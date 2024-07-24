InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Fermenters and Bioreactors Market Worth $43.2 Million by 2031 - Latest Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Fermenters and Bioreactors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution by Type of Product (Bioreactors and Fermenters), Fabrication Material (Glass, Stainless Steel, Single Use), Type of Bioprocess (Batch and Fed-batch, Continuous), Type of Biologic (Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell Therapies, Other Biologics) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031".
The Global Fermenters and Bioreactors Market is valued at US$ 21.5 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 43.2 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Fermenters and bioreactors are essential instruments employed in a variety of industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemical production, to create ideal environments for the cultivation of microorganisms, cells, and tissues. These systems create controlled environments that facilitate the production of a diverse range of products, from antibodies and vaccines to enzymes and biofuels.
Fermenters are primarily designed for the growth and maintenance of bacterial and fungal cells, while larger bioreactors are commonly employed in the biopharmaceutical sector for the production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics. They enable precise control over critical parameters such as temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and nutrient levels, ensuring ideal growth conditions for the target organisms or cells.
The global market for bioreactors and fermenters is set for significant growth, driven by a variety of factors. Key drivers include the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicines, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in biotechnology and bioprocessing technologies. Additionally, the adoption of continuous bioprocessing and single-use systems is further propelling market expansion. These trends highlight the importance of bioreactors and fermenters in meeting the growing need for efficient and scalable production processes across multiple sectors.
List of Prominent Players in the Fermenters and Bioreactors Market:
- Getinge (Applikon)
- Bionet
- Cytiva
- Eppendorf
- Merck
- Ollital Technology
- Parr Instrument Company
- Sartorius
- Shanghai Bailun Biological Technology
- Solaris Biotech (Donaldson)
- Solida Biotech
- Zhengzhou Laboao Instrument Equipment (LABAO)
Fermenters and Bioreactors Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market Size Value In 2022
USD 21.5 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2031
USD 43.2 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR
CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2031
Quantitative Units
Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2023
Forecast Year
2024-2031
Report Coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered
By Type of Product, Fabrication Material, Type of Bioprocess, Type of Biologic and By Region
Regional Scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The rising demand for biologics, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biopharmaceutical products is a significant driver for the fermenters and bioreactors market, particularly as the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, necessitating advanced biopharmaceuticals that require specialized production systems. Technological advancements in continuous bioprocessing, single-use bioreactors, and real-time monitoring are enhancing the adoption of these systems, enabling more efficient and cost-effective production of biologics.
Additionally, the growth of personalized medicine, including cell and gene therapies, is creating new applications for fermenters and bioreactors, as their controlled environments are crucial for cell growth and differentiation. Furthermore, the increasing demand for sustainable energy and bio-based chemicals is propelling the use of bioreactors in producing biofuels and other industrial biotechnology products, leveraging microorganisms to generate a variety of bio-based fuels, enzymes, and specialty chemicals.
Challenges:
The fermenters and bioreactors market faces significant challenges, including high initial and operational costs that can hinder smaller companies from entering the industry, as the expenses for manufacturing, maintenance, and operation are substantial. Additionally, intense competition from established players can impact market share and growth, making the landscape highly fragmented. Moreover, scaling up production with these systems poses technical and logistical difficulties, complicating efforts to meet increasing demand.
Regional Trends:
North America is witnessing significant technological advancements in bioprocessing systems, particularly with the rise of single-use disposable bioreactors, which has facilitated the adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Coupled with increasing investments in biotechnology research and development, these advancements are driving the growth of the fermenters and bioreactors market, as companies focus on creating next-generation products with enhanced features. Additionally, the high demand for biopharmaceuticals, including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics, further fuels the need for bioreactors and fermenters to support their manufacturing processes.
Recent Developments:
- In March 2024, Getinge is expanding its bioreactor lineup with the introduction of the Single-Use Production Reactor (SUPR) system, available in 50-liter and 250-liter sizes. Built on the same proven platform as its smaller bioreactors, the SUPR system enables operators to expedite the production of life-saving medicines, ultimately enhancing quality of life.
- In June 2023, Culture Biosciences and Cytiva are collaborating to enhance innovation in upstream bioprocessing by offering customers improved predictive and scalable solutions. Their partnership focuses on developing new bioprocess technologies that leverage digitization, in-silico methods, and virtual monitoring to optimize experiments.
Segmentation of Fermenters and Bioreactors Market-
By Type of Product:
- Bioreactors
- Fermenters
By Fabrication Material:
- Glass
- Stainless Steel
- Single Use
By Type of Bioprocess:
- Batch and Fed-batch
- Continuous
By Type of Biologic:
- Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Cell Therapies
- Other Biologics
By Region-
North America-
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe-
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
