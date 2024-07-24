Bybit Introduces Zero-Fee Block Trading, Empowering Crypto Traders and Advertisers

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch the revolutionary Block Trading. By introducing this cutting-edge feature, Bybit aims to revolutionize the way individuals and institutions engage in large-scale asset transactions, providing faster and more secure trading experiences for all.

Bybit Block Trading offers zero fees, making trading accessible to all users and enabling traders to maximize returns without incurring additional expenses. Moreover, Bybit prioritizes the security of user accounts and assets by enforcing strict verification processes and employing robust scanning protocols. This ensures transactions occur in a secure environment, minimizing the risk of fraud and maintaining transaction integrity.

Key advantages of Bybit Block Trading:

Faster and More Convenient Trading: Enables users to complete the buying or selling of large-scale assets with a single transaction. This streamlines the trading process, saving valuable time and effort for traders. Reduced Price Slippage: Reduces price slippage by matching large-scale demands, ensuring optimal asset prices for traders

This feature supports a wide range of fiat currencies, including NGN, RUB, THB, VND, ARS, PHP, IDR, USD, and HKD. It also supports USDT, providing users with a comprehensive selection of trading options.

"We are thrilled to introduce Bybit's P2P Block Trading platform, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower traders and advertisers," said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. "With its faster, more convenient trading capabilities and enhanced security measures, we believe Block Trading will reshape the landscape of large-scale asset transactions in crypto."

To learn more about Bybit's Block Trading features, visit: https://www.bybit.com/fiat/trade/otc/

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

