Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9460 GBP1.6380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9000 GBP1.5980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9200 GBP1.6158

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,410,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,112 1.9440 XDUB 08:08:18 00029094162TRDU1 1,024 1.9380 XDUB 08:22:29 00029094246TRDU1 1,137 1.9380 XDUB 08:22:29 00029094247TRDU1 2,004 1.9400 XDUB 08:43:36 00029094406TRDU1 2,162 1.9460 XDUB 09:40:43 00029094994TRDU1 449 1.9420 XDUB 09:43:58 00029095024TRDU1 3,738 1.9420 XDUB 09:43:58 00029095025TRDU1 1,544 1.9340 XDUB 10:22:43 00029095313TRDU1 548 1.9340 XDUB 10:22:43 00029095314TRDU1 565 1.9340 XDUB 10:22:43 00029095315TRDU1 1,294 1.9340 XDUB 11:05:09 00029095606TRDU1 4,726 1.9340 XDUB 11:05:09 00029095607TRDU1 155 1.9280 XDUB 11:36:09 00029095913TRDU1 437 1.9280 XDUB 11:36:09 00029095912TRDU1 1,516 1.9280 XDUB 11:36:09 00029095914TRDU1 4,161 1.9260 XDUB 12:15:21 00029096435TRDU1 2,024 1.9200 XDUB 12:44:00 00029096580TRDU1 2,029 1.9200 XDUB 12:44:00 00029096579TRDU1 1,997 1.9180 XDUB 13:14:49 00029096856TRDU1 2,036 1.9140 XDUB 13:24:04 00029096907TRDU1 1,947 1.9140 XDUB 13:38:03 00029097017TRDU1 1,963 1.9140 XDUB 13:56:33 00029097163TRDU1 96 1.9080 XDUB 14:34:32 00029097748TRDU1 937 1.9080 XDUB 14:34:32 00029097747TRDU1 1,250 1.9080 XDUB 14:34:32 00029097746TRDU1 2,095 1.9100 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097966TRDU1 1,252 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097969TRDU1 1,938 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097968TRDU1 2,305 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097967TRDU1 979 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097970TRDU1 4,404 1.9000 XDUB 15:17:48 00029098293TRDU1 4,002 1.9100 XDUB 15:37:50 00029098483TRDU1 2,171 1.9100 XDUB 15:41:51 00029098527TRDU1 2,004 1.9080 XDUB 16:00:03 00029098742TRDU1 2,089 1.9080 XDUB 16:00:03 00029098743TRDU1 4,910 1.9040 XDUB 16:19:18 00029098964TRDU1

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,876 1.6320 XLON 08:24:19 00029094271TRDU1 1,546 1.6380 XLON 09:20:09 00029094779TRDU1 434 1.6360 XLON 09:51:26 00029095112TRDU1 1,430 1.6360 XLON 09:51:26 00029095111TRDU1 152 1.6320 XLON 10:52:01 00029095503TRDU1 1,500 1.6320 XLON 10:52:01 00029095502TRDU1 1,639 1.6320 XLON 10:52:01 00029095505TRDU1 1,668 1.6320 XLON 10:52:01 00029095504TRDU1 800 1.6260 XLON 11:36:09 00029095910TRDU1 677 1.6260 XLON 11:36:09 00029095909TRDU1 145 1.6260 XLON 11:36:09 00029095911TRDU1 28 1.6180 XLON 12:46:02 00029096585TRDU1 2,123 1.6160 XLON 13:13:21 00029096848TRDU1 933 1.6160 XLON 13:13:21 00029096847TRDU1 144 1.6160 XLON 13:13:21 00029096846TRDU1 500 1.6060 XLON 13:57:54 00029097168TRDU1 2,659 1.6040 XLON 14:10:52 00029097256TRDU1 1,544 1.6020 XLON 14:47:20 00029097981TRDU1 1,555 1.6020 XLON 14:47:20 00029097980TRDU1 1,698 1.6000 XLON 15:05:28 00029098185TRDU1 2,731 1.6060 XLON 15:37:50 00029098482TRDU1 408 1.6060 XLON 15:37:50 00029098484TRDU1 1,586 1.6000 XLON 16:00:46 00029098752TRDU1 2,224 1.5980 XLON 16:21:32 00029099026TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 336002 EQS News ID: 1952575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

