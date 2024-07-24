Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
24.07.24
08:02 Uhr
28,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,70 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
24.07.2024 10:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Director Declaration

Alison Wood, Senior Independent Director of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director of Morgan Advanced Materials plc with effect from 1 November 2024.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448


