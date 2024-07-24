Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
24.07.24
08:13 Uhr
1,872 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8701,92811:46
Dow Jones News
24.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9460     GBP1.6380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9000     GBP1.5980 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9200     GBP1.6158

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,410,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,112      1.9440        XDUB     08:08:18      00029094162TRDU1 
1,024      1.9380        XDUB     08:22:29      00029094246TRDU1 
1,137      1.9380        XDUB     08:22:29      00029094247TRDU1 
2,004      1.9400        XDUB     08:43:36      00029094406TRDU1 
2,162      1.9460        XDUB     09:40:43      00029094994TRDU1 
449       1.9420        XDUB     09:43:58      00029095024TRDU1 
3,738      1.9420        XDUB     09:43:58      00029095025TRDU1 
1,544      1.9340        XDUB     10:22:43      00029095313TRDU1 
548       1.9340        XDUB     10:22:43      00029095314TRDU1 
565       1.9340        XDUB     10:22:43      00029095315TRDU1 
1,294      1.9340        XDUB     11:05:09      00029095606TRDU1 
4,726      1.9340        XDUB     11:05:09      00029095607TRDU1 
155       1.9280        XDUB     11:36:09      00029095913TRDU1 
437       1.9280        XDUB     11:36:09      00029095912TRDU1 
1,516      1.9280        XDUB     11:36:09      00029095914TRDU1 
4,161      1.9260        XDUB     12:15:21      00029096435TRDU1 
2,024      1.9200        XDUB     12:44:00      00029096580TRDU1 
2,029      1.9200        XDUB     12:44:00      00029096579TRDU1 
1,997      1.9180        XDUB     13:14:49      00029096856TRDU1 
2,036      1.9140        XDUB     13:24:04      00029096907TRDU1 
1,947      1.9140        XDUB     13:38:03      00029097017TRDU1 
1,963      1.9140        XDUB     13:56:33      00029097163TRDU1 
96        1.9080        XDUB     14:34:32      00029097748TRDU1 
937       1.9080        XDUB     14:34:32      00029097747TRDU1 
1,250      1.9080        XDUB     14:34:32      00029097746TRDU1 
2,095      1.9100        XDUB     14:46:14      00029097966TRDU1 
1,252      1.9080        XDUB     14:46:14      00029097969TRDU1 
1,938      1.9080        XDUB     14:46:14      00029097968TRDU1 
2,305      1.9080        XDUB     14:46:14      00029097967TRDU1 
979       1.9080        XDUB     14:46:14      00029097970TRDU1 
4,404      1.9000        XDUB     15:17:48      00029098293TRDU1 
4,002      1.9100        XDUB     15:37:50      00029098483TRDU1 
2,171      1.9100        XDUB     15:41:51      00029098527TRDU1 
2,004      1.9080        XDUB     16:00:03      00029098742TRDU1 
2,089      1.9080        XDUB     16:00:03      00029098743TRDU1 
4,910      1.9040        XDUB     16:19:18      00029098964TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,876      1.6320        XLON     08:24:19      00029094271TRDU1 
1,546      1.6380        XLON     09:20:09      00029094779TRDU1 
434       1.6360        XLON     09:51:26      00029095112TRDU1 
1,430      1.6360        XLON     09:51:26      00029095111TRDU1 
152       1.6320        XLON     10:52:01      00029095503TRDU1 
1,500      1.6320        XLON     10:52:01      00029095502TRDU1 
1,639      1.6320        XLON     10:52:01      00029095505TRDU1 
1,668      1.6320        XLON     10:52:01      00029095504TRDU1 
800       1.6260        XLON     11:36:09      00029095910TRDU1 
677       1.6260        XLON     11:36:09      00029095909TRDU1 
145       1.6260        XLON     11:36:09      00029095911TRDU1 
28        1.6180        XLON     12:46:02      00029096585TRDU1 
2,123      1.6160        XLON     13:13:21      00029096848TRDU1 
933       1.6160        XLON     13:13:21      00029096847TRDU1 
144       1.6160        XLON     13:13:21      00029096846TRDU1 
500       1.6060        XLON     13:57:54      00029097168TRDU1 
2,659      1.6040        XLON     14:10:52      00029097256TRDU1 
1,544      1.6020        XLON     14:47:20      00029097981TRDU1 
1,555      1.6020        XLON     14:47:20      00029097980TRDU1 
1,698      1.6000        XLON     15:05:28      00029098185TRDU1 
2,731      1.6060        XLON     15:37:50      00029098482TRDU1 
408       1.6060        XLON     15:37:50      00029098484TRDU1 
1,586      1.6000        XLON     16:00:46      00029098752TRDU1 
2,224      1.5980        XLON     16:21:32      00029099026TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  336002 
EQS News ID:  1952575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952575&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
