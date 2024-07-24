Punta Pacifica Realty Launches Sales of Vervana, New Nature Resort in Playa Venao, Panama

Vervana is a one-of-a-kind, low-density residential resort set in a 50-acre oceanfront forest preserve near one of Panama's legendary surf spots
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Punta Pacifica Realty (PPR) this week officially launched the first sales of homes in Vervana Hotel & Residences, a new resort in Playa Venao, Panama, that offers a new level of sustainable, equitable, regenerative tourism.
Vervana in Playa Venao offers a luxurious lifestyle seamlessly integrated with nature. Featuring "Glam Nature Inspired Living," it includes a 5-star wellness center, spa, beach club, and the Hamak Hotels Preferred Members program.
Hamak Hotels & Residences, the world-renowned specialist in distinctive luxury boutique hotels, conceptualized Vervana and will manage operations for the resort. Set in a 50-acre forest preserve overlooking Achotines, a quiet bay neighboring the surf village of Playa Venao, the low-density development includes a mix of treetop residences, three-bedroom homes, and condos with private pools.
Homes in the resort, designed by TAC, the award-winning design firm founded by architect Alberto Calleja, blend into the landscape with an ultra-contemporary aesthetic marked by dramatic rooflines and wide spaces for outdoor living.
"There is nothing like Vervana in Panama," says Punta Pacifica Realty president Duncan McGowan.
"In Vervana, you're investing in a premium lifestyle and supporting the future of the local environment, community, and culture." Duncan McGowan. PPR President.
Vervana neighbors Playa Venao, part of the pristine Azuero Peninsula, a small village that has become a popular destination in recent years for surfers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads. The surrounding area is an eco-paradise for hiking, bird-watching, whale watching, snorkeling, and fishing.
Hamak Hotels has developed an international reputation for creating unique experiences that blend nature and local culture. Vervana's master plan includes investment in reforestation, community education, eco-tourism, sustainable design and construction, art accessibility, and an environmentally friendly supply chain.
"We are committed to being a positive force in the evolution of Playa Venao and a good steward of nature and culture," said Alfonso Naranjo, managing partner of Chagres Capital, the project's developer.
"Vervana will create a new industry standard for sustainable design in Panama." Alfonso Naranjo, managing partner of Chagres Capital.
Vervana will offer a total of 67 residences and 20 villas, although the initial phase will include a limited number at introductory price levels. All residences will be turnkey, fully furnished, equipped, and move-in ready.
Vervana owners will enjoy all the benefits of the Hamak-managed resort, including full membership in the wellness center and beach club, access to a rental program, housekeeping services, private chef options, grocery delivery, and membership in the Hamak Hotels Preferred Members program.
"Vervana is the perfect getaway for people looking for a beautiful coastal spot with that perfect balance of ocean views, privacy, and an immersion in nature," says PPR Managing Director Jeff Barton.
