World-Renowned Iron Chef Cat Cora Enlists Win-Win Partnerships

Win-Win Partnerships, the entertainment and sports agency which secures partnerships for brands, properties, and personalities, now will handle global marketing and licensing representation for world renowned celebrity Chef Cat Cora. Win-Win Founder Scott Becher will lead the effort.

The exclusive appointment includes branded restaurants, product licensing, and endorsements for Cora, the first female inducted in the Culinary Hall of Fame.

"When you have an opportunity to work with a true marketing innovator -- who shares your values -- you don't pass it up," Cora said. "Scott's partnerships expertise is unparalleled, and I'm thrilled to be working with Win-Win to accelerate global growth of our health, wellness and culinary platform."

Cora has authored three cooking books and opened more than 18 restaurants internationally, including: Cat Cora's Kitchen, located in numerous airports throughout the U.S., Cat Cora's Taproom at Detroit Metro Airport, Ocean by Cat Cora in Singapore, Kouzzina by Cat Cora at Disney World, CCQ at Macy's, Postino in San Francisco's East Bay, and Olilo and Wicked Eats by Cat Cora.

"Cat's a culinary icon and television superstar," said Win-Win's Becher. "Her take on Mediterranean cuisine began a wave of healthy and nutritious dining that's never been more relevant. We're honored to continue aligning Cat with best-in-class brands, products, and high-profile restaurant opportunities."

About Win-Win Partnerships:

Win-Win Partnerships is a boutique marketing partnership and representation agency, specializing in the use of data to leverage fan passion in sports, entertainment and via celebrities/influencers. Areas of focus include creating integrated sponsorships, licensing of branded products, and strategy/negotiation of high-profile partnerships. Learn more at www.choosewinwin.com.

About Chef Cat Cora:

Cat Cora is a celebrated world renowned chef, restaurateur, television host, author, philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. The Jackson, Mississippi native, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America and went on to cook at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France, was crowned the first female Iron Chef, and was also the first female inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame. She has written three successful cookbooks and a memoir and has college degrees in nutrition and physiology. Cora received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama.

