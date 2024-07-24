Labor Smart, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Illumination Holdings, Forging a Beverage and Snack Powerhouse

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) (the "Company" or "LTNC") today announced it has issued a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to acquire Illumination Holdings, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Illumination Brands, Inc., a leading beverage and snack incubator, brand portfolio owner, and wholesale distributor.

The acquisition is expected to create a beverage and snack powerhouse, enhanced by LTNC's valuable celebrity and athletic partnerships. These strengths will be combined with Illumination Holdings' expansive distribution network, which generated approximately $30 Million in Revenues in fiscal 2023, across 5000+ large and small format retail locations spanning Colorado, Southern Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Coinciding with the acquisition, Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Illumination Brands, Inc. and Illumination Holdings, Inc., will be appointed to the LTNC Board of Directors. Additionally, Mr. Wyatt will assume a Co-CEO role as counterpart to Tom Zarro, Chief Executive Officer of Labor Smart, Inc.

Mr. Wyatt and Mr. Zarro will Co-CEO during a 3-6 month integration period. Mr. Zarro will remain Chairman of the Board of Labor Smart, Inc. Scott Darnell, currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Illumination Holdings, Inc. will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer of LTNC and be appointed to the LTNC Board of Directors.

Highlights of the acquisition include:

Legacy Distribution Group, the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) operation that was acquired from New Age Beverage boasts over 175 years of collective beverage and snack incubation and distribution in the Colorado market

Aspen Pure Water - Water brand with sales and distribution throughout Colorado

Beer, Wine, Alcohol and Tobacco distribution licenses

Exclusive distribution in Colorado of name brands such as Xing Tea, Go Fast, Aspen Pure, Rap Snacks, Karma, Recover 180, Cock n Bull, Jones Soda, Brew Dr. Kombucha, GOAT Fuel Energy, and more

The DSD's beverage incubator has aided in the initial brand development and regional market penetration for many nationally recognized brands specifically including Monster, Rockstar, C4, Tommy Knockers, Celsius, Smart Water, and more.

Tom Zarro, Chief Executive Officer of Labor Smart, Inc., stated, "This deal is the culmination of countless hours of work by both teams. I believe this acquisition will position Labor Smart and its combined subsidiaries to accelerate our business plans by 3 to 5 years. More than acquiring prized assets and a well-run operation, I can't overstate the top talent joining the Company as part of this acquisition and the doors it will open for our LOCK'DIN Brand of performance beverages."

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Illumination Brands, stated, "The sale of Illumination Holdings and its assets is a strategic move for both companies and their shareholders. Both sides of this acquisition complement one another in leadership, brand development, and a second to none drive to grow both topline revenue and profitability. Our collective future is very bright with planned future acquisitions and current distribution agreements. The immediate result will enhance the company's ability to create, grow, and profitability monetize our existing and future brands. Our shared goals and vision will guide us toward continued success. I am excited about the invitation to join the team at Labor Smart and look forward to the integration of our teams."

At the closing, Labor Smart, Inc. will deliver a mix of restricted common and preferred shares of LTNC to Illumination Brands, Inc. for Illumination Holdings. A large portion of the share issuance will be performance-based and subject to the achievement of certain milestones. This acquisition is anticipated to be the first of several.

All parties are working diligently to prepare and approve the Definitive Acquisition Purchase Agreement. The Company expects the closing to occur within the next two weeks.

