NFP Corp.: NFP Acquires Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances Ltd. (Trading Name, Barrett Private Insurances), Expanding Its Presence in Ireland

Acquisition of Dublin-based business will strengthen the specialised insurance solutions and services NFP offers in Ireland

DUBLIN, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances Ltd. (trading name, Barrett Private Insurances), an independent specialist insurance broker. John Barrett, director of Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances Ltd., will join NFP as a managing director with a focus on growing the company's Private Client Group in Ireland and the UK, which focuses on providing customized risk solutions for high net worth individuals and families.

"We've established a strong presence in the Irish market through organic growth and acquisition, and the expertise of the team at Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances will undoubtedly strengthen it further," said JP Allcock, group managing director, NFP in Europe. "Their commitment to delivering excellent service to their clients with a personalized touch aligns with our approach, and we look forward to their active involvement in expanding our private client offerings in the Irish market and into the UK."

Barrett Private Insurances has been in the Irish market for 37 years. The brokerage uses its experience and intricate knowledge of the home, collections, travel, auto, yachts and bloodstock insurance markets to solve the complex risk management needs of its private clients.

"We're excited to be joining NFP and be part of a growing company," said Barrett. "With extensive global resources, a strong management team and an excellent talent base, NFP will enable us to make significant contributions that ultimately grow the business. This is a great opportunity for us to bring additional value to the clients we serve."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFPIreland.ie to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nfp-acquires-sean-barrett-bloodstock-insurances-ltd-trading-name-barrett-private-insurances-expanding-its-presence-in-ireland-302203125.html