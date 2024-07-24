Oxford Instruments Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
24 July 2024
Oxford Instruments plc
Director Declaration
Alison Wood, Senior Independent Director of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director of Morgan Advanced Materials plc with effect from 1 November 2024.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448