multichain support for Ethereum, and BNB, supporting lightning-fast transactions and fees anywhere from 40-100X less than the respective layer-1. Boba Network is powered by HybridCompute technology that brings the power of Web2 on-chain, with smarter smart contracts that allow visionary developers to leverage off-chain compute and real-world data to build hybrid dapps that connect people to the future of blockchain applications.

Learn more: https://boba.network/

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 10 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

Learn more: www.brinc.io

