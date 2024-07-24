Punta Pacifica Realty Launches Sales of Vervana, New Nature Resort in Playa Venao, Panama

Vervana is a one-of-a-kind, low-density residential resort set in a 50-acre oceanfront forest preserve near one of Panama's legendary surf spots

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Punta Pacifica Realty (PPR) this week officially launched the first sales of homes in Vervana Hotel & Residences, a new resort in Playa Venao, Panama, that offers a new level of sustainable, equitable, regenerative tourism.

Vervana Fast Facts

Vervana in Playa Venao offers a luxurious lifestyle seamlessly integrated with nature. Featuring "Glam Nature Inspired Living," it includes a 5-star wellness center, spa, beach club, and the Hamak Hotels Preferred Members program.

Hamak Hotels & Residences, the world-renowned specialist in distinctive luxury boutique hotels, conceptualized Vervana and will manage operations for the resort. Set in a 50-acre forest preserve overlooking Achotines, a quiet bay neighboring the surf village of Playa Venao, the low-density development includes a mix of treetop residences, three-bedroom homes, and condos with private pools.

Homes in the resort, designed by TAC, the award-winning design firm founded by architect Alberto Calleja, blend into the landscape with an ultra-contemporary aesthetic marked by dramatic rooflines and wide spaces for outdoor living.

"There is nothing like Vervana in Panama," says Punta Pacifica Realty president Duncan McGowan.

"In Vervana, you're investing in a premium lifestyle and supporting the future of the local environment, community, and culture." Duncan McGowan. PPR President.

Vervana neighbors Playa Venao, part of the pristine Azuero Peninsula, a small village that has become a popular destination in recent years for surfers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads. The surrounding area is an eco-paradise for hiking, bird-watching, whale watching, snorkeling, and fishing.

Hamak Hotels has developed an international reputation for creating unique experiences that blend nature and local culture. Vervana's master plan includes investment in reforestation, community education, eco-tourism, sustainable design and construction, art accessibility, and an environmentally friendly supply chain.

"We are committed to being a positive force in the evolution of Playa Venao and a good steward of nature and culture," said Alfonso Naranjo, managing partner of Chagres Capital, the project's developer.

"Vervana will create a new industry standard for sustainable design in Panama." Alfonso Naranjo, managing partner of Chagres Capital.

Vervana will offer a total of 67 residences and 20 villas, although the initial phase will include a limited number at introductory price levels. All residences will be turnkey, fully furnished, equipped, and move-in ready.

Vervana owners will enjoy all the benefits of the Hamak-managed resort, including full membership in the wellness center and beach club, access to a rental program, housekeeping services, private chef options, grocery delivery, and membership in the Hamak Hotels Preferred Members program.

"Vervana is the perfect getaway for people looking for a beautiful coastal spot with that perfect balance of ocean views, privacy, and an immersion in nature," says PPR Managing Director Jeff Barton.

Contact Information

Duncan McGowan

President of Punta Pacifica Realty

sales@puntapacificarealty.com

+1-786-528-3080

Related Images

Vervana Fast Facts

Vervana in Playa Venao offers a luxurious lifestyle seamlessly integrated with nature. Featuring "Glam Nature Inspired Living," it includes a 5-star wellness center, spa, beach club, and the Hamak Hotels Preferred Members program. Cocobolo Beach Club at Vervana Hotel & Residences, Playa Venao, Panama

Enjoy pristine beaches and luxurious amenities at Cocobolo Beach Club. Indulge in exquisite dining, vibrant social events, and serene relaxation areas, creating the perfect blend of elegance and comfort for an unforgettable experience. Elements Wellness Center at Vervana Hotel & Residences at Playa Venao, Panama

Experience unparalleled wellness at Elements Wellness Center with state-of-the-art facilities. Enjoy spa services, fitness programs, and holistic treatments designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul in a serene, natural setting. The Treehouse at Vervana Hotel & Residences

The Treehouse offers a unique blend of luxury and nature. Nestled among the treetops, it features stunning views, modern amenities, and a cozy, rustic charm. Enjoy the serenity of nature with top-tier comfort, making it the perfect getaway to relax. The Apartmets - Vervana - Punta Pacifica Realty - Panama Real Estate

The apartments at Vervana offer modern luxury and comfort. Featuring spacious layouts, elegant finishes, and breathtaking views, each unit is designed for contemporary living. Enjoy top-tier amenities, including a wellness center and beach access. The Residences - Vervana - Punta Pacifica Realty - Panama Real Estate

The residences at Vervana in Playa Venao offer unparalleled luxury and nature integration. Each home features modern design, spacious layouts, and stunning views. Enjoy exclusive access to a 5-star wellness center, beach club, and worry-free PM. Playa Venao - Panama Real Estate - Panama

Playa Venao is a tropical paradise on Panama's Pacific coast, famous for its stunning beach and world-class surfing. Enjoy a blend of adventure and tranquility with luxury accommodations and vibrant community vibes. Achotines Bay - Vervana - Punta Pacifica Realty - Panama Real Estate

Achotines Bay is a serene coastal gem in Panama, known for its pristine beaches and rich marine life. Ideal for nature lovers and adventure seekers, it offers tranquil beauty and unparalleled outdoor experiences.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InGJ9GleoZg

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty - Panama

View the original press release on newswire.com.