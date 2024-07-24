XHYPE and Telefonica Partner to Revolutionize Global Travel Services with Xtraveler Passports

XHYPE is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Telefonica, a global telecommunications leader, marking a significant milestone for Xtraveler and the future of travel services. This collaboration aims to utilize technological capabilities of Telefónica's NFT marketplace to bring innovative travel solutions to a broader audience, fundamentally transforming the travel industry.

Meet Telefonica: A Global Giant

Telefonica, known for its expansive telecommunications network and technological expertise, is a powerhouse in the global market. This partnership will allow XHYPE to offer its innovative travel services through mintable Xtraveler passports on Telefónica's NFT marketplace, the portal where to buy, sell and discover the most exclusive digital assets based on Blockchain. The xPassport by XHYPE collection, available on the marketplace, gives travelers access to benefits such as discounts on hotels, activities and car rentals.

The Impact Ahead: Say Hello to Xtraveler Passports

The collaboration aims to redefine how people perceive and utilize travel services. This partnership will focus on integrating top-notch technology to provide unparalleled ease and efficiency to travelers worldwide.

Xtraveler passports, which will be available on Telefonica's marketplace, are set to become a game-changer in the travel industry. The integration of blockchain technology ensures that these passports are secure, immutable, and easily verifiable, providing travelers with peace of mind.

Boosting Global Traveler Experience

The primary goal of this partnership is to enhance the overall travel experience. Through Telefonica's NFTs marketplace, XHYPE will be able to offer personalized travel solutions that cater to the unique needs of each traveler. Whether it's simplifying the booking process, providing real-time travel updates, or offering exclusive travel deals, the Xtraveler passports will be at the forefront of this transformation.

A Vision for the Future

This milestone is a testament of XHYPE's commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel industry. As the world becomes increasingly digital, the need for advanced travel solutions is more critical than ever.

About XHYPE

XHYPE is at the forefront of innovation with its development of the first zero data decentralized marketplaces. Designed to ensure that personal information remains absolutely private, XHYPE represents a significant improvement over traditional e-commerce models. By utilizing advanced blockchain technology, XHYPE creates secure, transparent, and user-centric marketplaces that prioritize data privacy and user control.

About Telefonica

Telefonica is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers.

With 383 million customers, the company operates in Europe and Latin America.

Telefonica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.

