NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (233/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on July 24, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of USD
0.35 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is November 18, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry
out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Equinor (EQNR). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1236023
