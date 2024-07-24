Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Unaudited Results for 3 months ended 31 May 2024 - 2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
For the three-month period ended May 31, 2024
These unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements of Bradda Head Lithium Limited (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Incomes
for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024
Three-month period ended May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Three-month period ended May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Notes
US$
US$
Expenses
General and administrative
2
(595,622)
(1,258,841)
Share based payment and warrant expense
10
-
(180,622)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(1,005)
136,475
--------
--------
Operating loss
(596,627)
(1,302,988)
Other income
Warrant fair value re-measurement
11
-
146,585
Unrealised gain on Investment at fair value through profit or loss
20,034
13,109
--------
--------
(Loss)/profit before finance income
(576,593)
(1,143,294)
Finance income
7,185
59,102
--------
--------
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(569,408)
(1,084,192)
Income tax expense
-
-
--------
--------
Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period
(569,408)
(1,084,192)
------
------
Basic and diluted (loss)/profit per share (US cents)
12
(0.146)
(0.278)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at May 31, 2024
Notes
May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
February 28, 2024
(audited)
US$
US$
Non-Current assets
Deferred mining and exploration costs
3
12,207,531
11,025,423
Exploration permits and licences
4
2,791,558
2,781,735
Plant and equipment
8
65,273
78,972
Advances and deposits
6
106,811
106,812
Investment at fair value through profit or loss
87,225
67,191
-------
-------
Total non-current assets
15,258,398
14,060,133
-------
-------
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
534,437
1,664,662
Trade and other receivables
6
110,706
123,268
-------
-------
Total current assets
645,143
1,787,930
-------
-------
Total assets
15,903,541
15,848,063
-------
-------
Equity
Share premium
9
30,616,373
30,616,373
Retained deficit
(15,524,077)
(14,954,669)
-------
-------
Total equity
15,092,296
15,661,704
-------
-------
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
7
811,245
186,359
-------
-------
Total current liabilities
811,245
186,359
-------
-------
Total equity and liabilities
15,903,541
15,848,063
-------
-------
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.
These condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024 and were signed on their behalf by:
Denham Eke
Director
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024
Share premium
Retained deficit
Total
US$
US$
US$
Balance at March 1, 2024 (audited)
30,616,373
(14,954,669)
15,661,704
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss for the period
-
(569,408)
(569,408)
------
-------
-------
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
(569,408)
(569,408)
------
-------
------
Quarter ended May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
30,616,373
(15,524,077)
15,092,296
-------
-------
-------
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the three month-period ended May 31, 2024 (continued)
Share premium
Retained deficit
Total
US$
US$
US$
Balance at March 1, 2023 (audited)
30,616,373
(13,631,433)
16,984,940
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss for the period
-
(1,084,192)
(1,084,192)
------
-------
-------
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
(1,084,192)
(1,084,192)
Transactions with owners of the Company
Equity settled share-based payments (note 10)
-
180,622
180,622
------
-------
------
Total transactions with owners of the Company
-
180,622
180,622
------
-------
------
Quarter ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited)
30,616,373
(14,535,003)
16,081,370
-------
-------
-------
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024
Notes
Three-month period ended May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Three-month period ended May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
US$
US$
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss before income tax
(569,408)
(1,084,192)
Adjusted for non-cash and non-operating items:
Depreciation
8
13,699
10,921
Unrealised (gain)/loss on investment
(20,034)
(13,109)
Interest income
(7,185)
(59,102)
Equity settled share based payments expense
10, 11
-
180,622
Warrant fair value re-measurement
11
-
(146,585)
-------
-------
(582,928)
(1,111,445)
Change in trade and other receivables
38,212
47,727
Change in trade and other payables
599,237
(517,974)
-------
-------
Net cash flows used by operating activities
54,521
(1,581,692)
Cash flows from investing activities
Amounts paid for deferred mining and exploration costs
3
(1,182,108)
(948,445)
Amounts paid for licences and permits
4
(9,823)
(280,294)
Equipment purchased
8
-
(50,000)
Advances and deposits - cash returned
-
53,250
-------
-------
Net cash flows used by investing activities
(1,191,931)
(1,225,489)
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest income received
7,185
59,102
Bank deposits not considered cash and cash equivalents (net)
-
(3,905,582)
-------
-------
Net cash flows from financing activities
7,185
(3,846,480)
-------
-------
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,130,225)
(6,653,661)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,664,662
7,746,519
Effect of foreign exchange on cash balances
-
-
-------
-------
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
534,437
1,092,858
-------
-------
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated quarterly financial statements.
1 Reporting Entity and basis of preparation
Bradda Head Lithium Limited (the "Company") is a company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company and its subsidiaries together are referred to as the "Group".
The Company is a lithium exploration Group focused on developing its projects in the USA.
These quarterly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2023 ("last annual financial statements"). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
The financial information in this report has been prepared in accordance with the Company's accounting policies and in consistency with the last annual financial statements. Full details of the accounting policies adopted by the Company are contained in the financial statements included in the Company's annual report for the year ended February 28, 2024, which is available on the Group's website: www.braddheadltd.com, and on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage). These unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended February 28, 2024.
2 General and administrative
The Group's general and administrative expenses include the following:
Three-month period ended May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
US$
Three-month period ended May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
US$
Auditors' fees
19,600
19,600
Directors and management fees and salaries
114,675
137,541
Legal and accounting
12,414
83,613
Contractor costs
164,278
551,868
Professional and marketing costs
66,456
204,203
Other administrative costs
218,199
262,016
-------
-------
Total
595,622
1,258,841
-------
-------
3 Deferred mine exploration costs
The schedule below details the exploration costs capitalised to date:
Total
US$
Cost and net book value
At February 28, 2023 (audited)
7,461,851
-------
Capitalised during the year
3,668,845
Disposal under royalty agreement
(105,273)
----------
At February 28, 2024 (audited)
11,025,423
----------
Capitalised during the period
1,182,108
-------
At May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
12,207,531
-------
Cost and net book value
At May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
12,207,531
At February 28, 2024 (audited)
11,025,423
-------
The recoverability of the carrying amounts of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful development and commercial exploitation or sale of the respective area of interest, as well as maintaining the assets in good standing. The Group assessed the DMEC relating to areas for which licenses and permits are held, for impairment as at May 31, 2023. The Board concluded that no facts and circumstances have been identified which suggest the recoverable amount of these assets would not exceed the carrying amount and, as such, no impairment was recognised during the period.
During the year ended February 28, 2024, an impairment charge of US$ Nil was recognised.
4 Exploration permits and licences
The schedule below details the exploration permit and licence costs capitalised to date:
Total
US$
Cost and net book value
At February 28, 2023 (audited)
2,112,415
Capitalised during the year
693,920
Disposal under royalty agreement
(24,600)
----------
At February 28, 2024 (audited)
2,781,735
Capitalised during the period
9,823
-------
At May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
2,791,558
-------
Cost and net book value
At May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
2,791,558
At February 28, 2024 (audited)
2,781,735
-------
The Group assessed the carrying amount of the licences and permits held for impairment as at May 31, 2024. The Board concluded that no facts and circumstances have been identified which suggest the recoverable amount of these assets would not exceed the carrying amount and, as such, no impairment was recognised during the period.
During the year ended February 28, 2024, an impairment charge of US$ Nil was recognised.
5 Investment in subsidiary undertakings
As at May 31, 2024, the Group had the following subsidiaries:
Name of company
Place of incorporation
Ownership interest
Principal activity
Bradda Head Limited*
BVI
100%
Holding company of entities below
Zenolith (USA) LLC
USA
100%
Holds USA lithium licences and permits
Verde Grande LLC
USA
100%
Holds USA lithium licences and permits
Gray Wash LLC
USA
100%
Holds USA lithium licences and permits
San Domingo LLC
USA
100%
Holds USA lithium licences and permits
* Held directly by the Company. All other holdings are indirectly held through Bradda Head Limited
The condensed consolidated quarterly financial statements include the results of the subsidiaries for the full quarterly period from March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, and up to the date that control ceases.
6 Trade and other receivables and advances and deposits
Non-current
May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
February 28, 2024
(audited)
US$
US$
Advances and deposits
106,811
106,812
------
------
7 Trade and other payables
May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
February 28, 2024
(audited)
US$
US$
Trade payables
805,215
161,648
Accrued expenses and other payables
6,030
24,711
------
------
811,245
186,359
------
------
8 Plant and equipment
Motor vehicle
Other equipment
Total
Cost
US$
US$
US$
As at March 1, 2023 (audited)
114,390
-
114,390
Additions during the year
-
50,000
50,000
------
------
------
As at February 28, 2024 (audited)
114,390
50,000
164,390
Additions during the period
-
-
-
------
------
------
As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
114,390
50,000
164,390
------
------
------
8 Plant and equipment (continued)
Motor vehicle
Other equipment
Total
Accumulated depreciation
US$
US$
US$
As at March 1, 2024 (audited)
(34,788)
-
(34,788)
Depreciation charge for the year
(38,130)
(12,500)
(50,630)
------
------
------
As at February 28, 2024 (audited)
(72,918)
(12,500)
(85,418)
Depreciation charge for the period
(9,532)
(4,167)
(13,699)
------
------
------
As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
(82,450)
(16,667)
(99,117)
------
------
------
Carrying amount
As at May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
31,940
33,333
65,273
As at February 28, 2024 (audited)
41,472
37,500
78,972
------
------
------
9 Share premium
Authorised
The Company is authorised to issue an unlimited number of nil par value shares of a single class.
Shares
Share capital
Share premium
Issued ordinary shares of US$0.00 each
US$
US$
At February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2024 (audited)
390,609,439
-
30,616,373
-------
-------
-------
At May 31, 2024 (unaudited)
390,609,439
-
30,616,373
-------
-------
-------
10 Equity settled share based payments
The cost of equity settled transactions with certain Directors of the Company and other participants ("Participants") is measured by reference to the fair value at the date on which they are granted. The fair value is determined based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model.
Options and warrants
The total number of share options and warrants in issue as at the period end is set out below.
Recipient
Grant
Date
Term
in years
Exercise
Price
Number at March 1, 2024 (audited)
Number Issued
Number Lapsed/ cancelled/expired
Number Exercised
31 May 2024 (unaudited)
Fair value
Options
US$
Directors and Participants
April 2018
5
US$ 0.15668
146,052
-
-
-
146,052
24,028
Directors and Participants
June 2021
5
US$ 0.048
18,000,000
-
-
-
18,000,000
1,110,556
Directors and Participants
September 2021
5
£0.09
3,000,000
-
-
-
3,000,000
314,962
Directors and Participants
April 2022
5
£0.18
8,375,000
-
-
-
8,375,000
1,089,312
Directors and Participants
December 2022
5
£0.105
1,000,000
-
-
-
1,000,000
273,727
Directors and Participants
April 2023
5
£0.03025
4,500,000
-
-
-
4,500,000
180,622
Directors and Participants
February 2024
5
£0.00867
2,850,000
-
-
-
2,850,000
262,833
Warrants
Supplier warrants
July 2021
5
£0.0550
1,818,182
-
-
-
1,818,182
124,482
Supplier warrants
July 2021
3
£0.0825
2,254,545
-
(2,254,545)
-
-
-
Shareholder warrants
December 2021
2
£0.0885
1,185,687
-
(1,185,687)
-
-
-
Supplier warrants
April 2022
2
£0.1350
3,244,331
-
(3,244,331)
-
-
-
-------
-------
-------
-------
-------
-------
46,373,797
-
(6,684,563)
-
39,689,234
3,380,522
-------
-------
-------
-------
-------
-------
10 Equity settled share based payments (continued)
The amount expensed in the income statement has been calculated by reference to the fair value at the grant date of the equity instrument and the estimated number of equity instruments to vest after the vesting period.
Three-month period ended May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
US$
Three-month period ended May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
US$
Share based payments charge
-
180,622
-------
-------
During the period ended May 31, 2024, no options were granted.
During the period ended May 31, 2024, total unexercised supplier warrants of 6,684,563 expired.
11 Warrants
As part of the fundraise completed during April 2022, all participating shareholders received a warrant on 1:1 basis for shares acquired. As a result, 73,195,560 warrants have been issued. All un-exercised warrants expire after a period of 2 years from grant date. During April 2024, all unexercised warrants issued in April 2022 expired.
12 Basic and diluted loss per share
The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year
The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive share options.
An adjustment for the dilutive effect of share options in the current year has not been reflected in the calculation of the diluted loss per share, as the effect would have been anti-dilutive, due the Company recognising a loss for the year.
May 31, 2024
(unaudited)
US$
May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
US$
Loss for the period
(569,408)
(1,084,192)
No.
No.
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
390,609,439
342,690,043
Dilutive element of share options if exercised (note 10)
37,871,052
37,831,304
Diluted number of ordinary shares
428,480,491
428,440,743
Basic loss per share (cents)
(0.146)
(0.278)
Diluted loss per share (cents)
(0.146)
(0.278)
For the period ended May 31, 2024, the earnings applied are the same for both basic and diluted earnings calculations per share as there are no dilutive effects to be applied.
13 Related party transactions and balances
Edgewater Associates Limited ("Edgewater")
During the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, Directors' and Officers' insurance was obtained on an arms-length basis through Edgewater, which is a 100% subsidiary of Manx Financial Group ("MFG"). James Mellon and Denham Eke are Directors of both the Company and MFG.
During the period, the premium payable on the policy was US$ Nil (year ended February 28, 2024: US$ 43,061). A total of US$ 794 was prepaid as at the period end (February 28, 2024: US$ 11,560).
14 Commitments and contingent liabilities
The Group has certain obligations to expend minimum amounts on exploration works on mining tenements in order to retain an interest in them, equating to approximately US$ 434,704 during the next 12 months. This includes annual fees in respect of licence renewals. These obligations may be varied from time to time, subject to approval and are expected to be filled in the normal course of exploration and development activities of the Company.
15 Events after the reporting date
On 1 July 2024, the Company announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's 100% owned Basin Project in Arizona, USA. The new MRE consists of 99kt of of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average grade of 929 ppm lithium in Measured classification, 560kt of LCE at 860ppm Li in the Indicated classification; and 2,175kt of LCE at 808ppm Li in the Inferred classification following the completion of drilling, reception and analysis of geochemical results, and new modeling of the Basin project. As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement ("Royalty Agreement") with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), the new contained LCE Tonnage surpassed the contracted threshold of 2.5Mt and has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$3.0 million from LRC to Bradda Head, with funds being received on 8 July 2024.
