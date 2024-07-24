Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 60,468 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 15, 2024, up to and including July 19, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue July 15, 2024 300 204.2400 NQPX July 15, 2024 5,323 205.7474 XDOT July 15, 2024 1,647 205.4169 ARCA July 15, 2024 1,200 205.5175 EDGX July 15, 2024 3,238 205.6027 INET July 15, 2024 600 205.0883 MEMX July 15, 2024 500 205.9940 BATS July 15, 2024 29 206.1979 EPRL July 15, 2024 70 206.3900 CHX July 15, 2024 200 205.3950 XPER July 16, 2024 4,258 212.9018 INET July 16, 2024 1,205 213.1034 EDGX July 16, 2024 845 212.2504 ARCA July 16, 2024 200 211.3100 XPER July 16, 2024 4,266 212.7606 XDOT July 16, 2024 1,108 211.9241 BATS July 16, 2024 100 211.1700 EPRL July 16, 2024 300 212.5600 MEMX July 16, 2024 370 212.1811 NQPX July 16, 2024 15 214.0900 IEX July 16, 2024 100 214.4500 CHX July 17, 2024 4,974 212.7390 XDOT July 17, 2024 610 213.3330 EDGX July 17, 2024 800 212.2613 BATS July 17, 2024 3,100 212.4626 INET July 17, 2024 500 212.3620 MEMX July 17, 2024 100 211.2900 EPRL July 17, 2024 369 211.8160 ARCA July 17, 2024 100 212.7300 CHX July 18, 2024 5,600 211.1523 XDOT July 18, 2024 800 211.1050 EDGX July 18, 2024 1,200 211.2708 ARCA July 18, 2024 1,665 212.0755 BATS July 18, 2024 2,075 211.1186 INET July 18, 2024 100 214.6900 CHX July 18, 2024 100 211.1000 MEMX July 18, 2024 100 210.9500 NQPX July 18, 2024 100 210.0400 EPRL July 18, 2024 100 209.8200 XPER July 19, 2024 3,312 207.8177 INET July 19, 2024 800 207.5950 BATS July 19, 2024 5,189 207.3233 XDOT July 19, 2024 200 208.7200 EPRL July 19, 2024 1,400 207.5021 EDGX July 19, 2024 600 207.5733 ARCA July 19, 2024 100 208.2300 XPER July 19, 2024 500 207.3940 MEMX July 19, 2024 100 206.7500 NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,772,125.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,399,057. The figure of 201,399,057 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

