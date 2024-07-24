Lula Unveils Lula Commerce

Lula Commerce's Product Suite enables retailers with limited staffing to expand brand loyalty by launching direct ordering experiences and deploy digital ordering across all major 3rd-party marketplaces.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Lula, Inc. announced today the launch of Lula Commerce, the only all-in-one online ordering and managed services solution that empowers enterprise retailers to build and grow world-class digital commerce experiences without the ongoing operational burden or need for specialized in-house expertise. Lula Commerce combines AI and verticalized industry expertise to handle tasks ordinarily managed by a retailer's internal marketing, operations, data science, accounting, and category-management teams. On average, Lula's managed services can help offset 3.7 FTE resources on an annualized basis, allowing in-house talent to focus on strategic growth initiatives.





"We built Lula to serve all retailers, regardless of size, and to democratize access to world-class digital experiences. Over the past few years, we've observed larger mid-market and enterprise brands struggling to launch digital experiences, as most software-only solutions lack adequate guidance and a comprehensive multi-year roadmap for retailers to follow," says Co-founder and CEO, Adit Gupta. "Lula Commerce represents a significant leap forward, offering new enterprise features and managed services for brands seeking a comprehensive digital growth strategy while minimizing the need for internal resources."

Lula's Core Commerce Platform has expanded its offerings beyond third-party marketplace integrations and managed services. The company plans to unveil new products later in 2024, including Lula Direct, an enterprise-grade first-party ordering engine, and a full-conversational AI agent designed to support ordering and call center functions for retailers.

Lula's Core Commerce product suite is empowering the digital engagements of leading mid-market and enterprise brands, many seeking to enhance their solution stack with managed services.

About Lula Commerce:

Lula Commerce is a premier provider of digital commerce solutions for retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Our mission is to drive connectivity, empowering leading brands to serve shoppers across multiple channels while minimizing the operational burden and expertise required to create exceptional consumer experiences. Lula's comprehensive product suite supports retailers through digital transformation, positioning us as a trusted growth partner by offering specialized expertise and integrations that connect all aspects of the digital ecosystem to unlock significant growth. For more information, visit www.lulacommerce.com.

