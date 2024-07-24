Global leading IT company FPT Software recently signed a large-scale Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world's leading organization for project management, the Project Management Institute (PMI). This partnership aims to bridge skill gaps within the technology industry and foster innovation worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723549709/en/

The signing ceremony was attended by FPT Software SVP CDO Vu Tien Dat, FPT Software CHRO Nguyen Tuan Minh, FPT Software Academy Deputy Director Nguyen Quoc Dong, President CEO, PMI Pierre Le Manh, Regional Managing Director Asia Pacific, PMI SoHyun Kang, and other distinguished guests. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under this agreement, PMI commits to supporting FPT Software in creating and implementing a comprehensive career-long learning and development framework for its employees. PMI will also share the most up-to-date project management principles and standards so that FPT Software can ensure quality control of its in-house training programs.

In 2024, FPT Software aims to achieve 555 certifications for its project managers, including 500 Project Management Professional (PMP) certificates, 50 Program Management Professional (PgMP) certificates, and 5 Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) certificates. In three years, FPT Software plans to obtain a total of 2,600 PMI certifications. These project management certifications are the gold standard in project management, recognized by organizations worldwide. This not only validates the expertise of FPT Software's workforce but also enhances their professional recognition globally, boosting FPT Software's credibility when engaging with potential customers, leading to improved operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

"FPT Software has over 2,300 project managers, and we always prioritize the continuous development and enhancement of skills and knowledge for our project management professionals. The partnership with PMI sets the premise for us to standardize delivery between offshore, nearshore, and onshore operations, and strengthen our service consistency and reliability across different geographies. By aligning our processes with PMI's internationally recognized standards, we can better meet the diverse needs of our global clientele and further solidify our position as a trusted partner in digital transformation," said Vu Tien Dat, FPT Software's Chief Delivery Officer.

SoHyun Kang, Regional Managing Director Asia Pacific, PMI said, "It gives us great pleasure to collaborate with FPT Software to nurture talent and bridge the skill gap to meet the industry demands of supporting technology and innovation development in Vietnam and globally. PMI is committed to empowering project professionals with globally recognized certifications, standards, online courses, thought leadership and tools that can help them in their career journey of learning and development. We welcome FPT Software to our vibrant and growing project professionals' community which is at the core of what we do at PMI. We harness the power of our community to consistently add value to the profession."

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100+ clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Project Management Institute

PMI is the leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success. We empower professionals to excel in project management practices through our growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications-driving positive change in organizations and communities. Since 1969, our unwavering mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills. Today, PMI provides professionals at every stage of their career journey with the globally recognized standards, online courses, thought leadership, events, and tools they need to succeed. With more than 300 chapters around the world, PMI members can network, find mentors, access career opportunities, and learn from peers, working together to drive greater impact. For more information, please visit www.pmi.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723549709/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Software

PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com