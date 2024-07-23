JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) announced second quarter financial results which reflect the previously disclosed sale of Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI). As such, second quarter financial results consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of FBBI prior to the sale as well as the gain on sale in the second quarter. The discontinued operations results are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations in the accompanying tables for all periods presented. Financial results from adjusted continuing operations exclude significant non-routine transactions(1). Trustmark reported net income of $73.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing diluted earnings per share of $1.20 and net income from adjusted continuing operations(1) of $40.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable September 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2024.

Significant Non-Routine Transactions in the Second Quarter

Completed sale of FBBI, producing a gain on sale of $228.3 million ($171.2 million, net of taxes)

Restructured investment securities portfolio; sold available for sale securities of $1.6 billion with an average yield of 1.36%, which generated a loss of $182.8 million ($137.1 million, net of taxes); purchased $1.4 billion of available for sale securities with an average yield of 4.85%

Sold a portfolio of 1-4 family mortgage loans that were three payments delinquent and/or nonaccrual at time of selection totaling $56.2 million (Mortgage Loan Sale) which generated a loss of $13.4 million ($10.1 million, net of taxes); sale drove a $54.1 million reduction in nonperforming loans

Exchanged Visa Class B-1 shares for Visa Class B-2 shares and Visa Class C common stock; Visa Class C stock exchange resulted in a gain of $8.1 million ($6.0 million, net of taxes)

Second Quarter Highlights

Loans held for investment (HFI) increased $97.5 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter to $13.2 billion; excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, loans HFI increased $152.4 million, or 1.2%, linked-quarter

Deposits expanded $124.3 million, or 0.8%, linked-quarter to $15.5 billion

Net interest income (FTE) increased $8.1 million, or 6.0%, linked-quarter to $144.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter

Noninterest expense totaled $118.3 million, down $1.3 million, or 1.1%, linked-quarter

Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased 105 basis points to 8.52% at June 30, 2024

Tangible book value per share increased $3.20, or 14.5%, to $25.23 at June 30, 2024

Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, stated, " The second quarter of 2024 was an extremely productive quarter for Trustmark. We closed the previously announced sale of our insurance agency and completed significant balance sheet restructuring to position the company for improved operating performance into the second half of the year and beyond. While completing these non-recurring events, we also performed well in our core banking franchise with continued loan growth, deposit growth, solid fee income and disciplined expense management. The commitment and dedication of our associates across the organization to successfully meet our clients' financial needs and execute the one-time projects are outstanding, and we believe the company is very well positioned for future opportunities."

Balance Sheet Management

Loans HFI totaled $13.2 billion, up 0.7% from the prior quarter and 4.3% year-over-year

Deposits totaled $15.5 billion, up 0.8% from the previous quarter and 3.7% year-over-year

Enhanced strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 10.92% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.29%

Loans HFI totaled $13.2 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $97.5 million, or 0.7%, linked-quarter and $541.5 million, or 4.3%, year-over-year. The linked quarter growth reflected increases in construction, development and other land loans, loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, and other loans and leases offset in part by declines in commercial and industrial loans, other real estate secured loans, and 1-4 family mortgage loans. Trustmark's loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified by loan type and geography.

Deposits totaled $15.5 billion at June 30, 2024, up $124.3 million, or 0.8%, from the prior quarter and $549.0 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year. Trustmark continues to maintain a strong liquidity position as loans HFI represented 85.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 19.8% at March 31, 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point to 2.75% for the second quarter, while the cost of total deposits was 2.18%, unchanged from the prior quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.95% for the second quarter, up 3 basis points linked-quarter.

During the second quarter, Trustmark did not repurchase any of its outstanding common shares. As previously announced, Trustmark's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective January 1, 2024, under which $50.0 million of Trustmark's outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, Trustmark had not repurchased any of its outstanding common shares under this program. At June 30, 2024, Trustmark's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.52%, up 105 basis points from the prior quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.29%, up 87 basis points from the prior quarter. Tangible book value per share was $25.23 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 14.5% from the prior quarter and 24.7% from the prior year.

Credit Quality

Nonaccrual loans declined 55.0% linked-quarter to $44.3 million, driven by the Mortgage Loan Sale

Net charge-offs totaled $11.6 million for the second quarter; excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, net charge-offs totaled $3.0 million and represented 0.09% of average loans

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 1.18% of loans HFI and 840.20% of nonaccrual loans HFI, excluding individually analyzed loans, at June 30, 2024

Nonaccrual loans totaled $44.3 million at June 30, 2024, down $54.1 million from the prior quarter and $30.7 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $6.6 million, reflecting a decrease of $1.0 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $50.9 million at June 30, 2024, down $55.1 million, or 52.0%, from the prior quarter and $25.3 million, or 33.2%, from the prior year.

The total provision for credit losses for loans HFI was $23.3 million in the second quarter. Excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, the provision for credit losses for loans HFI was $14.7 million and was primarily attributable to credit migration. The provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was a negative $3.6 million, primarily driven by decreases in unfunded commitments. Collectively, the provision for credit losses, excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, totaled $11.1 million in the second quarter compared to $7.5 million from the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Allocation of Trustmark's $154.7 million ACL on loans HFI represented 1.05% of commercial loans and 1.59% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an ACL to total loans HFI of 1.18% at June 30, 2024. Management believes the level of the ACL is commensurate with the credit losses currently expected in the loan portfolio.

Revenue Generation

Net interest income (FTE) totaled $144.3 million in the second quarter, up 6.0% linked-quarter

GAAP noninterest income was negative $141.3 million in the second quarter while noninterest income from adjusted continuing operations (1) totaled $38.2 million and represented 21.3% of total revenue from adjusted continuing operations (1)

totaled $38.2 million and represented 21.3% of total revenue from adjusted continuing operations GAAP revenue was negative $0.3 million in the second quarter while revenue from adjusted continuing operations(1) totaled $179.3 million, up $7.1 million, or 4.1%, linked-quarter

Revenue from adjusted continuing operations(1) in the second quarter totaled $179.3 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 4.1%, from the prior quarter and $1.5 million, or 0.9%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter increase primarily reflects higher net interest income and solid growth in bank card and other fees and wealth management revenue.

Net interest income (FTE) in the second quarter totaled $144.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to increased yields on the securities portfolio and the loans HFI and held for sale portfolio as well as the costs of interest-bearing deposits remaining relatively flat.

Noninterest income from adjusted continuing operations(1) in the second quarter totaled $38.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 2.8%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.1%, year-over-year. Bank card and other fees totaled $9.2 million in the second quarter, up $1.8 million, or 24.2%, linked-quarter and $0.3 million, or 3.5%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter increase reflects expanded customer derivative revenue, interchange revenue, and miscellaneous other revenue. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $10.9 million in the second quarter, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter and up $0.2 million, or 2.1%, year-over-year. Other, net totaled $7.5 million, up $4.4 million linked-quarter as the $8.1 million gain from Visa C exchange was offset in part by the $4.8 million in noncredit-related loss from the Mortgage Loan Sale. Other, net from adjusted continuing operations(1) totaled $4.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 35.5%, from the prior quarter.

Mortgage loan production in the second quarter totaled $379.5 million, an increase of 38.5% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12.0% year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $4.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $4.7 million linked-quarter and $2.4 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter decrease was principally attributable to increased net negative hedge ineffectiveness, which was driven by a higher assumed discount rate on servicing cash flows.

Wealth management revenue in the second quarter totaled $9.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 8.3%, from the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 9.1%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth reflected increased investment services and trust management revenue while the year-over-year increase reflected expanded brokerage revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense declined $1.3 million, or 1.1%, linked-quarter

Salary and employee benefit expense declined $0.6 million, or 1.0%, linked-quarter

Noninterest expense in the second quarter totaled $118.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 1.1%, when compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $0.6 million, or 1.0%, linked-quarter principally due to reduced compensation expense and the seasonal decline in payroll taxes, which were partially offset by increased commission expense. Other expense declined $0.9 million, or 5.6%, linked-quarter.

(1) Please refer to Consolidated Financial Information, Note 1 - Significant Non-Routine Transactions and Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Additional Information

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "hope," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "continue," "could," "would," "future" or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Trustmark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, actions by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) that impact the level of market interest rates, local, state, national and international economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other economic and industry volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements, the demand for the products and services we offer, potential unexpected adverse outcomes in pending litigation matters, our ability to attract and retain noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,866,227 $ 1,927,619 $ 2,140,505 $ (61,392 ) -3.2 % $ (274,278 ) -12.8 % Securities AFS-nontaxable - - 4,796 - n/m (4,796 ) -100.0 % Securities HTM-taxable 1,421,246 1,418,476 1,463,086 2,770 0.2 % (41,840 ) -2.9 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 112 340 1,718 (228 ) -67.1 % (1,606 ) -93.5 % Total securities 3,287,585 3,346,435 3,610,105 (58,850 ) -1.8 % (322,520 ) -8.9 % Loans (includes loans held for sale) 13,309,127 13,169,805 12,732,057 139,322 1.1 % 577,070 4.5 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 110 114 3,275 (4 ) -3.5 % (3,165 ) -96.6 % Other earning assets 592,625 571,215 903,027 21,410 3.7 % (310,402 ) -34.4 % Total earning assets 17,189,447 17,087,569 17,248,464 101,878 0.6 % (59,017 ) -0.3 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (143,245 ) (138,711 ) (121,960 ) (4,534 ) -3.3 % (21,285 ) -17.5 % Other assets 1,740,307 1,730,521 1,648,583 9,786 0.6 % 91,724 5.6 % Total assets $ 18,786,509 $ 18,679,379 $ 18,775,087 $ 107,130 0.6 % $ 11,422 0.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,222,369 $ 5,291,779 $ 4,803,737 $ (69,410 ) -1.3 % $ 418,632 8.7 % Savings deposits 3,653,966 3,686,027 4,002,134 (32,061 ) -0.9 % (348,168 ) -8.7 % Time deposits 3,346,046 3,321,601 2,335,752 24,445 0.7 % 1,010,294 43.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,222,381 12,299,407 11,141,623 (77,026 ) -0.6 % 1,080,758 9.7 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 434,760 428,127 389,834 6,633 1.5 % 44,926 11.5 % Other borrowings 534,350 463,459 1,330,010 70,891 15.3 % (795,660 ) -59.8 % Subordinated notes 123,556 123,501 123,337 55 0.0 % 219 0.2 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,376,903 13,376,350 13,046,660 553 0.0 % 330,243 2.5 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,183,524 3,120,566 3,595,927 62,958 2.0 % (412,403 ) -11.5 % Other liabilities 498,593 505,942 552,209 (7,349 ) -1.5 % (53,616 ) -9.7 % Total liabilities 17,059,020 17,002,858 17,194,796 56,162 0.3 % (135,776 ) -0.8 % Shareholders' equity 1,727,489 1,676,521 1,580,291 50,968 3.0 % 147,198 9.3 % Total liabilities and equity $ 18,786,509 $ 18,679,379 $ 18,775,087 $ 107,130 0.6 % $ 11,422 0.1 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 822,141 $ 606,061 $ 831,852 $ 216,080 35.7 % $ (9,711 ) -1.2 % Securities available for sale 1,621,659 1,702,299 1,871,883 (80,640 ) -4.7 % (250,224 ) -13.4 % Securities held to maturity 1,380,487 1,415,025 1,458,665 (34,538 ) -2.4 % (78,178 ) -5.4 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 185,698 172,937 181,094 12,761 7.4 % 4,604 2.5 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) 13,155,418 13,057,943 12,613,967 97,475 0.7 % 541,451 4.3 % ACL LHFI (154,685 ) (142,998 ) (129,298 ) (11,687 ) -8.2 % (25,387 ) -19.6 % Net LHFI 13,000,733 12,914,945 12,484,669 85,788 0.7 % 516,064 4.1 % Premises and equipment, net 232,681 232,630 227,293 51 0.0 % 5,388 2.4 % Mortgage servicing rights 136,658 138,044 134,350 (1,386 ) -1.0 % 2,308 1.7 % Goodwill 334,605 334,605 334,605 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Identifiable intangible assets 181 208 303 (27 ) -13.0 % (122 ) -40.3 % Other real estate 6,586 7,620 1,137 (1,034 ) -13.6 % 5,449 n/m Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,925 34,324 35,561 2,601 7.6 % 1,364 3.8 % Other assets 694,133 744,821 783,457 (50,688 ) -6.8 % (89,324 ) -11.4 % Assets of discontinued operations - 73,093 77,757 (73,093 ) -100.0 % (77,757 ) -100.0 % Total assets $ 18,452,487 $ 18,376,612 $ 18,422,626 $ 75,875 0.4 % $ 29,861 0.2 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,153,506 $ 3,039,652 $ 3,461,073 $ 113,854 3.7 % $ (307,567 ) -8.9 % Interest-bearing 12,309,382 12,298,905 11,452,827 10,477 0.1 % 856,555 7.5 % Total deposits 15,462,888 15,338,557 14,913,900 124,331 0.8 % 548,988 3.7 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 314,121 393,215 311,179 (79,094 ) -20.1 % 2,942 0.9 % Other borrowings 336,687 482,027 1,056,714 (145,340 ) -30.2 % (720,027 ) -68.1 % Subordinated notes 123,592 123,537 123,372 55 0.0 % 220 0.2 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 30,265 33,865 34,841 (3,600 ) -10.6 % (4,576 ) -13.1 % Operating lease liabilities 40,517 37,792 38,172 2,725 7.2 % 2,345 6.1 % Other liabilities 203,420 207,583 299,481 (4,163 ) -2.0 % (96,061 ) -32.1 % Liabilities of discontinued operations - 15,581 11,918 (15,581 ) -100.0 % (11,918 ) -100.0 % Total liabilities 16,573,346 16,694,013 16,851,433 (120,667 ) -0.7 % (278,087 ) -1.7 % Common stock 12,753 12,747 12,724 6 0.0 % 29 0.2 % Capital surplus 161,834 160,521 156,834 1,313 0.8 % 5,000 3.2 % Retained earnings 1,796,111 1,736,485 1,667,339 59,626 3.4 % 128,772 7.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (91,557 ) (227,154 ) (265,704 ) 135,597 59.7 % 174,147 65.5 % Total shareholders' equity 1,879,141 1,682,599 1,571,193 196,542 11.7 % 307,948 19.6 % Total liabilities and equity $ 18,452,487 $ 18,376,612 $ 18,422,626 $ 75,875 0.4 % $ 29,861 0.2 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 216,399 $ 209,456 $ 192,941 $ 6,943 3.3 % $ 23,458 12.2 % Interest on securities-taxable 17,929 15,634 16,779 2,295 14.7 % 1,150 6.9 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 1 4 69 (3 ) -75.0 % (68 ) -98.6 % Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 2 1 45 1 100.0 % (43 ) -95.6 % Other interest income 8,124 8,110 12,077 14 0.2 % (3,953 ) -32.7 % Total interest income-FTE 242,455 233,205 221,911 9,250 4.0 % 20,544 9.3 % Interest on deposits 83,681 83,716 54,409 (35 ) 0.0 % 29,272 53.8 % Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 5,663 5,591 4,865 72 1.3 % 798 16.4 % Other interest expense 8,778 7,703 19,350 1,075 14.0 % (10,572 ) -54.6 % Total interest expense 98,122 97,010 78,624 1,112 1.1 % 19,498 24.8 % Net interest income-FTE 144,333 136,195 143,287 8,138 6.0 % 1,046 0.7 % Provision for credit losses (PCL), LHFI 14,696 7,708 8,211 6,988 90.7 % 6,485 79.0 % PCL, off-balance sheet credit exposures (3,600 ) (192 ) 245 (3,408 ) n/m (3,845 ) n/m PCL, LHFI sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans 8,633 - - 8,633 n/m 8,633 n/m Net interest income after provision-FTE 124,604 128,679 134,831 (4,075 ) 3.2 % (10,227 ) -7.6 % Service charges on deposit accounts 10,924 10,958 10,695 (34 ) -0.3 % 229 2.1 % Bank card and other fees 9,225 7,428 8,917 1,797 24.2 % 308 3.5 % Mortgage banking, net 4,204 8,915 6,600 (4,711 ) -52.8 % (2,396 ) -36.3 % Wealth management 9,692 8,952 8,882 740 8.3 % 810 9.1 % Other, net 7,461 3,102 2,735 4,359 n/m 4,726 n/m Securities gains (losses), net (182,792 ) - - (182,792 ) n/m (182,792 ) n/m Total noninterest income (loss) (141,286 ) 39,355 37,829 (180,641 ) n/m (179,115 ) n/m Salaries and employee benefits 64,838 65,487 66,799 (649 ) -1.0 % (1,961 ) -2.9 % Services and fees 24,743 24,431 27,821 312 1.3 % (3,078 ) -11.1 % Net occupancy-premises 7,265 7,270 6,897 (5 ) -0.1 % 368 5.3 % Equipment expense 6,241 6,325 6,337 (84 ) -1.3 % (96 ) -1.5 % Other expense 15,239 16,151 13,767 (912 ) -5.6 % 1,472 10.7 % Total noninterest expense 118,326 119,664 121,621 (1,338 ) -1.1 % (3,295 ) -2.7 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and tax eq adj (135,008 ) 48,370 51,039 (183,378 ) n/m (186,047 ) n/m Tax equivalent adjustment 3,304 3,365 3,383 (61 ) -1.8 % (79 ) -2.3 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (138,312 ) 45,005 47,656 (183,317 ) n/m (185,968 ) n/m Income taxes from continuing operations (37,707 ) 6,832 6,452 (44,539 ) n/m (44,159 ) n/m Income (loss) from continuing operations (100,605 ) 38,173 41,204 (138,778 ) n/m (141,809 ) n/m Income from discontinued operations (discont. ops) before income taxes 232,640 4,512 5,127 228,128 n/m 227,513 n/m Income taxes from discont. ops 58,203 1,150 1,294 57,053 n/m 56,909 n/m Income from discont. ops 174,437 3,362 3,833 171,075 n/m 170,604 n/m Net income $ 73,832 $ 41,535 $ 45,037 $ 32,297 77.8 % $ 28,795 63.9 % Per share data (1) Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.64 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ (2.26 ) n/m $ (2.31 ) n/m Basic earnings per share from discont. ops $ 2.85 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 2.80 n/m $ 2.79 n/m Basic earnings per share - total $ 1.21 $ 0.68 $ 0.74 $ 0.53 77.9 % $ 0.47 63.5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.64 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ (2.26 ) n/m $ (2.31 ) n/m Diluted earnings per share from discont. ops $ 2.84 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 2.79 n/m $ 2.78 n/m Diluted earnings per share - total $ 1.20 $ 0.68 $ 0.74 $ 0.52 76.5 % $ 0.46 62.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 61,196,820 61,128,425 61,063,277 Diluted 61,415,957 61,348,364 61,230,031 Period end shares outstanding 61,205,969 61,178,366 61,069,036 (1) Due to rounding, earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and discontinued operations may not sum to earnings per share from net income. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama (1) $ 26,222 $ 23,261 $ 11,058 $ 2,961 12.7 % $ 15,164 n/m Florida 614 585 334 29 5.0 % 280 83.8 % Mississippi (2) 14,773 59,059 36,288 (44,286 ) -75.0 % (21,515 ) -59.3 % Tennessee (3) 2,084 1,800 5,088 284 15.8 % (3,004 ) -59.0 % Texas 599 13,646 22,259 (13,047 ) -95.6 % (21,660 ) -97.3 % Total nonaccrual LHFI 44,292 98,351 75,027 (54,059 ) -55.0 % (30,735 ) -41.0 % Other real estate Alabama (1) 485 1,050 - (565 ) -53.8 % 485 n/m Florida - 71 - (71 ) -100.0 % - n/m Mississippi (2) 1,787 2,870 1,137 (1,083 ) -37.7 % 650 57.2 % Tennessee (3) 86 86 - - 0.0 % 86 n/m Texas 4,228 3,543 - 685 19.3 % 4,228 n/m Total other real estate 6,586 7,620 1,137 (1,034 ) -13.6 % 5,449 n/m Total nonperforming assets $ 50,878 $ 105,971 $ 76,164 $ (55,093 ) -52.0 % $ (25,286 ) -33.2 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS LHFI $ 5,413 $ 5,243 $ 3,911 $ 170 3.2 % $ 1,502 38.4 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 58,079 $ 56,530 $ 35,766 $ 1,549 2.7 % $ 22,313 62.4 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 142,998 $ 139,367 $ 122,239 $ 3,631 2.6 % $ 20,759 17.0 % PCL, LHFI 14,696 7,708 8,211 6,988 90.7 % 6,485 79.0 % PCL, LHFI sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans 8,633 - - 8,633 n/m 8,633 n/m Charge-offs, sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans (8,633 ) - - (8,633 ) n/m (8,633 ) n/m Charge-offs (5,120 ) (6,324 ) (2,773 ) 1,204 19.0 % (2,347 ) 84.6 % Recoveries 2,111 2,247 1,621 (136 ) -6.1 % 490 30.2 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (11,642 ) (4,077 ) (1,152 ) (7,565 ) n/m (10,490 ) n/m Ending Balance $ 154,685 $ 142,998 $ 129,298 $ 11,687 8.2 % $ 25,387 19.6 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Alabama (1) $ 59 $ (341 ) $ (141 ) $ 400 n/m $ 200 n/m Florida 4 277 (35 ) (273 ) -98.6 % 39 n/m Mississippi (2) (9,112 ) (1,489 ) (762 ) (7,623 ) n/m (8,350 ) n/m Tennessee (3) (122 ) (179 ) (166 ) 57 31.8 % 44 26.5 % Texas (2,471 ) (2,345 ) (48 ) (126 ) -5.4 % (2,423 ) n/m Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (11,642 ) $ (4,077 ) $ (1,152 ) $ (7,565 ) n/m $ (10,490 ) n/m (1) Alabama includes the Georgia Loan Production Office. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,866,227 $ 1,927,619 $ 1,986,825 $ 2,049,006 $ 2,140,505 $ 1,896,923 $ 2,163,684 Securities AFS-nontaxable - - 4,246 4,779 4,796 - 4,804 Securities HTM-taxable 1,421,246 1,418,476 1,430,169 1,445,895 1,463,086 1,419,861 1,471,140 Securities HTM-nontaxable 112 340 340 907 1,718 226 3,106 Total securities 3,287,585 3,346,435 3,421,580 3,500,587 3,610,105 3,317,010 3,642,734 Loans (includes loans held for sale) 13,309,127 13,169,805 13,010,028 12,926,942 12,732,057 13,239,466 12,631,810 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 110 114 121 230 3,275 112 2,829 Other earning assets 592,625 571,215 670,477 682,644 903,027 581,920 780,657 Total earning assets 17,189,447 17,087,569 17,102,206 17,110,403 17,248,464 17,138,508 17,058,030 ACL LHFI (143,245 ) (138,711 ) (133,742 ) (127,915 ) (121,960 ) (140,978 ) (120,974 ) Other assets 1,740,307 1,730,521 1,749,069 1,721,310 1,648,583 1,735,414 1,700,643 Total assets $ 18,786,509 $ 18,679,379 $ 18,717,533 $ 18,703,798 $ 18,775,087 $ 18,732,944 $ 18,637,699 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,222,369 $ 5,291,779 $ 5,053,935 $ 4,875,714 $ 4,803,737 $ 5,257,074 $ 4,777,591 Savings deposits 3,653,966 3,686,027 3,526,600 3,642,158 4,002,134 3,669,997 4,097,420 Time deposits 3,346,046 3,321,601 3,427,384 3,075,224 2,335,752 3,333,824 2,122,784 Total interest-bearing deposits 12,222,381 12,299,407 12,007,919 11,593,096 11,141,623 12,260,895 10,997,795 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 434,760 428,127 403,041 414,696 389,834 431,444 413,055 Other borrowings 534,350 463,459 590,765 912,151 1,330,010 498,905 1,221,032 Subordinated notes 123,556 123,501 123,446 123,391 123,337 123,529 123,309 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,376,903 13,376,350 13,187,027 13,105,190 13,046,660 13,376,629 12,817,047 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,183,524 3,120,566 3,296,351 3,429,815 3,595,927 3,152,045 3,703,987 Other liabilities 498,593 505,942 641,662 585,908 552,209 502,265 564,450 Total liabilities 17,059,020 17,002,858 17,125,040 17,120,913 17,194,796 17,030,939 17,085,484 Shareholders' equity 1,727,489 1,676,521 1,592,493 1,582,885 1,580,291 1,702,005 1,552,215 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,786,509 $ 18,679,379 $ 18,717,533 $ 18,703,798 $ 18,775,087 $ 18,732,944 $ 18,637,699

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Cash and due from banks $ 822,141 $ 606,061 $ 975,343 $ 750,292 $ 831,852 Securities available for sale 1,621,659 1,702,299 1,762,878 1,766,174 1,871,883 Securities held to maturity 1,380,487 1,415,025 1,426,279 1,438,287 1,458,665 LHFS 185,698 172,937 184,812 169,244 181,094 LHFI 13,155,418 13,057,943 12,950,524 12,810,259 12,613,967 ACL LHFI (154,685 ) (142,998 ) (139,367 ) (134,031 ) (129,298 ) Net LHFI 13,000,733 12,914,945 12,811,157 12,676,228 12,484,669 Premises and equipment, net 232,681 232,630 232,229 230,402 227,293 Mortgage servicing rights 136,658 138,044 131,870 142,379 134,350 Goodwill 334,605 334,605 334,605 334,605 334,605 Identifiable intangible assets 181 208 236 269 303 Other real estate 6,586 7,620 6,867 5,485 1,137 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,925 34,324 35,711 37,115 35,561 Other assets 694,133 744,821 752,568 770,684 783,457 Assets of discontinued operations - 73,093 67,634 69,675 77,757 Total assets $ 18,452,487 $ 18,376,612 $ 18,722,189 $ 18,390,839 $ 18,422,626 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,153,506 $ 3,039,652 $ 3,197,620 $ 3,320,124 $ 3,461,073 Interest-bearing 12,309,382 12,298,905 12,372,143 11,781,799 11,452,827 Total deposits 15,462,888 15,338,557 15,569,763 15,101,923 14,913,900 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 314,121 393,215 405,745 321,799 311,179 Other borrowings 336,687 482,027 483,230 793,193 1,056,714 Subordinated notes 123,592 123,537 123,482 123,427 123,372 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 30,265 33,865 34,057 34,945 34,841 Operating lease liabilities 40,517 37,792 39,097 40,150 38,172 Other liabilities 203,420 207,583 331,085 331,066 299,481 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 15,581 12,027 12,129 11,918 Total liabilities 16,573,346 16,694,013 17,060,342 16,820,488 16,851,433 Common stock 12,753 12,747 12,725 12,724 12,724 Capital surplus 161,834 160,521 159,688 158,316 156,834 Retained earnings 1,796,111 1,736,485 1,709,157 1,687,199 1,667,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (91,557 ) (227,154 ) (219,723 ) (287,888 ) (265,704 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,879,141 1,682,599 1,661,847 1,570,351 1,571,193 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,452,487 $ 18,376,612 $ 18,722,189 $ 18,390,839 $ 18,422,626

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 216,399 $ 209,456 $ 210,288 $ 206,523 $ 192,941 $ 425,855 $ 371,908 Interest on securities-taxable 17,929 15,634 15,936 16,624 16,779 33,563 33,540 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 1 4 44 58 69 5 161 Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 2 1 2 3 45 3 75 Other interest income 8,124 8,110 9,918 8,613 12,077 16,234 18,604 Total interest income-FTE 242,455 233,205 236,188 231,821 221,911 475,660 424,288 Interest on deposits 83,681 83,716 80,847 69,797 54,409 167,397 95,307 Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 5,663 5,591 5,347 5,375 4,865 11,254 9,697 Other interest expense 8,778 7,703 9,946 14,713 19,350 16,481 34,925 Total interest expense 98,122 97,010 96,140 89,885 78,624 195,132 139,929 Net interest income-FTE 144,333 136,195 140,048 141,936 143,287 280,528 284,359 PCL, LHFI 14,696 7,708 7,585 8,322 8,211 22,404 11,455 PCL, off-balance sheet credit exposures (3,600 ) (192 ) (888 ) 104 245 (3,792 ) (1,997 ) PCL, LHFI sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans 8,633 - - - - 8,633 - Net interest income after provision-FTE 124,604 128,679 133,351 133,510 134,831 253,283 274,901 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,924 10,958 11,311 11,074 10,695 21,882 21,031 Bank card and other fees 9,225 7,428 8,502 8,217 8,917 16,653 16,720 Mortgage banking, net 4,204 8,915 5,519 6,458 6,600 13,119 14,239 Wealth management 9,692 8,952 8,657 8,773 8,882 18,644 17,662 Other, net 7,461 3,102 2,577 2,399 2,735 10,563 5,255 Securities gains (losses), net (182,792 ) - 39 - - (182,792 ) - Total noninterest income (loss) (141,286 ) 39,355 36,605 36,921 37,829 (101,931 ) 74,907 Salaries and employee benefits 64,838 65,487 69,326 67,374 66,799 130,325 131,571 Services and fees 24,743 24,431 27,478 27,472 27,821 49,174 52,855 Net occupancy-premises 7,265 7,270 7,144 7,151 6,897 14,535 14,212 Equipment expense 6,241 6,325 6,457 6,755 6,337 12,566 12,632 Litigation settlement expense - - - 6,500 - - - Other expense 15,239 16,151 15,790 15,039 13,767 31,390 27,940 Total noninterest expense 118,326 119,664 126,195 130,291 121,621 237,990 239,210 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and tax eq adj (135,008 ) 48,370 43,761 40,140 51,039 (86,638 ) 110,598 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,304 3,365 3,306 3,299 3,383 6,669 6,860 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (138,312 ) 45,005 40,455 36,841 47,656 (93,307 ) 103,738 Income taxes from continuing operations (37,707 ) 6,832 6,567 6,288 6,452 (30,875 ) 14,889 Income (loss) from continuing operations (100,605 ) 38,173 33,888 30,553 41,204 (62,432 ) 88,849 Income from discontinued operations (discont. ops) before income taxes 232,640 4,512 2,965 4,649 5,127 237,152 8,688 Income taxes from discontinued operations 58,203 1,150 730 1,173 1,294 59,353 2,200 Income from discont. ops 174,437 3,362 2,235 3,476 3,833 177,799 6,488 Net income $ 73,832 $ 41,535 $ 36,123 $ 34,029 $ 45,037 $ 115,367 $ 95,337 Per share data (1) Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.64 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ (1.02 ) $ 1.46 Basic earnings per share from discont. ops $ 2.85 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 2.91 $ 0.11 Basic earnings per share - total $ 1.21 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.74 $ 1.89 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.64 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ (1.02 ) $ 1.45 Diluted earnings per share from discont. ops $ 2.84 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 2.90 $ 0.11 Diluted earnings per share - total $ 1.20 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.74 $ 1.88 $ 1.56 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 61,196,820 61,128,425 61,070,481 61,069,750 61,063,277 61,162,623 61,037,312 Diluted 61,415,957 61,348,364 61,296,840 61,263,032 61,230,031 61,373,850 61,206,799 Period end shares outstanding 61,205,969 61,178,366 61,071,173 61,070,095 61,069,036 61,205,969 61,069,036 (1) Due to rounding, earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and discontinued operations may not sum to earnings per share from net income.

