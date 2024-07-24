NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION AND ACCEPTANCES UPDATE

MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) ("MariaDB" or the "Company") announces that Meridian BidCo LLC ("Bidco"), an affiliate of K1 Investment Management, LLC, put out a press release on the date hereof (the "Bidco press release") relating to the unsolicited offer (the "Offer") by Bidco to purchase all of the issued and to be issued ordinary shares of $0.01 each (nominal value) of the Company ("MariaDB Shares"). According to the Bidco press release, as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on July 23, 2024 (the "Expiration Time"), all remaining conditions to the Offer were satisfied, fulfilled or, to the extent permitted, waived. Accordingly, Bidco announced that the Offer has now become unconditional in all respects and is now closed to further acceptances with effect from the Expiration Time.

For acceptances that have been received which are valid and complete in all respects and not properly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time, the cash consideration payable will be settled in accordance with the terms of the Cash Offer on a date promptly following the Expiration Time, which Bidco currently expects to be July 25, 2024.

According to the Bidco press release, as of the Expiration Time, Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of a total of 61,263,283 MariaDB Shares, representing 88.70% of the issued share capital of MariaDB as of July 22, 2024.

According to the Bidco press release and as previously announced, Bidco now intends to apply the provisions of Sections 456 to 460 of the Companies Act 2014 to acquire compulsorily, on the same terms as the Offer, any outstanding MariaDB Shares not acquired or agreed to be acquired pursuant to the Offer.

According to the Bidco press release, Bidco proposes to shortly send compulsory acquisition notices (the "Notices") to those MariaDB shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer (the "Non-Assenting Shareholders"). Following the expiration of 30 calendar days from the date of the Notices, unless a Non-Assenting Shareholder has applied to the Irish High Court and the Irish High Court orders otherwise, the MariaDB Shares held by Non-Assenting Shareholders will be acquired compulsorily by Bidco on the same terms as the Offer.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 initially filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024 (as amended and restated and supplemented).

ABOUT MARIADB

MariaDB is a new generation database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, MariaDB database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer and Samsung, MariaDB's software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

