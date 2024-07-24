EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

PRESS RELEASE 24 July 2024 Fiven ASA announces redemption of bonds As announced on 21 June 2024, Fiven ASA ("Fiven") will redeem its outstanding EUR 110,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0021148764 (the "Bonds") in accordance with clause 9.3 (Special redemption upon a change of Control Event) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") and the redemption date will be 31 July 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). Fiven has met the sustainability performance target for each relevant KPI on the relevant target observation date (being 1 July 2024) and no sustainability-linked redemption premium shall therefore be paid on the Redemption Date (in accordance with Clause 9.6 (Sustainability-Linked Redemption Premium) of the Terms and Conditions). The total redemption amount for each Bond shall as a result be 103.35 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest up to (and including) the Redemption Date. The redemption amount will be paid on the Redemption Date to holders of the Bonds holding Bonds on the applicable record date (being 24 July 2024) (the "Record Date"). Fiven's obligation to redeem any of the Bonds on the Redemption Date is conditional upon a change of control following the full and complete divestment of Fiven by its parent company, Tosca Intermediate Holdings SARL with identity no. B232665, (the "Change of Control"). The redemption of the Bonds as described herein, and the giving of this notice, is subject to and conditional upon the Change of Control occurring on the Redemption Date, and Fiven shall not, and shall have no obligation to, redeem the Bonds pursuant to this notice unless the Change of Control has occurred. The Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the Redemption Date. For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

Email: Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on 24 July 2024. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



