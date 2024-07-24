TOGETHER!: Jason Palmer Endorses Kamala Harris and Encourages American Samoa Delegates to Do the Same for National Unity

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Former presidential candidate Jason Palmer, co-founder and CEO of TOGETHER!, a technology platform and movement with a mission to build national unity by finding common-sense solutions collaboratively, expresses his full enthusiasm and support for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for President of the United States.







"Over the past 48 hours, Democratic leaders, delegates, and donors have overwhelmingly supported Kamala Harris' candidacy. I want to join that chorus by formally releasing my American Samoa delegates from any obligation they hold to me and encouraging them to vote for Kamala," Palmer said. "Kamala was the first presidential candidate I supported during the 2020 election. Her personal story is inspiring, and she has repeatedly shown she's a woman of the people by supporting legislation that helps working families, preserves and protects women's reproductive rights, and improves economic opportunities for Americans from all backgrounds. She is an excellent public speaker, and her formidable debating skills as a former prosecutor will serve her well as she takes on her opponent. I believe that, as a nation of nearly 250 years, we can do better - and Kamala is the perfect avatar for this moment."

Palmer's presidential campaign won three delegates and the popular vote in American Samoa by adopting an inclusive approach and listening to the needs of under-appreciated communities rather than solely concentrating on core constituencies. By engaging with diverse communities, the campaign demonstrated a commitment to understanding and addressing the needs and concerns of every American - including America's Territories in the Pacific and the Caribbean, which deserve more resources and better support than second-class status.

This strategy of inclusivity and broad-based engagement resonated with voters in American Samoa and West Virginia (where Palmer won 11 percent), showcasing a model TOGETHER! recommends the Democratic Party adopt for non-battleground states and territories. The party must embrace an approach that reaches out to Independents, young Americans, and Republicans looking for a new political home, ensuring that every voice is heard and every community is valued so the party grows and transcends its historical base.

TOGETHER! is a platform that empowers young, independent-minded Americans to raise funds for their causes, companies, and campaigns. The organization aims to amplify voices and build movements, working to steer America away from polarization and toward cutting-edge, common-sense solutions led by innovative entrepreneurs and cause champions.

TOGETHER!'s team is poised to help with this effort, and the organization offers itself as a partner to Vice President Kamala Harris and her team.

"Undoubtedly, things will get ugly as we hammer together at the glass ceilings of racism and misogyny on the national political stage, but this is a collective fight worth having as we lock arms in unity for the sake of our democracy."

Join TOGETHER! in empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping a democracy that reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse nation. To learn more, visit togetherpurple.org.

