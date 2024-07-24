Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Unaudited Results for 3 months ended 31 May 2024 - 2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

For the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

Notice of No Auditor Reviews

These unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements of Bradda Head Lithium Limited (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Incomes

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024





Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited)



Notes US$ US$ Expenses







General and administrative 2 (595,622) (1,258,841) Share based payment and warrant expense 10 - (180,622) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (1,005) 136,475



-------- -------- Operating loss (596,627) (1,302,988)











Other income







Warrant fair value re-measurement 11 - 146,585 Unrealised gain on Investment at fair value through profit or loss 20,034 13,109



-------- -------- (Loss)/profit before finance income (576,593) (1,143,294)











Finance income 7,185 59,102



-------- -------- (Loss)/profit before income tax (569,408) (1,084,192)











Income tax expense - -



-------- -------- Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period (569,408) (1,084,192)



------ ------











Basic and diluted (loss)/profit per share (US cents) 12 (0.146) (0.278)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at May 31, 2024





Notes







May 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 28, 2024 (audited)











US$ US$ Non-Current assets















Deferred mining and exploration costs 3







12,207,531 11,025,423 Exploration permits and licences 4







2,791,558 2,781,735 Plant and equipment 8







65,273 78,972 Advances and deposits 6







106,811 106,812 Investment at fair value through profit or loss







87,225 67,191











------- ------- Total non-current assets







15,258,398 14,060,133











------- ------- Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents







534,437 1,664,662 Trade and other receivables 6







110,706 123,268











------- ------- Total current assets







645,143 1,787,930











------- ------- Total assets







15,903,541 15,848,063











------- ------- Equity















Share premium 9







30,616,373 30,616,373 Retained deficit







(15,524,077) (14,954,669)











------- ------- Total equity







15,092,296 15,661,704











------- ------- Current liabilities















Trade and other payables 7







811,245 186,359











------- ------- Total current liabilities







811,245 186,359











------- ------- Total equity and liabilities







15,903,541 15,848,063











------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

These condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024 and were signed on their behalf by:

Denham Eke

Director

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024





























Share premium Retained deficit Total



US$ US$ US$















Balance at March 1, 2024 (audited) 30,616,373 (14,954,669) 15,661,704















Total comprehensive loss for the period











Loss for the period - (569,408) (569,408)



------ ------- ------- Total comprehensive loss for the period - (569,408) (569,408)







------ ------- ------ Quarter ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 30,616,373 (15,524,077) 15,092,296



------- ------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the three month-period ended May 31, 2024 (continued)









Share premium Retained deficit Total



US$ US$ US$ Balance at March 1, 2023 (audited) 30,616,373 (13,631,433) 16,984,940 Total comprehensive loss for the period











Loss for the period - (1,084,192) (1,084,192)



------ ------- ------- Total comprehensive loss for the period - (1,084,192) (1,084,192) Transactions with owners of the Company











Equity settled share-based payments (note 10)



- 180,622 180,622



------ ------- ------ Total transactions with owners of the Company



- 180,622 180,622







------ ------- ------ Quarter ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) 30,616,373 (14,535,003) 16,081,370



------- ------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024

Notes Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited)







US$ US$ Cash flows from operating activities







Loss before income tax (569,408) (1,084,192) Adjusted for non-cash and non-operating items:







Depreciation 8 13,699 10,921 Unrealised (gain)/loss on investment (20,034) (13,109) Interest income (7,185) (59,102) Equity settled share based payments expense 10, 11 - 180,622 Warrant fair value re-measurement 11 - (146,585)



------- -------



(582,928) (1,111,445)











Change in trade and other receivables 38,212 47,727 Change in trade and other payables 599,237 (517,974)



------- ------- Net cash flows used by operating activities 54,521 (1,581,692)











Cash flows from investing activities







Amounts paid for deferred mining and exploration costs 3 (1,182,108) (948,445) Amounts paid for licences and permits 4 (9,823) (280,294) Equipment purchased 8 - (50,000) Advances and deposits - cash returned - 53,250



------- ------- Net cash flows used by investing activities (1,191,931) (1,225,489)











Cash flows from financing activities







Interest income received 7,185 59,102 Bank deposits not considered cash and cash equivalents (net) - (3,905,582)



------- ------- Net cash flows from financing activities 7,185 (3,846,480)



------- ------- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,130,225) (6,653,661)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,664,662 7,746,519











Effect of foreign exchange on cash balances - -



------- ------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 534,437 1,092,858



------- -------

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.

1 Reporting Entity and basis of preparation

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (the "Company") is a company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company and its subsidiaries together are referred to as the "Group".

The Company is a lithium exploration Group focused on developing its projects in the USA.

These quarterly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2023 ("last annual financial statements"). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

The financial information in this report has been prepared in accordance with the Company's accounting policies and in consistency with the last annual financial statements. Full details of the accounting policies adopted by the Company are contained in the financial statements included in the Company's annual report for the year ended February 28, 2024, which is available on the Group's website: www.braddheadltd.com, and on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage). These unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended February 28, 2024.

2 General and administrative

The Group's general and administrative expenses include the following:





Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) US$ Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) US$ Auditors' fees 19,600 19,600 Directors and management fees and salaries 114,675 137,541 Legal and accounting 12,414 83,613 Contractor costs 164,278 551,868 Professional and marketing costs 66,456 204,203 Other administrative costs 218,199 262,016



------- ------- Total 595,622 1,258,841



------- -------

3 Deferred mine exploration costs

The schedule below details the exploration costs capitalised to date:

Total



US$ Cost and net book value



At February 28, 2023 (audited) 7,461,851



------- Capitalised during the year 3,668,845 Disposal under royalty agreement (105,273)



---------- At February 28, 2024 (audited) 11,025,423



---------- Capitalised during the period 1,182,108



------- At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 12,207,531



------- Cost and net book value



At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 12,207,531 At February 28, 2024 (audited) 11,025,423



-------

The recoverability of the carrying amounts of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful development and commercial exploitation or sale of the respective area of interest, as well as maintaining the assets in good standing. The Group assessed the DMEC relating to areas for which licenses and permits are held, for impairment as at May 31, 2023. The Board concluded that no facts and circumstances have been identified which suggest the recoverable amount of these assets would not exceed the carrying amount and, as such, no impairment was recognised during the period.

During the year ended February 28, 2024, an impairment charge of US$ Nil was recognised.

4 Exploration permits and licences

The schedule below details the exploration permit and licence costs capitalised to date:

Total



US$ Cost and net book value



At February 28, 2023 (audited) 2,112,415







Capitalised during the year 693,920 Disposal under royalty agreement (24,600)



---------- At February 28, 2024 (audited) 2,781,735







Capitalised during the period 9,823



------- At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 2,791,558



------- Cost and net book value



At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 2,791,558 At February 28, 2024 (audited) 2,781,735



-------

The Group assessed the carrying amount of the licences and permits held for impairment as at May 31, 2024. The Board concluded that no facts and circumstances have been identified which suggest the recoverable amount of these assets would not exceed the carrying amount and, as such, no impairment was recognised during the period.

During the year ended February 28, 2024, an impairment charge of US$ Nil was recognised.

5 Investment in subsidiary undertakings

As at May 31, 2024, the Group had the following subsidiaries:

Name of company Place of incorporation Ownership interest Principal activity Bradda Head Limited* BVI 100% Holding company of entities below Zenolith (USA) LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits Verde Grande LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits Gray Wash LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits San Domingo LLC USA 100% Holds USA lithium licences and permits

















* Held directly by the Company. All other holdings are indirectly held through Bradda Head Limited

The condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements include the results of the subsidiaries for the full quarterly period from March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, and up to the date that control ceases.

6 Trade and other receivables and advances and deposits

Non-current

May 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 28, 2024 (audited) US$ US$ Advances and deposits 106,811 106,812



------ ------

7 Trade and other payables

May 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 28, 2024 (audited) US$ US$ Trade payables 805,215 161,648 Accrued expenses and other payables 6,030 24,711



------ ------



811,245 186,359



------ ------

8 Plant and equipment













Motor vehicle Other equipment Total Cost US$ US$ US$ As at March 1, 2023 (audited) 114,390 - 114,390 Additions during the year - 50,000 50,000



------ ------ ------ As at February 28, 2024 (audited) 114,390 50,000 164,390















Additions during the period - - -



------ ------ ------ As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 114,390 50,000 164,390



------ ------ ------

8 Plant and equipment (continued)

Motor vehicle Other equipment Total Accumulated depreciation US$ US$ US$ As at March 1, 2024 (audited) (34,788) - (34,788) Depreciation charge for the year (38,130) (12,500) (50,630)



------ ------ ------ As at February 28, 2024 (audited) (72,918) (12,500) (85,418)















Depreciation charge for the period (9,532) (4,167) (13,699)



------ ------ ------ As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited) (82,450) (16,667) (99,117)



------ ------ ------ Carrying amount











As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 31,940 33,333 65,273 As at February 28, 2024 (audited) 41,472 37,500 78,972



------ ------ ------

9 Share premium

Authorised

The Company is authorised to issue an unlimited number of nil par value shares of a single class.





















Shares Share capital Share premium Issued ordinary shares of US$0.00 each



US$ US$















At February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2024 (audited) 390,609,439 - 30,616,373



------- ------- -------















At May 31, 2024 (unaudited) 390,609,439 - 30,616,373



------- ------- -------

















10 Equity settled share based payments

The cost of equity settled transactions with certain Directors of the Company and other participants ("Participants") is measured by reference to the fair value at the date on which they are granted. The fair value is determined based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model.

Options and warrants

The total number of share options and warrants in issue as at the period end is set out below.

Recipient Grant Date Term in years Exercise Price Number at March 1, 2024 (audited) Number Issued Number Lapsed/ cancelled/expired Number Exercised 31 May 2024 (unaudited) Fair value Options































US$ Directors and Participants April 2018 5 US$ 0.15668 146,052 - - - 146,052 24,028 Directors and Participants June 2021 5 US$ 0.048 18,000,000 - - - 18,000,000 1,110,556 Directors and Participants September 2021 5 £0.09 3,000,000 - - - 3,000,000 314,962 Directors and Participants April 2022 5 £0.18 8,375,000 - - - 8,375,000 1,089,312 Directors and Participants December 2022 5 £0.105 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 273,727 Directors and Participants April 2023 5 £0.03025 4,500,000 - - - 4,500,000 180,622 Directors and Participants February 2024 5 £0.00867 2,850,000 - - - 2,850,000 262,833







































Warrants



































Supplier warrants July 2021 5 £0.0550 1,818,182 - - - 1,818,182 124,482 Supplier warrants July 2021 3 £0.0825 2,254,545 - (2,254,545) - - - Shareholder warrants December 2021 2 £0.0885 1,185,687 - (1,185,687) - - - Supplier warrants April 2022 2 £0.1350 3,244,331 - (3,244,331) - - -























































------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------















46,373,797 - (6,684,563) - 39,689,234 3,380,522















------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

10 Equity settled share based payments (continued)

The amount expensed in the income statement has been calculated by reference to the fair value at the grant date of the equity instrument and the estimated number of equity instruments to vest after the vesting period.





Three-month period ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited) US$ Three-month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) US$ Share based payments charge - 180,622



------- -------

During the period ended May 31, 2024, no options were granted.

During the period ended May 31, 2024, total unexercised supplier warrants of 6,684,563 expired.

11 Warrants

As part of the fundraise completed during April 2022, all participating shareholders received a warrant on 1:1 basis for shares acquired. As a result, 73,195,560 warrants have been issued. All un-exercised warrants expire after a period of 2 years from grant date. During April 2024, all unexercised warrants issued in April 2022 expired.

12 Basic and diluted loss per share

The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year

The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive share options.

An adjustment for the dilutive effect of share options in the current year has not been reflected in the calculation of the diluted loss per share, as the effect would have been anti-dilutive, due the Company recognising a loss for the year.





May 31, 2024 (unaudited) US$ May 31, 2023 (unaudited) US$ Loss for the period (569,408) (1,084,192) No. No. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 390,609,439 342,690,043 Dilutive element of share options if exercised (note 10) 37,871,052 37,831,304 Diluted number of ordinary shares 428,480,491 428,440,743 Basic loss per share (cents) (0.146) (0.278) Diluted loss per share (cents) (0.146) (0.278)

For the period ended May 31, 2024, the earnings applied are the same for both basic and diluted earnings calculations per share as there are no dilutive effects to be applied.

13 Related party transactions and balances

Edgewater Associates Limited ("Edgewater")

During the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, Directors' and Officers' insurance was obtained on an arms-length basis through Edgewater, which is a 100% subsidiary of Manx Financial Group ("MFG"). James Mellon and Denham Eke are Directors of both the Company and MFG.

During the period, the premium payable on the policy was US$ Nil (year ended February 28, 2024: US$ 43,061). A total of US$ 794 was prepaid as at the period end (February 28, 2024: US$ 11,560).

14 Commitments and contingent liabilities

The Group has certain obligations to expend minimum amounts on exploration works on mining tenements in order to retain an interest in them, equating to approximately US$ 434,704 during the next 12 months. This includes annual fees in respect of licence renewals. These obligations may be varied from time to time, subject to approval and are expected to be filled in the normal course of exploration and development activities of the Company.

15 Events after the reporting date

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's 100% owned Basin Project in Arizona, USA. The new MRE consists of 99kt of of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average grade of 929 ppm lithium in Measured classification, 560kt of LCE at 860ppm Li in the Indicated classification; and 2,175kt of LCE at 808ppm Li in the Inferred classification following the completion of drilling, reception and analysis of geochemical results, and new modeling of the Basin project. As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement ("Royalty Agreement") with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), the new contained LCE Tonnage surpassed the contracted threshold of 2.5Mt and has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$3.0 million from LRC to Bradda Head, with funds being received on 8 July 2024.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com