Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Second Quarter of 2024

TUPELO, Miss., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2024.



(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,643 $ 78,255 $ 74,721 After-tax loss on sale of securities - - (18,085 ) - (17,870 ) Basic EPS 0.69 0.70 0.51 1.39 1.33 Diluted EPS 0.69 0.70 0.51 1.38 1.33 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.69 0.65 0.83 1.33 1.64 Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments) - - 0.32 - 0.31

"The financial results for the quarter reflect good performance and improved balance sheet strength," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As we build capital, it enhances our ability to grow the company and build upon these results."

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $38.8 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) were each $0.69

were each $0.69 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2024 was $127.6 million, up $1.7 million on a linked quarter basis

For the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.31%, up 1 basis point on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 2.47% for the second quarter of 2024, up 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold a portion of its mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), recognizing a gain of $3.5 million with no such sale in the second quarter of 2024

Mortgage banking income decreased $1.7 million on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the gain recognized in the first quarter on the sale of a portion of Renasant's MSR, mortgage banking income increased $1.8 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $0.6 billion in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.2 billion on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 1.69% for the second quarter of 2024, down 9 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the effect of certain charitable contributions and FDIC special assessment expense incurred in the first quarter, noninterest expense increased approximately $0.8 million on a linked quarter basis. Seasonality in our mortgage division resulted in higher levels of expense driven from increased volumes. These expenses were slightly offset by savings in other areas



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $104.2 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 3.4% annualized net loan growth

Securities decreased $39.2 million on a linked quarter basis due to net cash outflows during the quarter of $43.1 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $3.9 million

Deposits at June 30, 2024 increased $18.1 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits decreased $183.7 million on a linked quarter basis to $158.6 million at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $23.3 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 24.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2024



Capital and Liquidity

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis

increased 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2024; there was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2024

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.59% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.61% at March 31, 2024

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 203.88% at June 30, 2024, compared to 270.87% at March 31, 2024

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $5.5 million, or 0.18% of average loans on an annualized basis

Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.78% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.59% at March 31, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.62% at June 30, 2024, compared to 2.76% at March 31, 2024



Sale of Renasant Insurance

Effective July 1, 2024, Renasant sold the assets of its insurance agency for cash proceeds to Renasant Bank of $56.4 million, recognizing an estimated after-tax impact to earnings of $36.4 million, which is net of estimated merger-related expenses. The financial effects of the sale will be reflected in the third quarter of 2024



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 198,397 $ 192,390 $ 188,535 $ 181,129 $ 173,198 $ 390,787 $ 334,985 Loans held for sale 3,530 2,308 3,329 3,751 2,990 5,838 4,727 Securities 10,410 10,700 10,728 10,669 14,000 21,110 29,091 Other 7,874 7,781 7,839 10,128 6,978 15,655 12,408 Total interest income 220,211 213,179 210,431 205,677 197,166 433,390 381,211 Interest expense Deposits 87,621 82,613 77,168 70,906 51,391 170,234 84,257 Borrowings 7,564 7,276 7,310 7,388 15,559 14,840 30,963 Total interest expense 95,185 89,889 84,478 78,294 66,950 185,074 115,220 Net interest income 125,026 123,290 125,953 127,383 130,216 248,316 265,991 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 4,300 2,638 2,518 5,315 3,000 6,938 10,960 Recovery of unfunded commitments (1,000 ) (200 ) - (700 ) (1,000 ) (1,200 ) (2,500 ) Total provision for credit losses 3,300 2,438 2,518 4,615 2,000 5,738 8,460 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 121,726 120,852 123,435 122,768 128,216 242,578 257,531 Noninterest income 38,762 41,381 20,356 38,200 17,226 80,143 54,519 Noninterest expense 111,976 112,912 111,880 108,369 110,165 224,888 219,373 Income before income taxes 48,512 49,321 31,911 52,599 35,277 97,833 92,677 Income taxes 9,666 9,912 3,787 10,766 6,634 19,578 17,956 Net income $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 78,255 $ 74,721 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 38,846 $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 46,728 $ 75,421 $ 92,591 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (non-GAAP)(1) $ 51,812 $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 59,715 $ 100,043 $ 123,575 Basic earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 1.39 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share 0.69 0.70 0.50 0.74 0.51 1.38 1.33 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.69 0.65 0.76 0.74 0.83 1.33 1.64 Average basic shares outstanding 56,342,909 56,208,348 56,141,628 56,138,618 56,107,881 56,275,628 56,058,585 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,684,626 56,531,078 56,611,217 56,523,887 56,395,653 56,607,947 56,330,295 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Return on average assets 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 0.91 % 0.87 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.90 0.86 0.99 0.96 1.08 0.88 1.08 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.98 1.00 0.71 1.05 0.73 0.99 0.96 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.98 0.93 1.08 1.05 1.18 0.96 1.18 Return on average equity 6.68 6.85 4.93 7.44 5.18 6.77 6.84 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.68 6.36 7.53 7.44 8.45 6.52 8.48 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.04 12.45 9.26 13.95 9.91 12.25 13.04 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.04 11.58 13.94 13.95 15.94 11.81 16.07 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 67.31 67.52 75.11 64.38 73.29 67.41 67.26 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 66.60 68.23 66.18 63.60 62.98 67.41 62.13 Dividend payout ratio 31.88 31.43 44.00 29.33 43.14 31.65 33.08

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Shares outstanding 56,367,924 56,304,860 56,142,207 56,140,713 56,132,478 Market value per share $ 30.54 $ 31.32 $ 33.68 $ 26.19 $ 26.13 Book value per share 41.77 41.25 40.92 39.78 39.35 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 23.89 23.32 22.92 21.76 21.30 Shareholders' equity to assets 13.45 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 13.00 % 12.82 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.16 8.04 7.87 7.55 7.37 Leverage ratio 9.81 9.75 9.62 9.48 9.22 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.75 10.59 10.52 10.46 10.30 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.53 11.37 11.30 11.25 11.09 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.15 15.00 14.93 14.91 14.76

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,286 $ 10,506 $ 10,603 $ 9,743 $ 9,733 $ 20,792 $ 18,853 Fees and commissions 3,944 3,949 4,130 4,108 4,987 7,893 9,663 Insurance commissions 2,758 2,716 2,583 3,264 2,809 5,474 5,255 Wealth management revenue 5,684 5,669 5,668 5,986 5,338 11,353 10,478 Mortgage banking income 9,698 11,370 6,592 7,533 9,771 21,068 18,288 Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - (19,352 ) - (22,438 ) - (22,438 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 56 620 - - 56 - BOLI income 2,701 2,691 2,589 2,469 2,402 5,392 5,405 Other 3,691 4,424 6,923 5,097 4,624 8,115 9,015 Total noninterest income $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 17,226 $ 80,143 $ 54,519 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 70,731 $ 71,470 $ 71,841 $ 69,458 $ 70,637 $ 142,201 $ 140,469 Data processing 3,945 3,807 3,971 3,907 3,684 7,752 7,317 Net occupancy and equipment 11,844 11,389 11,653 11,548 11,865 23,233 23,270 Other real estate owned 105 107 306 (120 ) 51 212 81 Professional fees 3,195 3,348 2,854 3,338 4,012 6,543 7,479 Advertising and public relations 3,807 4,886 3,084 3,474 3,482 8,693 8,168 Intangible amortization 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 2,398 2,795 Communications 2,112 2,024 2,026 2,006 2,226 4,136 4,206 Other 15,051 14,669 14,871 13,447 12,839 29,720 25,588 Total noninterest expense $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 110,165 $ 224,888 $ 219,373

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 5,199 $ 4,535 $ 1,860 $ 3,297 $ 4,646 $ 9,734 $ 9,416 Fees, net 2,866 1,854 2,010 2,376 2,859 4,720 4,665 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,633 4,981 2,722 1,860 2,266 6,614 4,207 Total mortgage banking income $ 9,698 $ 11,370 $ 6,592 $ 7,533 $ 9,771 $ 21,068 $ 18,288

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 851,906 $ 844,400 $ 801,351 $ 741,156 $ 946,899 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,174,663 1,199,111 1,221,464 1,245,595 1,273,044 Securities available for sale, at fair value 749,685 764,486 923,279 909,108 950,930 Loans held for sale, at fair value 266,406 191,440 179,756 241,613 249,615 Loans held for investment 12,604,755 12,500,525 12,351,230 12,168,023 11,930,516 Allowance for credit losses on loans (199,871 ) (201,052 ) (198,578 ) (197,773 ) (194,391 ) Loans, net 12,404,884 12,299,473 12,152,652 11,970,250 11,736,125 Premises and equipment, net 280,966 282,193 283,195 284,368 285,952 Other real estate owned 7,366 9,142 9,622 9,258 5,120 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 Bank-owned life insurance 387,791 385,186 382,584 379,945 377,649 Mortgage servicing rights 72,092 71,596 91,688 90,241 87,432 Other assets 306,570 289,466 304,484 298,352 298,530 Total assets $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,539,453 $ 3,516,164 $ 3,583,675 $ 3,734,197 $ 3,878,953 Interest-bearing 10,715,760 10,720,999 10,493,110 10,422,913 10,216,408 Total deposits 14,255,213 14,237,163 14,076,785 14,157,110 14,095,361 Short-term borrowings 232,741 108,121 307,577 107,662 257,305 Long-term debt 428,677 428,047 429,400 427,399 429,630 Other liabilities 239,059 250,060 249,390 256,127 233,418 Total liabilities 15,155,690 15,023,391 15,063,152 14,948,298 15,015,714 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (97,534 ) (99,683 ) (105,249 ) (105,300 ) (105,589 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,304,782 1,303,613 1,308,281 1,304,891 1,301,883 Retained earnings 1,005,086 978,880 952,124 936,573 907,312 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (154,116 ) (156,943 ) (154,256 ) (199,324 ) (191,461 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,354,701 2,322,350 2,297,383 2,233,323 2,208,628 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,575,651 $ 200,670 6.41 % $ 12,407,976 $ 194,640 6.30 % $ 11,877,592 $ 175,549 5.93 % Loans held for sale 219,826 3,530 6.42 % 155,382 2,308 5.94 % 192,539 2,990 6.21 % Taxable securities 1,832,002 9,258 2.02 % 1,891,817 9,505 2.01 % 2,481,712 12,353 1.99 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 263,937 1,451 2.20 % 270,279 1,505 2.23 % 367,410 2,165 2.36 % Total securities 2,095,939 10,709 2.04 % 2,162,096 11,010 2.04 % 2,849,122 14,518 2.04 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 595,030 7,874 5.32 % 570,336 7,781 5.49 % 524,307 6,978 5.34 % Total interest-earning assets 15,486,446 222,783 5.77 % 15,295,790 215,739 5.66 % 15,443,560 200,035 5.19 % Cash and due from banks 187,519 188,503 189,668 Intangible assets 1,008,638 1,009,825 1,013,811 Other assets 688,766 708,895 690,885 Total assets $ 17,371,369 $ 17,203,013 $ 17,337,924 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,094,411 $ 56,132 3.17 % $ 6,955,989 $ 52,500 3.03 % $ 6,114,067 $ 29,185 1.91 % Savings deposits 839,638 729 0.35 % 860,397 730 0.34 % 1,004,096 813 0.32 % Brokered deposits 294,650 3,944 5.37 % 445,608 5,987 5.39 % 809,613 10,295 5.10 % Time deposits 2,487,873 26,816 4.34 % 2,319,420 23,396 4.06 % 1,735,567 11,098 2.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,716,572 87,621 3.28 % 10,581,414 82,613 3.13 % 9,663,343 51,391 2.13 % Borrowed funds 564,672 7,564 5.37 % 544,564 7,276 5.35 % 1,204,968 15,559 5.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,281,244 95,185 3.39 % 11,125,978 89,889 3.24 % 10,868,311 66,950 2.47 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,509,109 3,518,612 4,039,087 Other liabilities 243,285 244,142 212,818 Shareholders' equity 2,337,731 2,314,281 2,217,708 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,371,369 $ 17,203,013 $ 17,337,924 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 127,598 3.31 % $ 125,850 3.30 % $ 133,085 3.45 % Cost of funding 2.58 % 2.46 % 1.80 % Cost of total deposits 2.47 % 2.35 % 1.50 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,491,814 $ 395,310 6.35 % $ 11,783,585 $ 339,519 5.81 % Loans held for sale 187,604 5,838 6.22 % 148,221 4,727 6.38 % Taxable securities(1) 1,861,909 18,763 2.02 % 2,557,997 25,670 2.01 % Tax-exempt securities 267,108 2,956 2.21 % 382,130 4,510 2.36 % Total securities 2,129,017 21,719 2.04 % 2,940,127 30,180 2.05 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 582,683 15,655 5.40 % 494,434 12,408 5.06 % Total interest-earning assets 15,391,118 438,522 5.72 % 15,366,367 386,834 5.07 % Cash and due from banks 188,011 193,703 Intangible assets 1,009,232 1,012,690 Other assets 701,770 675,648 Total assets $ 17,290,131 $ 17,248,408 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,025,200 $ 108,632 3.10 % $ 6,090,549 $ 49,483 1.64 % Savings deposits 850,018 1,459 0.34 % 1,028,315 1,639 0.32 % Brokered deposits 370,129 9,931 5.38 % 603,822 14,713 4.91 % Time deposits 2,403,646 50,212 4.20 % 1,650,683 18,422 2.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,648,993 170,234 3.21 % 9,373,369 84,257 1.81 % Borrowed funds 554,618 14,840 5.36 % 1,243,049 30,963 5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,203,611 185,074 3.32 % 10,616,418 115,220 2.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,513,860 4,212,081 Other liabilities 246,654 217,573 Shareholders' equity 2,326,006 2,202,336 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,290,131 $ 17,248,408 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 253,448 3.30 % $ 271,614 3.56 % Cost of funding 2.52 % 1.57 % Cost of total deposits 2.41 % 1.25 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 81.20 % 81.12 % 76.91 % 81.16 % 76.68 % Loans held for sale 1.42 1.02 1.25 1.22 0.96 Securities 13.53 14.14 18.45 13.83 19.13 Interest-bearing balances with banks 3.85 3.72 3.39 3.79 3.23 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 23.73 % 24.03 % 27.09 % 23.88 % 28.41 % Interest-bearing demand 47.97 47.50 41.01 47.73 41.07 Savings 5.68 5.88 6.74 5.78 6.93 Brokered deposits 1.99 3.04 5.43 2.51 4.07 Time deposits 16.82 15.84 11.64 16.33 11.13 Borrowed funds 3.81 3.71 8.09 3.77 8.39 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ (146 ) $ 123 $ 364 $ (23 ) $ 756 Total accretion on purchased loans 897 800 874 1,697 1,759 Total impact on net interest income $ 751 $ 923 $ 1,238 $ 1,674 $ 2,515 Impact on net interest margin 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Impact on loan yield 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.03 % 0.04 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408 $ 1,871,821 $ 1,819,891 $ 1,729,070 Lease financing 102,996 107,474 116,020 120,724 122,370 Real estate - construction 1,355,425 1,243,535 1,333,397 1,407,364 1,369,019 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,435,818 3,429,286 3,439,919 3,398,876 3,348,654 Real estate - commercial mortgages 5,766,478 5,753,230 5,486,550 5,313,166 5,252,479 Installment loans to individuals 96,276 97,592 103,523 108,002 108,924 Total loans $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525 $ 12,351,230 $ 12,168,023 $ 11,930,516

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 97,795 $ 73,774 $ 68,816 $ 69,541 $ 55,439 Loans 90 days or more past due 240 451 554 532 36,321 Total nonperforming loans 98,035 74,225 69,370 70,073 91,760 Other real estate owned 7,366 9,142 9,622 9,258 5,120 Total nonperforming assets $ 105,401 $ 83,367 $ 78,992 $ 79,331 $ 96,880 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 191,595 $ 206,502 $ 166,893 $ 186,052 $ 219,674 Special Mention loans 138,343 138,366 99,699 89,858 56,616 Criticized loans(1) $ 329,938 $ 344,868 $ 266,592 $ 275,910 $ 276,290 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 199,871 $ 201,052 $ 198,578 $ 197,773 $ 194,391 Net loan charge-offs $ 5,481 $ 164 $ 1,713 $ 1,933 $ 3,901 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.78 0.59 0.56 0.58 0.77 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.60 0.48 0.46 0.46 0.56 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.59 1.61 1.61 1.63 1.63 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 203.88 270.87 286.26 282.24 211.85 Criticized loans / total loans 2.62 2.76 2.16 2.27 2.32

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4YF7gjk4. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 8556122 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 7, 2024.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.5 billion and operates 185 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "focus," "possible," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company's future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company's management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company's potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolio; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital we use to make loans and otherwise fund our operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of deposit and credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company's geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management's control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (although, for the second quarter of 2024, there were no excluded gains or charges), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Net income (GAAP) $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 78,255 $ 74,721 Income taxes 9,666 9,912 3,787 10,766 6,634 19,578 17,956 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 3,300 2,438 2,518 4,615 2,000 5,738 8,460 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,812 $ 51,759 $ 34,429 $ 57,214 $ 37,277 $ 103,571 $ 101,137 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (56 ) (620 ) - - (56 ) - Gain on sales of MSR - (3,472 ) (547 ) - - (3,472 ) - Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - 19,352 - 22,438 - 22,438 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,812 $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 59,715 $ 100,043 $ 123,575 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 78,255 $ 74,721 Amortization of intangibles 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 2,398 2,795 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (233 ) (237 ) (240 ) (269 ) (266 ) (472 ) (569 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 39,799 $ 40,384 $ 29,158 $ 42,875 $ 29,746 $ 80,181 $ 76,947 Net income (GAAP) $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 78,255 $ 74,721 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (56 ) (620 ) - - (56 ) - Gain on sales of MSR - (3,472 ) (547 ) - - (3,472 ) - Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - 19,352 - 22,438 - 22,438 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) - 691 (3,422 ) - (4,353 ) 694 (4,568 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 38,846 $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 46,728 $ 75,421 $ 92,591 Amortization of intangibles 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 2,398 2,795 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (233 ) (237 ) (240 ) (269 ) (266 ) (472 ) (569 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 39,799 $ 37,547 $ 43,921 $ 42,875 $ 47,831 $ 77,347 $ 94,817 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,337,731 $ 2,314,281 $ 2,261,025 $ 2,231,605 $ 2,217,708 $ 2,326,006 $ 2,202,336 Average intangible assets 1,008,638 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,013,811 1,009,232 1,012,690 Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,329,093 $ 1,304,456 $ 1,249,895 $ 1,219,145 $ 1,203,897 $ 1,316,774 $ 1,189,646 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,371,369 $ 17,203,013 $ 17,195,840 $ 17,235,413 $ 17,337,924 $ 17,290,131 $ 17,248,408 Average intangible assets 1,008,638 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,013,811 1,009,232 1,012,690 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,362,731 $ 16,193,188 $ 16,184,710 $ 16,222,953 $ 16,324,113 $ 16,280,899 $ 16,235,718 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,354,701 $ 2,322,350 $ 2,297,383 $ 2,233,323 $ 2,208,628 $ 2,354,701 $ 2,208,628 Intangible assets 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,008,062 1,013,046 Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,346,639 $ 1,313,102 $ 1,286,923 $ 1,221,588 $ 1,195,582 $ 1,346,639 $ 1,195,582 Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,224,342 Intangible assets 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,008,062 1,013,046 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,502,329 $ 16,336,493 $ 16,350,075 $ 16,169,886 $ 16,211,296 $ 16,502,329 $ 16,211,296 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 0.91 % 0.87 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.86 0.99 0.96 1.08 0.88 1.08 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.98 1.00 0.71 1.05 0.73 0.99 0.96 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.20 1.21 0.79 1.32 0.86 1.20 1.18 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.20 1.13 1.21 1.32 1.38 1.16 1.44 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.98 0.93 1.08 1.05 1.18 0.96 1.18 Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.68 6.85 4.93 7.44 5.18 6.77 6.84 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.68 6.36 7.53 7.44 8.45 6.52 8.48 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.04 12.45 9.26 13.95 9.91 12.25 13.04 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.04 11.58 13.94 13.95 15.94 11.81 16.07 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,684,626 56,531,078 56,611,217 56,523,887 56,395,653 56,607,947 56,330,295 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.74 $ 0.51 $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.83 $ 1.33 $ 1.64 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 56,367,924 56,304,860 56,142,207 56,140,713 56,132,478 56,367,924 56,132,478 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.77 $ 41.25 $ 40.92 $ 39.78 $ 39.35 $ 41.77 $ 39.35 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.89 $ 23.32 $ 22.92 $ 21.76 $ 21.30 $ 23.89 $ 21.30 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 13.45 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 13.00 % 12.82 % 13.45 % 12.82 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.16 % 8.04 % 7.87 % 7.55 % 7.37 % 8.16 % 7.37 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 127,598 $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 133,085 $ 253,448 $ 271,614 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 17,226 $ 80,143 $ 54,519 Gain on sales of MSR - 3,472 547 - - 3,472 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - 56 620 - - 56 - Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - (19,352 ) - (22,438 ) - (22,438 ) Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 38,762 $ 37,853 $ 38,541 $ 38,200 $ 39,664 $ 76,615 $ 76,957 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 110,165 $ 224,888 $ 219,373 Amortization of intangibles 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 2,398 2,795 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 110,790 $ 111,700 $ 110,606 $ 107,058 $ 108,796 $ 222,490 $ 216,578 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.31 % 67.52 % 75.11 % 64.38 % 73.29 % 67.41 % 67.26 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.60 % 68.23 % 66.18 % 63.60 % 62.98 % 67.41 % 62.13 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 127,598 $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 133,085 $ 253,448 $ 271,614 Net interest income collected on problem loans (146 ) 123 283 (820 ) 364 (23 ) 756 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 897 800 1,117 1,290 874 1,697 1,759 Adjustments to net interest income $ 751 $ 923 $ 1,400 $ 470 $ 1,238 $ 1,674 $ 2,515 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 126,847 $ 124,927 $ 127,195 $ 129,661 $ 131,847 $ 251,774 $ 269,099 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.31 % 3.30 % 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.45 % 3.30 % 3.56 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.29 % 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.28 % 3.52 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 200,670 $ 194,640 $ 190,857 $ 183,521 $ 175,549 $ 395,310 $ 339,519 Net interest income collected on problem loans (146 ) 123 283 (820 ) 364 (23 ) 756 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 897 800 1,117 1,290 874 1,697 1,759 Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 199,919 $ 193,717 $ 189,457 $ 183,051 $ 174,311 $ 393,636 $ 337,004 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.41 % 6.30 % 6.18 % 6.06 % 5.93 % 6.35 % 5.81 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.38 % 6.27 % 6.14 % 6.04 % 5.89 % 6.32 % 5.76 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods' year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.