Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Unaudited Results for 3 months ended 31 May 2024 - 1

Unaudited Quarterly Results and MD&A for the three-month period ended 31 May 2024

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three-months ended 31 May 2024, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com and are also available on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage).

Financial and operational highlights

Successfully completed a follow-up drill programme at its Basin North lithium in clay project in Arizona, USA. A total of eight holes drilled, with an average hole depth of 285 meters (934 feet) with a range of 231 to 387 meters (757 to 1,269 feet), with a total of 2,353 meters (7,720 feet) drilled;

Thickest Upper Clay unit at 103 meters in the center of the drill pattern discovered at hole BND24-19;

Post period end on July 1, 2024, the Company announced a new MRE at the Company's 100% owned Basin Project, with a total of 2.834 MT of LCE;

As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), the new contained LCE Tonnage surpassed the contracted threshold of 2.5Mt and has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$3.0 million from LRC to Bradda Head, with funds being received on 8 July 2024;

Received channel sampling results from its San Domingo program, which included 5.00 meters of 2.33%, 4.10 meters of 2.81%, and 4.00 meters of 1.26% Li2O at the White Ridge Target and 5.30 meters of 1.25% Li2O at Morning Star.

Ian Stalker, Chairman of Bradda Head, commented:

"Bradda Head maintained maintained the Company's aggressive exploration philosophy by drilling 2,353 meters at the Basin project with the intention of expanding the 2023 MRE from 1.08MT LCE to over 2.5MT LCE. We successfully completed eight core holes in strategic locations across Basin North and post period end, the strategy was validated after we released our updated MRE at Basin, surpassing the goal of 2.5MT LCE with an updated MRE of 2.834MT, triggering the final royalty payment from LRC of US$ 3m.

Further exploration on our pegmatite project also kicked-off with excellent channel sample results from our White Ridge, Morning Star, and Midnight Owl targets. The results highlight the surface mineralization that can be leveraged into potential open cut mining in the future and also link-up to nearby drill hole intercept, creating excellent opportunities once a robust resource is potentially defined.

We continue dialog with third parties and examination of our oil brine projects in Pennsylvania and Texas, along with the Nevada brine projects to align with expanding DLE initiatives across the industry. The Company maintained a tight crew to maintain costs across the team whilst running a well-oiled exploration and expansion drilling program."

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East, Basin North, and Basin West targets) and the Wikieup Project. The Basin East Project has a Measured Mineral Resource of 20 million tonnes consisting of 929ppm lithium for 99kt LCE, an Indicated Mineral Resource of 122 million tonnes at an average grade of 860 ppm lithium for 560 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 506 million tonnes at an average grade of 808 ppm lithium for a total of 2,175 kt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, and on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDARplus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

For the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) Notes US$ US$ Expenses General and administrative 2 (595,622) (1,258,841) Share based payment and warrant expense 10 - (180,622) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (1,005) 136,475 -------- -------- Operating loss (596,627) (1,302,988) Other income Warrant fair value re-measurement 11 - 146,585 Unrealised gain on Investment at fair value through profit or loss 20,034 13,109 -------- -------- (Loss)/profit before finance income (576,593) (1,143,294) Finance income 7,185 59,102 -------- -------- (Loss)/profit before income tax (569,408) (1,084,192) Income tax expense - - -------- -------- Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period (569,408) (1,084,192) ------ ------ Basic and diluted (loss)/profit per share (US cents) 12 (0.146) (0.278)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at May 31, 2024

Notes May 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 28, 2024 (audited) US$ US$ Non-Current assets Deferred mining and exploration costs 3 12,207,531 11,025,423 Exploration permits and licences 4 2,791,558 2,781,735 Plant and equipment 8 65,273 78,972 Advances and deposits 6 106,811 106,812 Investment at fair value through profit or loss 87,225 67,191 ------- ------- Total non-current assets 15,258,398 14,060,133 ------- ------- Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 534,437 1,664,662 Trade and other receivables 6 110,706 123,268 ------- ------- Total current assets 645,143 1,787,930 ------- ------- Total assets 15,903,541 15,848,063 ------- ------- Equity Share premium 9 30,616,373 30,616,373 Retained deficit (15,524,077) (14,954,669) ------- ------- Total equity 15,092,296 15,661,704 ------- ------- Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7 811,245 186,359 ------- ------- Total current liabilities 811,245 186,359 ------- ------- Total equity and liabilities 15,903,541 15,848,063 ------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

These condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024 and were signed on their behalf by:

Denham Eke

Director

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

Share premium Retained deficit Total US$ US$ US$ Balance at March 1, 2024 (audited) 30,616,373 (14,954,669) 15,661,704 Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - (569,408) (569,408) ------ ------- ------- Total comprehensive loss for the period - (569,408) (569,408) ------ ------- ------ Quarter ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 30,616,373 (15,524,077) 15,092,296 ------- ------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (continued)

Share premium Retained deficit Total US$ US$ US$ Balance at March 1, 2023 (audited) 30,616,373 (13,631,433) 16,984,940 Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - (1,084,192) (1,084,192) ------ ------- ------- Total comprehensive loss for the period - (1,084,192) (1,084,192) Transactions with owners of the Company Equity settled share-based payments (note 10) - 180,622 180,622 ------ ------- ------ Total transactions with owners of the Company - 180,622 180,622 ------ ------- ------ Quarter ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) 30,616,373 (14,535,003) 16,081,370 ------- ------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

Notes Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) US$ US$ Cash flows from operating activities Loss before income tax (569,408) (1,084,192) Adjusted for non-cash and non-operating items: Depreciation 8 13,699 10,921 Unrealised (gain)/loss on investment (20,034) (13,109) Interest income (7,185) (59,102) Equity settled share based payments expense 10, 11 - 180,622 Warrant fair value re-measurement 11 - (146,585) ------- ------- (582,928) (1,111,445) Change in trade and other receivables 38,212 47,727 Change in trade and other payables 599,237 (517,974) ------- ------- Net cash flows used by operating activities 54,521 (1,581,692) Cash flows from investing activities Amounts paid for deferred mining and exploration costs 3 (1,182,108) (948,445) Amounts paid for licences and permits 4 (9,823) (280,294) Equipment purchased 8 - (50,000) Advances and deposits - cash returned - 53,250 ------- ------- Net cash flows used by investing activities (1,191,931) (1,225,489) Cash flows from financing activities Interest income received 7,185 59,102 Bank deposits not considered cash and cash equivalents (net) - (3,905,582) ------- ------- Net cash flows from financing activities 7,185 (3,846,480) ------- ------- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,130,225) (6,653,661) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,664,662 7,746,519 Effect of foreign exchange on cash balances - - ------- ------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 534,437 1,092,858 ------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

1 Reporting Entity and basis of preparation

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (the "Company") is a company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company and its subsidiaries together are referred to as the "Group".

The Company is a lithium exploration Group focused on developing its projects in the USA.

These quarterly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2023 ("last annual financial statements"). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

The financial information in this report has been prepared in accordance with the Company's accounting policies and in consistency with the last annual financial statements. Full details of the accounting policies adopted by the Company are contained in the financial statements included in the Company's annual report for the year ended February 28, 2024, which is available on the Group's website: www.braddheadltd.com, and on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage). These unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended February 28, 2024.

2 General and administrative

The Group's general and administrative expenses include the following:

Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) US$ Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) US$ Auditors' fees 19,600 19,600 Directors and management fees and salaries 114,675 137,541 Legal and accounting 12,414 83,613 Contractor costs 164,278 551,868 Professional and marketing costs 66,456 204,203 Other administrative costs 218,199 262,016 ------- ------- Total 595,622 1,258,841 ------- -------

3 Deferred mine exploration costs

The schedule below details the exploration costs capitalised to date:

Total US$ Cost and net book value At February 28, 2023 (audited) 7,461,851 ------- Capitalised during the year 3,668,845 Disposal under royalty agreement (105,273) ---------- At February 28, 2024 (audited) 11,025,423 ---------- Capitalised during the period 1,182,108 ------- At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 12,207,531 ------- Cost and net book value At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 12,207,531 At February 28, 2024 (audited) 11,025,423 -------

The recoverability of the carrying amounts of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful development and commercial exploitation or sale of the respective area of interest, as well as maintaining the assets in good standing. The Group assessed the DMEC relating to areas for which licenses and permits are held, for impairment as at May 31, 2023. The Board concluded that no facts and circumstances have been identified which suggest the recoverable amount of these assets would not exceed the carrying amount and, as such, no impairment was recognised during the period.

During the year ended February 28, 2024, an impairment charge of US$ Nil was recognised.

4 Exploration permits and licences

The schedule below details the exploration permit and licence costs capitalised to date:

Total US$ Cost and net book value At February 28, 2023 (audited) 2,112,415 Capitalised during the year 693,920 Disposal under royalty agreement (24,600) ---------- At February 28, 2024 (audited) 2,781,735 Capitalised during the period 9,823 ------- At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 2,791,558 ------- Cost and net book value At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 2,791,558 At February 28, 2024 (audited) 2,781,735 -------

The Group assessed the carrying amount of the licences and permits held for impairment as at May 31, 2024. The Board concluded that no facts and circumstances have been identified which suggest the recoverable amount of these assets would not exceed the carrying amount and, as such, no impairment was recognised during the period.

During the year ended February 28, 2024, an impairment charge of US$ Nil was recognised.

5 Investment in subsidiary undertakings

As at May 31, 2024, the Group had the following subsidiaries:

Name of company Place of incorporation Ownership interest Principal activity Bradda Head Limited* BVI 100% Holding company of entities below Zenolith (USA) LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits Verde Grande LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits Gray Wash LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits San Domingo LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits

* Held directly by the Company. All other holdings are indirectly held through Bradda Head Limited

The condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements include the results of the subsidiaries for the full quarterly period from March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, and up to the date that control ceases.

6 Trade and other receivables and advances and deposits

Non-current

May 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 28, 2024 (audited) US$ US$ Advances and deposits 106,811 106,812 ------ ------

7 Trade and other payables

May 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 28, 2024 (audited) US$ US$ Trade payables 805,215 161,648 Accrued expenses and other payables 6,030 24,711 ------ ------ 811,245 186,359 ------ ------

8 Plant and equipment

Motor vehicle Other equipment Total Cost US$ US$ US$ As at March 1, 2023 (audited) 114,390 - 114,390 Additions during the year - 50,000 50,000 ------ ------ ------ As at February 28, 2024 (audited) 114,390 50,000 164,390 Additions during the period - - - ------ ------ ------ As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 114,390 50,000 164,390 ------ ------ ------





8 Plant and equipment (continued)

Motor vehicle Other equipment Total Accumulated depreciation US$ US$ US$ As at March 1, 2024 (audited) (34,788) - (34,788) Depreciation charge for the year (38,130) (12,500) (50,630) ------ ------ ------ As at February 28, 2024 (audited) (72,918) (12,500) (85,418) Depreciation charge for the period (9,532) (4,167) (13,699) ------ ------ ------ As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited) (82,450) (16,667) (99,117) ------ ------ ------ Carrying amount As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 31,940 33,333 65,273 As at February 28, 2024 (audited) 41,472 37,500 78,972 ------ ------ ------

9 Share premium

Authorised

The Company is authorised to issue an unlimited number of nil par value shares of a single class.

Shares Share capital Share premium Issued ordinary shares of US$0.00 each US$ US$ At February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2024 (audited) 390,609,439 - 30,616,373 ------- ------- ------- At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 390,609,439 - 30,616,373 ------- ------- -------

10 Equity settled share based payments

The cost of equity settled transactions with certain Directors of the Company and other participants ("Participants") is measured by reference to the fair value at the date on which they are granted. The fair value is determined based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model.

Options and warrants

The total number of share options and warrants in issue as at the period end is set out below.

Recipient Grant

Date Term

in years Exercise

Price Number at March 1, 2024 (audited) Number Issued Number Lapsed/ cancelled/expired Number Exercised 31 May 2024 (unaudited) Fair value Options US$ Directors and Participants April 2018 5 US$ 0.15668 146,052 - - - 146,052 24,028 Directors and Participants June 2021 5 US$ 0.048 18,000,000 - - - 18,000,000 1,110,556 Directors and Participants September 2021 5 £0.09 3,000,000 - - - 3,000,000 314,962 Directors and Participants April 2022 5 £0.18 8,375,000 - - - 8,375,000 1,089,312 Directors and Participants December 2022 5 £0.105 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 273,727 Directors and Participants April 2023 5 £0.03025 4,500,000 - - - 4,500,000 180,622 Directors and Participants February 2024 5 £0.00867 2,850,000 - - - 2,850,000 262,833 Warrants Supplier warrants July 2021 5 £0.0550 1,818,182 - - - 1,818,182 124,482 Supplier warrants July 2021 3 £0.0825 2,254,545 - (2,254,545) - - - Shareholder warrants December 2021 2 £0.0885 1,185,687 - (1,185,687) - - - Supplier warrants April 2022 2 £0.1350 3,244,331 - (3,244,331) - - - ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 46,373,797 - (6,684,563) - 39,689,234 3,380,522 ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

10 Equity settled share based payments (continued)

The amount expensed in the income statement has been calculated by reference to the fair value at the grant date of the equity instrument and the estimated number of equity instruments to vest after the vesting period.

Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) US$ Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) US$ Share based payments charge - 180,622 ------- -------

During the period ended May 31, 2024, no options were granted.

During the period ended May 31, 2024, total unexercised supplier warrants of 6,684,563 expired.

11 Warrants

As part of the fundraise completed during April 2022, all participating shareholders received a warrant on 1:1 basis for shares acquired. As a result, 73,195,560 warrants have been issued. All un-exercised warrants expire after a period of 2 years from grant date. During April 2024, all unexercised warrants issued in April 2022 expired.

12 Basic and diluted loss per share

The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year.

The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive share options.

An adjustment for the dilutive effect of share options in the current year has not been reflected in the calculation of the diluted loss per share, as the effect would have been anti-dilutive, due the Company recognising a loss for the year.

May 31, 2024

(unaudited)

US$ May 31, 2023

(unaudited)

US$ Loss for the period (569,408) (1,084,192) No. No. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 390,609,439 342,690,043 Dilutive element of share options if exercised (note 10) 37,871,052 37,831,304 Diluted number of ordinary shares 428,480,491 428,440,743 Basic loss per share (cents) (0.146) (0.278) Diluted loss per share (cents) (0.146) (0.278)

For the period ended May 31, 2024, the earnings applied are the same for both basic and diluted earnings calculations per share as there are no dilutive effects to be applied.

13 Related party transactions and balances

Edgewater Associates Limited ("Edgewater")

During the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, Directors' and Officers' insurance was obtained on an arms-length basis through Edgewater, which is a 100% subsidiary of Manx Financial Group ("MFG"). James Mellon and Denham Eke are Directors of both the Company and MFG.

During the period, the premium payable on the policy was US$ Nil (year ended February 28, 2024: US$ 43,061). A total of US$ 794 was prepaid as at the period end (February 28, 2024: US$ 11,560).

14 Commitments and contingent liabilities

The Group has certain obligations to expend minimum amounts on exploration works on mining tenements in order to retain an interest in them, equating to approximately US$ 434,704 during the next 12 months. This includes annual fees in respect of licence renewals. These obligations may be varied from time to time, subject to approval and are expected to be filled in the normal course of exploration and development activities of the Company.

15 Events after the reporting date

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's 100% owned Basin Project in Arizona, USA. The new MRE consists of 99kt of of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average grade of 929 ppm lithium in Measured classification, 560kt of LCE at 860ppm Li in the Indicated classification; and 2,175kt of LCE at 808ppm Li in the Inferred classification following the completion of drilling, reception and analysis of geochemical results, and new modeling of the Basin project. As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement ("Royalty Agreement") with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), the new contained LCE Tonnage surpassed the contracted threshold of 2.5Mt and has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$3.0 million from LRC to Bradda Head, with funds being received on 8 July 2024.

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

Management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three-month ended May 31, 2024, and is prepared as of July 23, 2024. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2024, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

(a) Overview

Bradda Head Lithium Limited was incorporated on October 28, 2009, in the British Virgin Islands under the British Virgin Islands Companies Act with registered number 1553975 with the name Copper Development Corporation. On October 5, 2015, the Company changed its name from Copper Development Corporation to Life Science Developments Limited, and on April 18, 2018, the Company changed its name to Bradda Head Holdings Limited. On September 15, 2021, the Company changed its name to Bradda Head Lithium Limited.

The Company has one business segment, being mineral exploration. The Company is focused on appraising and developing lithium mining projects within North America and currently has interests in a variety of projects in the United States.

Corporate and Exploration Highlights

Exploration Highlights

Set forth in this section is a description of the Company's material mineral projects. All scientific and technical data contained in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is Chief Operating Officer at Bradda Head and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Arizona Sedimentary Hosted Lithium Projects

Basin Project

On March 12, 2024, the Company commenced drilling at its Basin North lithium in clay project in Arizona, USA. The six-hole program was designed to significantly expand the Company's existing lithium in clay Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

Program Summary:

Six-hole core drilling program of approximately 8,800 feet (2,680m) planned;

Program anticipated to expand LCE from 1.085MT to >2.5MT;

Step-out drill holes at 500 to 700m spacing to maintain Inferred category of MRE;

One hole will be drilled into Precambrian basement in center of gravity low;

Gravity low may represent extensively thick clays both in the Upper, Lower, and Basal Red-Beds; and

Holes will test Lower Clay to expand tonnage potential and thicker sequence correlative with gravity low which also has the potential for exceptional lithium grades

The drill program was successfully completed on May 9, 2024, with two additional holes drilled for a total of eight holes drilled. Average hole depth of 285 meters (934 feet) with a range of 231 to 387 meters (757 to 1,269 feet) in a total of 2,353 meters (7,720 feet) drilled. This was less than the 2,682 meters (8,800 feet) initially envisaged as a result of finding shallower clay targets than anticipated.

Drilling highlights include:

Further resource increase anticipated following the definition of a window 900 meters wide (east-west) by 1,780 meters in length (north-south), consistent continuous lithium-bearing Upper and Lower Clay units, it has the potential to continue expanding, being wide open in all directions;

Thickest Upper Clay unit at 103 meters in the center of the drill pattern discovered at hole BND24-19;

Two holes were drilled on State Lands and designed to capture lower clay; substantially increasing the lower clay reach from Basin East to the northern end of Basin North, a linear distance of 3.3km;

Program was successfully completed under budget and without any environmental or safety incidents;

Completion of this program has produced promising visual results, Bradda Head's geology team are now able to recognise that the clays contained strong characteristics of high lithium values, and are greatly encouraged by the clays seen in the past eight drill holes; and

The Qualified Person (QP) has made a site visit and was provided with all the geological and technical information, and the geologic block model has been revised to reflect the new intervals from drill hole lithologies and peripheral surficial geology.

Post period end on July 1, 2024, the Company announced a new MRE at the Company's 100% owned Basin Project in Arizona, USA. The new MRE consists of 99kt of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average grade of 929 ppm lithium in Measured classification, 560kt of LCE at 860ppm Li in the Indicated classification; and 2,175kt of LCE at 808ppm Li in the Inferred classification following the completion of drilling, reception and analysis of geochemical results, and new modelling of the Basin project. As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement ("Royalty Agreement") with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), the new contained LCE Tonnage surpassed the contracted threshold of 2.5Mt and has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$3.0 million from LRC to Bradda Head, with the funds being received on 8 July 2024.

Basin Project Permitting Update

A Basin West drilling permit kick-off meeting was also held with the BLM in April and organised to initiate the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process for development of the EA (Environmental Assessment) Report that, once approved, will allow the Company to commence drilling. This process follows the BLM's letter of EPO (Exploration Plan of Operations) completeness which the Company received earlier this year and marks an important step on expanding our ability to extend exploration over the very promising Basin West target.

Wikieup Project

No significant work has been undertaken on this project during the 3-month period.

Arizona Pegmatite District

San Domingo Project

On April 8, 2024, the Company released results from its channel sampling program. The results included 5.00 meters of 2.33%, 4.10 meters of 2.81%, and 4.00 meters of 1.26% Li2O at the White Ridge Target and 5.30 meters of 1.25% Li2O at Morning Star. These and other surface samples collected were designed to augment the Phase II, 2023 drilling program as well as determine that this technique can and will be applied to future surface exploration programs planned in Q3 of this year.

Highlights

A total of 77 samples were collected from strategic targets across the San Domingo project, with locations designed to supplement drill holes that contain lithium (spodumene) mineralization, particularly those that could result in mineable resources;

Some locations were chosen as a result of newly exposed spodumene bearing pegmatites at new drill sites;

White Ridge channel samples correspond to drill hole SD-DH23-072, confirming continuity of spodumene rich pegmatite, indicates mineralization is open to the north and at depth;

Channel samples at Morning Star drill site SD-DH23-090 cut, 5.30 meters at 1.25% Li2O, clearly connect and add confidence in continuity, building on resource potential;

The channel samples at Midnight Owl likely connect to drill hole SD-DH23-049 which had an intercept of 6.35 meters @ 0.83% Li2O and 3.05 meters of 1.03% (see 11 Nov 2023 Press Release for details), a distance of 55 meters from surface; and

The Company is capitalizing on surface lithium mineralization exposures through channel sample techniques and by connecting to drill holes; this continues to demonstrate open cut potential and in part, will drive the next exploration program.

As at period end, the Company is diligently working on the next phase of exploration at the 100% owned San Domingo pegmatite project. The team believe that there is excellent potential to find new lithium bearing pegmatites given the extensive size of the nearly 33 square kilometer property and limited amount of ground coverage to date. In addition, to developing new targets, there will be follow-up on last year's drill hole intercepts, as well as this year's excellent channel sampling at Morning Star, White Ridge, and Midnight Owl. The future plan will be to strategically place drill holes to test channel sample mineralization and offset down-hole mineralization in order to grow resource potential at all three targets.

Lithium Brine and Oil Brine Projects

Wilson Project

No field work has transpired over the last 3 months.

Eureka Project

No field work has transpired over the last 3 months.

Oil Brine Projects - Pennsylvania & Texas

Additional legal documents were filed in Pennsylvania to update various leases and bring them up to date with the county.

A forgotten lease from 2018 in Texas was executed with another member of the Cooner family to further lock-up our position on the 40-acre lease in Cass County. All legal documents were signed by both Zenolith USA LLC and the lessor, then filed with the county. The Company continues to track activity in the area, notably exploration drilling by Standard Lithium and a newcomer named Terravolt, a privately financed company. Both have significant tenure and licenses in East Texas and within the Smackover Formation.

Corporate Highlights

On May 20, 2024, the Company announced that it entered into a settlement agreement regarding the fraudulent payment made to an unidentified party, as disclosed in the prior year accounts. Pursuant to the settlement agreement, the Company has been partially reimbursed for the fraudulent funds transfer. The partial settlement is consistent with Company's expectations at the time of initiating enforcement proceedings with gross recovery of approximately 40% of total misappropriated funds.

(b) Selected Financial Information

The following table sets forth selected financial information with respect to the Company for the 3-month period ended May 31, 2024 and the year ended February 28, 2024. The selected financial information has been derived from the audited financial statements for the period indicated. The following should be read in conjunction with the said financial statements and related notes that are available on the Company's website - www.braddaheadltd.com.

The annual financial statements and quarterly financial statements are presented in US dollars and are prepared in accordance with IFRS, See "Summary Financial Data" and "Currency Information".

Period ended May 31, 2024 Year ended February 28, 2024 (Audited)

(US$) (Audited)

(US$) Statement of Operations: Total Operating Expenses (net of other income) (576,593) (1,143,294) Net Finance income 7,185 59,102 Net Loss (569,408) (1,084,192) Loss per Share (cents) (0.146) (0.278) Balance Sheet Data: Cash & cash equivalents, including cash deposits 534,437 1,664,662 Total Assets 15,903,541 15,848,063 Total Liabilities 811,245 186,359 Accumulated Deficit (15,524,077) (14,954,669) Total Shareholder's Equity 15,092,296 15,661,704

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS: QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2024

(c) Introduction

(d) This Quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis (the "quarterly MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended February 28, 2024, and related notes. This MD&A is made as of July 23, 2024.

(e) Results of Operations for the three-months ended May 31, 2024

The Company's net loss before and after tax for the three-month period to May 31, 2024 was US$ 569,408, compared to a loss of US$ 1,084,192 for the comparative period ended May 31, 2023. The major expenses for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024 were operational expenses incurred on the Company's exploration projects, and are broken down in the respective projects as follows:

Project Expensed Exploration Expenditure Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

US$ Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Basin Project 153,084 249,399 San Domingo Project - 286,782 Other projects 11,194 15,687 TOTAL 164,278 551,868

During this time period, the Company incurred and capitalised exploration expenditures of US$ 1,191,930, compared to US$ 1,228,739 for the comparative three-month period to May 31, 2024.

The capitalised exploration costs for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024 have been allocated amongst the Company's exploration projects in approximately the following amounts:

Project Capitalised exploration costs Capitalised expenditures for licences and permits Capitalised exploration costs Capitalised expenditires for licences and permits Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

US$ Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

US$ Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Basin Project 1,178,072 9,823 421,013 - San Domingo Project 4,036 - 527,432 250,000 Other Project - - - 30,294 TOTAL 1,182,108 9,823 948,445 280,294

The exploration expenditures have been primarily costs associated with drilling, assaying, resource and mining consultants, metallurgical testing, environmental studies, project team fees, acquisition of new leases, and annual renewal of existing leases.

General and administrative expenses for the three-month period to May 31, 2024 totalled US$ 1,258,841, compared to US$ 1,258,841 for the comparative three-month period to May 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses are broken down as follows:

Project General and administrative expenditures Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Auditors' fees 19,600 19,600 Directors and management fees and salaries 114,675 137,541 Legal and accounting 12,414 83,613 Contractor costs 164,278 551,868 Professional and marketing costs 66,456 204,203 Other administrative costs 218,199 262,016 TOTAL 595,622 1,258,841

During the three-month period to May 31, 2024, there have been no changes in financial performance or other elements that relate to non-core business activities and operations.



(f) Cash flows

During the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, the Company had net cash outflows of US$ 1,130,225, compared to outflows of US$ 6,653,661 during the comparative three-month period to May 31, 2023. Net cash outflows for the current 3-month period ended May 31, 2024, include return of cash amounts placed on short term deposits, totalling US$ 1,000,135. The cashflows for the two periods are shown below:

Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Three-Month Period Ended May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

US$ Statement of cashflows Cash flows from operating activities 54,521 (1,581,692) Cash flows from investing activities (1,191,931) (1,225,489) Cash flows from financing activities * 7,185 (3,846,480) Net cash flows during the period (1,130,225) (6,653,661) Cash balances at beginning of the period 1,664,662 7,746,519 Cash balances at the end of the period 534,437 1,092,858

* includes US$ 3,905,582 placed on short term deposit for the period ended May 31, 2023.

(g) Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at May 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including short term cash deposits) of US$ 534,437, and a working capital deficit of US$ 166,102. As of February 28, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$ 1,664,662, and a working capital surplus of US$ 1,601,571.

(h) Outstanding Share Data

As of May 31, 2024, the following securities were outstanding:

Shares 390,609,439 Warrants 8,502,745 Stock options 37,871,052 Fully diluted shares outstanding 436,983,236

The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders, benefits for other stakeholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital.

The capital structure of the Company includes cash and cash equivalents, equity attributable to equity holders comprised of contributed equity, reserves and accumulated losses. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may issue new shares, sell assets or adjust the level of activities undertaken by the Company.

The Company monitors capital based on cash flow requirements for operational, exploration and evaluation expenditures. The Company has no debt or other borrowings as at the date of this Application. The Company will continue to use capital market issuances to satisfy anticipated funding requirements.

The availability of equity capital, and the price at which additional equity could be issued, is dependent upon the success of the Company's exploration activities, and upon the state of the capital markets generally. Additional financing may not be available on terms favourable to the Company or at all. If the Company does not receive future financing, it may not be possible for the Company to advance the exploration and development of its mineral exploration properties. If the Company is not able to fund these minimum expenditures, it may not be able to maintain part or all of its mineral exploration property interests. See "Risk Factors".

(i) Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

The Company does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements.

(j) Transactions with Related Parties

The Company has conducted transactions with officers, directors and persons or companies related to directors or officers and paid or accrued amounts as follows:

Edgewater Associates Limited ("Edgewater")

During the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, Directors' and Officers' insurance was obtained on an arms-length basis through Edgewater, which is a 100% subsidiary of Manx Financial Group ("MFG"). James Mellon and Denham Eke are Directors of both the Company and MFG.

During the period, the premium payable on the policy was US$ Nil (year ended February 28, 2024: US$ 43,061). A total of US$ 794 was prepaid as at the period end (February 28, 2024: US$ 11,560).

(k) Critical Accounting Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Such estimates and assumptions affect the carrying value of assets, and impact decisions as to when exploration and development costs should be capitalized or expensed.

As at May 31, 2024, the Company had incurred capitalised exploration expenditures, including capitalised licence and permit costs, of US$ 14,999,089. Changes in management's judgment as to the prospective nature, assessment of the existence or otherwise of economically recoverable reserves, technical feasibility and/or commercial viability of the relevant tenements and the Company's intentions with respect to the relevant tenements, could affect the assessment of the recoverable amount

The Company regularly reviews its estimates and assumptions: however, actual results could differ from these estimates and these differences could be material.

ENDS

