







HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 8th edition of analytica Vietnam 2025, scheduled to take place from April 2-4, 2025, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, will bring together leading experts, researchers, and professionals from around the world. With an impressive 85% of exhibition space booked nine months ahead and past exhibitors increasing their booth sizes compared to the 2023 edition, the upcoming event promises to be the biggest and most successful yet.Building on the success of the 2023 edition, which featured 141 exhibitors and attracted 5,273 visitors a remarkable 27% increase compared to the 2019 edition analytica Vietnam 2025 is set for even greater achievements. As the leading international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and diagnostics, the next edition will feature over 300 exhibitors and brands showcasing a diverse array of solutions, including top manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of laboratory equipment, analytical instruments, and advanced technologies. The event is expected to draw over 6,000 visitors, reflecting the strong growth of Vietnam's laboratory market. Industry giants who have confirmed participation include ITS Vietnam, DKSH Vietnam, Shimadzu, Anton Paar Vietnam, HTI Scientific, 2H Instrument, Oriental Giken, Metrohm, LECO, Mettler Toledo, and many more."We participate in analytica Vietnam every year. This event provides an excellent platform for us to meet our customers. The attendees are high-quality and eager to upgrade their technologies. Our focus is on pharmaceuticals and food safety, and we've noticed Vietnam's industry growing every year with more market opportunities. We're very pleased with the show we're looking forward to returning for analytica Vietnam 2025," said Mr. Hoang Tho Ha, Managing Director of 2H Instrument.Vietnam's Thriving Laboratory MarketVietnam's laboratory market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Rising investments in R&D across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, environmental monitoring, food, and biotechnology are propelling the need for advanced laboratory infrastructure and equipment. Furthermore, a growing focus on quality control across various industries is creating a demand for reliable and sophisticated laboratory services. Notably, the diagnostic labs market alone was valued at US$1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to continue growing steadily with a CAGR of 6.89% through 2029. analytica Vietnam 2025 is well-positioned to be a crucial platform for showcasing the advancements Vietnam is making in this dynamic sector and fostering international collaboration.Exciting New Highlights for analytica Vietnam 2025- Startup Pavilion: A dedicated area for new companies to present their innovative solutions to a global audience. This pavilion fosters a dynamic environment where ideas meet opportunity, paving the way for groundbreaking solutions and collaborations between visionary entrepreneurs, universities, industry giants and potential investors.- Lab Design & Construction Section: A focused area featuring solutions and expertise for building modern laboratory facilities. This section addresses the growing need for high-performance and efficient laboratory infrastructure in Vietnam, with hot topics such as laboratory design and planning, laboratory construction standardization, laboratory environment and safety, laboratory operation management, and smart laboratories- Expanded International Pavilions: Country pavilions from Singapore, Germany, China, Korea, and the UK will offer attendees a look at the latest advancements from these leading laboratory technology hubs.- Innovation Zone: A dedicated area showcasing cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment that redefine laboratory practices. It serves as a platform for industry leaders to inspire future advancements and shape the laboratory of tomorrow, integrating precision, efficiency, and sustainability into scientific research and analysis.- Lab Pavilion: This special pavilion is designed to give local laboratories, the primary buyers at this exhibition, a chance to showcase their capabilities on an international stage. It provides a valuable platform for these labs to demonstrate their workflows and engage with the latest products and systems. Additionally, it offers equipment and solution providers the opportunity to connect directly with their target buyers.Exhibition OverviewThe three-day event will offer a comprehensive program beyond the exhibition floor. A world-class conference program featuring scientific sessions and panel discussions will address key challenges and opportunities facing the industry. The Exhibitor Forum will allow exhibitors to present their latest solutions and facilitate knowledge exchange. Pre-event laboratory tours will provide valuable insights into real-world laboratory operations. Networking opportunities abound through buyer-seller programs and dedicated networking nights. Additionally, the hosted buyer program, an exclusive initiative designed by the organizer MMI Asia, will invite key buyers from Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam to meet with exhibitors and form regional collaboration and trade opportunities."We are delighted with the strong interest and early bookings for analytica Vietnam 2025," said Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, organizer of the exhibition and a subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH. "The significant growth in the exhibition space reflects the expanding laboratory market in Vietnam. We are committed to providing a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore the latest advancements, network, and collaborate, ultimately driving the progress of the laboratory industry in Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asian region."Join us at analytica Vietnam 2025, Vietnam's largest international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and diagnostics, and be a part of the premier event for the laboratory industry in Vietnam. To learn more, please visit https://www.analyticavietnam.comAbout analytica Vietnamanalytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe Munchen, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at https://www.analyticavietnam.com/.About analytica worldwideMesse Munchen is the world's leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of worldleading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe Munchen is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad.