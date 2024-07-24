The Maldives is accepting bids from developers to install 15 MWp of solar systems across selected islands under a design, build, finance, own, operate, and transfer basis. The deadline for applications is Oct. 22. The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives is accepting bids for the development of 15 MWp grid-tied solar systems across selected islands of the country. The tender is split into two lots. The first is for a 2 MW ground-mounted solar system covering the islands of L. Hithadhoo, L. Kunhandhoo, L. Maibaidhoo, L. Maamendhoo, L. Maavah and L. Dhanbidhoo. The second is for a 13 MW ground-mounted ...

