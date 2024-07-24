Q Battery Metals Corp: Q Precious and Battery Metals Expands Volcanic Multi-Element Sulphides Intercepts La Corne South Project, Val d'Or Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company continues to intersect disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization in drilling on the La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The company has now completed three drill holes for a total of 426 metres. All three holes were designed to test a coincident TDEM conductor and magnetic high discovered previously by QMET geophysical surveys.

QMET drill hole 24LCS-01 was completed at a depth of 145.6 metres. Several significant mineralized bands were visible, each ranging from 2 to 5 metre width consisting mainly of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite, interpreted as possible Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposition.

Hole 24LCS-02 was drilled to 145 metres from the same pad as hole one with a shift in azimuth of 15 degrees to test the mineralization further to the south. Hole 02 intercepted basalt with intervals of granitic rock including thin pegmatitic segments, with komatiite and granitic rock at depth. The hole contains mostly disseminated sulphide mineralization with some semi-massive sulphide up to 2 metres width.

Hole 24LCS-03 was drilled from a pad located 70 metres to the northwest of holes 01 and 02, testing the volcanic hosted mineralization a further 50 metres to the north. This hole intersected basaltic rock with granodiorite intersects. Disseminated pyrrhotite with other sulphide minerals were noted, with semi-massive pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite over a 5 metre interval (107-112 metres downhole).

The three drill holes completed to date all intercepted disseminated to massive sulphide mineralization including copper and zinc minerals, and confirm the TDEM survey conductive bodies as sulphide mineralized targets.

The core is currently being logged and sampled at a facility in Val d'Or. Explo-Logik Inc is managing the drill program. QMET warns the reader that the information provided at this time in regards to drill holes 24LCS-01, 02, and 03 are preliminary in nature with characterization based upon initial visual observations undertaken by a Qualified Professional at the site. Samples of the core will be analyzed to verify the metals contained within the sulphide mineralization (including possible Cu-Zn-Ag-Au). More details regarding core logging and sampling will be available in the coming week.

The next drill holes are designed to test other TDEM anomalies further to the south of the current drilling. The drill program will continue to test TDEM conductors and magnetic anomalies along the strike of the host volcanic rocks. A corridor length of approximately 2 kilometres is to be tested with a total of 7-9 drill holes of average 120-150 metres depth. The drill hole planning will advance depending upon the geology observed in each drill hole, and upon the laboratory results from core sampling.

The QMET geologic team is very pleased with the mineralization intercepted to date in holes 24LCS-01, 02 and 03 as it supports the exploration model for volcanic hosted sulphides at La Corne South.

The geologic team, including QP and Project Manager Gilles Carrier of Explo-Logik Inc, will continue to monitor the drilling and sample mineralized intercepts, and to continue interpretation for targeting of future drill holes. Drill core logging and sampling will take place at the Explo-Logik facility in Val d'Or.

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP

Q Precious & Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne South VMS + Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com