The Luxembourg-based manufacturer said the new product can reach flow temperatures of up to 72 C and achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 5. 7. Diego Luxembourg S. A. has unveiled an air-to-water monobloc heat pump for residential applications. "These heat pumps offer exceptional energy efficiency. For example, for every kWh of electricity consumed, a heat pump can produce up to 4 kWh of heat," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Coupled with a photovoltaic installation, the heat pump contributes significantly to reducing the energy costs of heating. " Dubbed diego. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...