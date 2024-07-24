An industry data exchange co-design is putting consumer energy resources at the beating heart of Australia's energy marketplace, prompted by a 2050 projection of 86 GW of rootfop solar and 27 GW of flexible demand in the National Electricity Market (NEM). From pv magazine Australia An industry co-design of a digital consumer energy resources (CER) data exchange to reform the NEM has been prompted by the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) 2024 Integrated System Plan (ISP). The ISP's projection of 86 GW of rooftop solar and 27 GW of flexible demand response from CER by 2050 has lead ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...