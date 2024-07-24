Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.07.2024 08:54 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 Surge in Demand for Trending Collectibles: Collectibles Industry Valued at $601.2 Billion in 2024 with 9.2% Annual Growth: Report by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Report - "Collectibles Market Report, 2024-2034" published this month offers all data and insights revised. Further, the report now includes 2023 financial year historical data as actuals. The Collectibles market size is estimated at $601.2 billion in 2024. Top trending collectibles in collectibles sectors are Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market, Sports Trading Cards Collectibles Market, Toys Collectibles Market, and Coins & Stamps Collectibles Market. Online sales are taking a huge leap in the industry of collectibles, toys, and sports of all categories.

Market Decipher

Get research insights in detail: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market

"The growing online marketplace has significantly broadened access to global audience, thereby enhancing the visibility and transactional volume of collectibles. Owing to digitalization leading auction houses are increasingly hosting virtual auctions, which attract a global collector base and drive higher participation rates. Technologies such as blockchain and NFTs are revolutionizing the market by providing digital proof of ownership and authenticity, thereby increasing trust and value in digital collectibles."

-Gauri Garale (Collectibles Research Analyst at Market Decipher)

Download 2024 Version Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

Following Products have been covered in the report and separate report on each product for specific country can also be procured on client request.

Sports Memorabilia

Trading Cards

Artifacts

Modern Art

Music Collectible

Stamps

Coins/Currency

Anime

Vintage Car

Watches

Toys

Toy Cars

NFT

Black Memorabilia

Action Figurines

Auction Collectibles

Militaria

Pocelain/Glass

Dining

Trading/Resale

Maps

Music Speakers

Décor

Sports Jersey

Autographs

Victorian

Film Props

NFL

Comics

Dolls

Horse Riding

Golf

Vintage Camera

Ethnic

Vintage Fashion

Limited Sneakers

Coins

Disney Collectible

Video Game Toy

Designer Toys

Syndicated research covers all the mentioned products market data from 2024 to 2034 along with market insights, growth factors, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, supply chain, geographical growth, segmental breakdown, and other analytical findings.

Separate Report on each product can also be procured on request through our website request form.

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

Projected to experience a robust growth trajectory, the global sports memorabilia market is expected to reach a valuation of $271.2 billion by 2034, marking a significant rise from its 2024 valuation of $33.6 billion.

Industry Segmentation

  • Bobble Head and Statues
  • Hats and Caps, Jerseys
  • Clothing, and Uniforms (comprising Jerseys and Sneakers)
  • Flags and Banners
  • Bats
  • Balls
  • Prints and Posters

(Get Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market)

Sports Trading Cards Market

In 2024, the Sports Trading Cards market is estimated at around USD 14.9 billion, with a projected market value anticipated to reach USD 52.1 billion by 2034.

Industry Segmentation

  • Character Card
  • Pokemon Cards etc.
  • Image Card
  • Autograph Card
  • Others

(Get Sports Trading Cards Market Research Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-trading-cards-market)

Toy Collectibles Market

The Toy Collectibles Market, currently valued at $16.7 billion in 2024, is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated market value of $43.7 billion by 2034.

Industry Segmentation

  • Collectible Dolls
  • Bobble-Head
  • Action Figure
  • Other Figurines
  • Anime Collectibles
  • Cartoon Collectibles
  • Movie Character Collectibles
  • Other Collectibles

(Get Toy Collectibles Market Research Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/toy-collectibles-market)

Coin & Stamps Collectibles Market

The Coin & Stamps Collectibles Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Additionally, authentication companies are experiencing increased demand, reflecting the growing interest in the coin and stamps collectibles sector.

Industry Segmentation

  • Coins
    • Ancient Coins
    • Bullion Coins
    • Commemorative Coins
    • Rare Coins
    • Proof Sets
  • Stamps
    • 18th century Stamp
    • 19th century Stamp
    • 20th Century Stamp
    • 21st Century Stamp

Get Coin & Stamps Collectibles Market Research Report:https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/coins-and-stamps-collectibles-market

Separate Report on each product can also be procured on request through our website request form here: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market

Other Growing Markets in Collectibles Industry:

Figurines Market

Toys Market

Toy Car Market

Luxury Watch Market

Jewellery Collectibles Market

Hollowware and Flatware Collectibles Market

Europe Collectibles Market

Collectibles Trading Resale Market

US Trading Cards Market

Any specific requirement or custom research request? Write your requirements here:

https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

Direct Email: david@marketdecipher.com

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:
David Correa
david@marketdecipher.com
Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Zen Business Center,
Wakad, Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411057, Maharashtra
Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/4700759/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-surge-in-demand-for-trending-collectibles-collectibles-industry-valued-at-601-2-billion-in-2024-with-9-2-annual-growth-report-by-market-decipher-302205037.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.