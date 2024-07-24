Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 60,468 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 15, 2024, up to and including July 19, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
July 15, 2024
300
204.2400
NQPX
July 15, 2024
5,323
205.7474
XDOT
July 15, 2024
1,647
205.4169
ARCA
July 15, 2024
1,200
205.5175
EDGX
July 15, 2024
3,238
205.6027
INET
July 15, 2024
600
205.0883
MEMX
July 15, 2024
500
205.9940
BATS
July 15, 2024
29
206.1979
EPRL
July 15, 2024
70
206.3900
CHX
July 15, 2024
200
205.3950
XPER
July 16, 2024
4,258
212.9018
INET
July 16, 2024
1,205
213.1034
EDGX
July 16, 2024
845
212.2504
ARCA
July 16, 2024
200
211.3100
XPER
July 16, 2024
4,266
212.7606
XDOT
July 16, 2024
1,108
211.9241
BATS
July 16, 2024
100
211.1700
EPRL
July 16, 2024
300
212.5600
MEMX
July 16, 2024
370
212.1811
NQPX
July 16, 2024
15
214.0900
IEX
July 16, 2024
100
214.4500
CHX
July 17, 2024
4,974
212.7390
XDOT
July 17, 2024
610
213.3330
EDGX
July 17, 2024
800
212.2613
BATS
July 17, 2024
3,100
212.4626
INET
July 17, 2024
500
212.3620
MEMX
July 17, 2024
100
211.2900
EPRL
July 17, 2024
369
211.8160
ARCA
July 17, 2024
100
212.7300
CHX
July 18, 2024
5,600
211.1523
XDOT
July 18, 2024
800
211.1050
EDGX
July 18, 2024
1,200
211.2708
ARCA
July 18, 2024
1,665
212.0755
BATS
July 18, 2024
2,075
211.1186
INET
July 18, 2024
100
214.6900
CHX
July 18, 2024
100
211.1000
MEMX
July 18, 2024
100
210.9500
NQPX
July 18, 2024
100
210.0400
EPRL
July 18, 2024
100
209.8200
XPER
July 19, 2024
3,312
207.8177
INET
July 19, 2024
800
207.5950
BATS
July 19, 2024
5,189
207.3233
XDOT
July 19, 2024
200
208.7200
EPRL
July 19, 2024
1,400
207.5021
EDGX
July 19, 2024
600
207.5733
ARCA
July 19, 2024
100
208.2300
XPER
July 19, 2024
500
207.3940
MEMX
July 19, 2024
100
206.7500
NQPX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,772,125.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,399,057. The figure of 201,399,057 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
