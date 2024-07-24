Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Dow Jones News
24.07.2024 08:34 Uhr
SWEF: Sixth Capital Distribution

DJ SWEF: Sixth Capital Distribution 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Sixth Capital Distribution 
24-Jul-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
Sixth Capital Distribution of GBP80 Million 
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company's sixth capital 
distribution of GBP80.0 million. 
 
This capital distribution is being funded primarily by the significant repayments received in Q2 2024 along with 
additional cash currently available. In total GBP64.1 million, over 28 per cent of the Company's 31 March 2024 total 
funded loan portfolio, was repaid across four investments. This included the full repayment of three loans (Three 
Shopping Centres, Spain, Hotel, Dublin and Hotel, Scotland) and one partial repayment. 
 
Sixth Capital Distribution 
 
Accordingly, the Board has decided to make a sixth capital distribution totaling c. GBP80.0 million (after expenses) to 
SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP1.0492 per share (being the last 
published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the Compulsory 
Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. 
 
Shareholder Information 
 
The Compulsory Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 25 
July 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. C. 28.22 per cent. of the 
Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of shares 
produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each 
shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 31 July 2024. Any certificates 
currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders 
by 31 July 2024. 
 
The Company currently has 270,178,206 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be 
cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. 
 
The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, 
GG00BRC3R375, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BPLZ2K28, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the 
remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 
a.m. on 26 July 2024. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the 
Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market 
claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically 
transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN. 
 
John Whittle Chairman of the Company commented: 
"We are pleased to announce further strong progress in our objective to return capital to shareholders with this major 
distribution announcement made possible by the ongoing realisation milestones achieved from the portfolio. This GBP80 
million distribution follows GBP45 million in distributions delivered in Q1 2024. There remain eight loan investments in 
the portfolio. We are satisfied with the status and progress being made in these positions and look forward to 
providing further updates on capital returns in due course." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BRC3R375 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  335999 
EQS News ID:  1952179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952179&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
