A new U. S. Department of Energy loan guarantee will help finance 200 MW of solar and 285 MW of grid-scale storage on the island. From ESS News The Loan Programs Office of the U. S. Department of Energy (DOE) has made a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee for up to $861 million to finance construction of solar-plus-storage projects and standalone storage projects in Puerto Rico. The project developer and prospective borrower, Clean Flexible Energy LLC, is an indirect subsidiary of AES Corporation (AES) and TotalEnergies Holdings USA, Inc. , and is managed under a joint venture agreement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...