BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Information disclosed in accordance with Article 5 Transparency Directive and DTR 4.2

Half Yearly Financial Report 31 May 2024

Performance Record

As at

31 May

2024 As at

30 November

2023 Net assets (£'000)1 644,498 575,925 Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 703.55 600.72 Ordinary share price (mid-market) (pence) 639.00 579.00 Benchmark Index2 17,182.78 14,713.60 Discount to cum income net asset value3 (9.2)% (3.6)% ========= =========

For the

six months

ended

31 May

2024 For the

year

ended

30 November

2023 Performance (with dividends reinvested) Net asset value per share3 19.2% (2.3)% Ordinary share price3 12.5% (0.8)% Benchmark Index2 16.8% (6.0)% Average discount to cum income net asset value for the period/year3 (8.0)% (5.2)% ========= =========

For the period

since 1 July 2008

to 31 May

2024 For the period

since 1 July 2008

to 30 November

2023 Performance since 1 July 20084 (with dividends reinvested) Net asset value per share3 526.0% 425.1% Ordinary share price3 543.1% 471.7% Benchmark Index2 183.1% 142.4% ========= =========

For the six

months ended

31 May

2024 For the six

months ended

31 May

2023



Change

% Revenue Net revenue profit on ordinary activities after taxation (£'000) 8,885 8,544 +4.0% Revenue earnings per ordinary share (pence)5 9.44 8.46 +11.6% --------------- --------------- --------------- Dividends per ordinary share (pence) Interim 3.75 3.30 +13.6% ========= ========= =========

1 The change in net assets reflects portfolio movements, share buybacks and dividends paid during the period.

2 The Company's Benchmark Index is the Deutsche Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index.

3 Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary contained within the half yearly financial report.

4 Since BlackRock's appointment as Investment Manager on 1 July 2008.

5 Further details are given in the Glossary contained within the half yearly financial report.

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholder

Highlights

· NAV total return of 19.2%, an outperformance of 2.4 percentage points against the Benchmark Index

· Share price total return underperformed the Benchmark Index by 4.3 percentage points as our share price discount to NAV widened to 9.2% (30 November 2023: 3.6%) and traded at an average discount of 8.0%

· Performance remains strong over the longer term; our NAV has outperformed the Benchmark Index by 12.2% over five years (share price by 9.9%) and by 89.6% over 10 years (share price by 104.2%)

· Interim dividend of 3.75p per share declared (31 May 2023: 3.30p)

Overview

The Company had a positive first six months of the year, delivering a strong absolute return during the six months to 31 May 2024 and outperforming our Benchmark Index by 2.4 percentage points. Earnings per share also rose by 11.6%, enabling the Board to declare an increased interim dividend.

The UK economy has displayed notable resilience and following a shallow technical recession in the second half of 2023, UK GDP returned to growth in 2024, although to date progress remains relatively modest. Overall market sentiment was once again heavily influenced by the path of inflation and interest rates. UK inflation continued its steady trajectory downward during the period, providing welcome relief to corporates and households alike. The rate of inflation for the 12 months to 31 May 2024 came in at 2.0% (the lowest level since July 2021), meeting the Bank of England's (BoE) inflation target and increasing the likelihood of a summer cut in the base rate of interest.

Investor sentiment, and importantly risk appetite, appear to have improved during the period and UK equity markets continued upward with the FTSE 100 Index hitting an all-time high in early May. Market performance has been supported by a more benign economic backdrop of falling inflation, lower cost of borrowing, rising consumer confidence, high employment and strong wage growth. These factors have been positive for our asset class and this momentum has been reflected in the strong performance of our portfolio in the first six months of our financial year.

Another feature of the period under review has been continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity by those recognising the value on offer in the UK market. As our portfolio manager, Dan Whitestone, explains in his report which follows, portfolio performance was boosted by several bids for companies within our portfolio and this activity is indicative of quite how cheap UK smaller companies are at the moment.

Post the period end, the Government's announcement of an early General Election took many by surprise. The election was held on 4 July with Labour winning a landslide majority and taking power. There is now likely to be a great deal of activity as the new government takes the reins and seeks to implement its policies and reform agenda. Although the market has responded positively to the news, the immediate impact of the new government on the economy is likely to be minimal, although the resulting political certainty and pro-growth policies should aid market sentiment and be broadly positive for UK equities, in particular those smaller companies exposed to the domestic economy.

As you will read in his report which follows, our portfolio manager is upbeat about the opportunities available in UK smaller companies. As a Board we share his optimism about the outlook for our portfolio and the opportunities currently available in our asset class.

Performance

Over the six months to 31 May 2024, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) total return was +19.2% compared to a return of +16.8% from the Company's Benchmark Index, an outperformance of 2.4 percentage points. The Company's share price returned 12.5%, underperforming the Benchmark Index by 4.3 percentage points as our discount widened during period. Since the period end and up to the close of business on 19 July 2024, the Company's NAV has risen by 0.7%, and the Benchmark Index has risen by 0.2% (all figures with dividends reinvested).

Over the longer term our performance remains strong. For the five and ten-year periods to 31 May 2024, the Company's NAV returned +33.0% and +147.9%, and the share price returned +30.7% and +162.5%, comparing favourably to the Benchmark Index returns of +20.8% and +58.3% over the same periods.

Performance record to 31 May 2024 (with dividends reinvested)

1 Year change % 3 Year change % 5 Year change % 10 Year change % NAV per share 16.4 -16.0 33.0 147.9 Share price 11.6 -24.2 30.7 162.5 Benchmark Index 12.5 -11.7 20.8 58.3



The Board and our portfolio manager remain resolutely focused on achieving the Company's objectives of providing shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return through investment in primarily UK smaller and mid-capitalisation companies.

Further information on the Company's performance and the factors that contributed to performance during the period and the outlook for the second half of the financial year are set out in the Investment Manager's Report below.

Revenue return and dividends

The revenue return per share for the period amounted to 9.44 pence per share, compared to 8.46 pence per share earned during the same six-month period last year, an increase of 11.6%. It is positive to see that the level of income generated from our investment portfolio has increased.

The Board recognises that, although the Company's objective is capital growth, shareholders value consistency of dividends paid by the Company; an interim dividend of 3.75p per share has therefore been declared (2023: 3.30p per share), payable on 27 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 2 August 2024 (the ex-dividend date is 1 August 2024). The interim dividend is fully covered by revenue generated by the portfolio during the period.

Policy on share price premium/discount

The Board believes that the best way of addressing any discount to NAV over the longer term is to generate good performance and to create demand for the Company's shares in the secondary market through broadening awareness of the Company's unique structure and other attractions. In determining whether the premium/discount to NAV (the share rating) at which the Company's shares trade is excessive or otherwise, the Board considers several factors. These may include but are not limited to whether the share rating is commensurate with the current demand for UK smaller companies and whether the Company's shares were trading in normal market conditions; the ongoing attractiveness of the investment proposition, in particular the strength of the portfolio management team and process; and the strong long-term performance delivered for shareholders, both in absolute and relative terms.

Share buy back activity

During the six months to 31 May 2024, the Company's share rating ranged between a discount to NAV of 3.6% at its narrowest (at the start of the period) to its widest discount of 11.0% in mid-April and ended the period at a discount of 9.2% (30 November 2023: 3.6%). This compares with the weighted average discount of the UK smaller companies peer group which ended the period at an average discount of 10.4%.

During the period under review, the Company bought back a total of 4,265,234 ordinary shares for a total consideration of £25,477,000. Since 31 May 2024 and up to the latest practicable date of 19 July 2024, a further 836,063 shares have been bought back for a total consideration of £5,166,000. As at 19 July 2024, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 7.7% versus an average discount for the rest of the peer group of 10.9%. All shares were bought back at a discount to the prevailing NAV and were therefore accretive to existing shareholders.

The Board's objectives are to seek to minimise share price volatility and encourage the Company's share price to trade within as tight a range as possible, taking into account the various factors described above. However, despite our consistent and targeted action in support of the share rating, it was disappointing to see our discount widen during the period. The Board recognises that shareholders experience the share price performance of the Company and, in conjunction with our Broker and the Manager, we keep the share rating under continuous review seeking to understand and address the drivers of the widening discount.

There are of course several factors which influence the level of premium/discount at which a Company's shares trade in the market, many of which are outside of the Board's direct scope of control or influence; not least the pervasive selling we have witnessed since early 2022 which has depressed share prices in our asset class and acted to widen discounts. It is important to view the Company's share rating in the wider market context, noting that the Investment Trust sector average discount at 31 May 2024 had widened to 14.1% compared to 12.8% at the end of 2023 and 11.2% at the end of 2022, remaining correlated with Gilt yields. Buy back activity was significantly elevated across the sector as a whole as boards grappled with selling pressure. In April (when your Company's discount was at its widest) 118 investment trusts repurchased shares (representing the highest monthly figure for the number of investment companies buying back shares since 1996).

Overall, we believe the share buy back activity undertaken has been beneficial in reducing the volatility of our share rating and delivering NAV accretion. Your Board will continue to monitor the Company's share rating and may deploy its powers to support it by issuing or buying back the Company's shares where it believes that it is in shareholders' long-term best interests to do so.

Corporate governance

The Board takes its governance responsibilities very seriously and follows best practice requirements as closely as possible. As I reported in our Annual Report, we have complied with all applicable regulation and guidance with regard to matters of board diversity such as the FTSE Women Leaders Review and the recommendations of the Parker Review, now enshrined in the UK Listing Rules. The Board remains committed to exercising the highest standards of good governance and, as we do each year, will report to shareholders in the Annual Report on our compliance with the UK Code of Corporate Governance and other matters of good governance.

Change of advisor

Following a competitive process, and as announced on 18 June 2024, the Board resolved to appoint Winterflood Securities Limited as sole corporate broker and financial adviser.

On behalf of the Board I would like to thank our previous broker, Stifel, who played a key role in 2018 during a period of pivotal strategic change for the Company and supported our growth and subsequent ascent into the FTSE 250 Index. We thank the team for their service to the Company over many years.

Shareholder communication

As we do each year, our Senior Independent Director and I recently met with several of our largest shareholders to answer any questions they had and encourage candid feedback on the Company. We believe both parties find this direct engagement insightful and beneficial. As a Board, we would of course like to hear the views of all shareholders. With this in mind, should you have any questions or feedback for the Board, you can write to me at our registered office address (given within the half yearly financial report) or by email at: cosec@blackrock.com.

We appreciate how important access to regular information is to our shareholders. To supplement our Company website, we offer shareholders the ability to sign up to the BlackRock Trust Matters newsletter which includes information on the Company as well as news, views and insights on the investment trust market. Information on how to sign up is included on the inside cover of the half yearly financial report.

Outlook

As you will read in his report which follows, Dan describes a more promising environment for growth. He is optimistic about the future and emboldened by what he believes is a significant mispricing within UK small and mid-caps, driven by pervasive outflows of capital from the UK small-cap market over several years. This can be seen in the disconnect between the sales and earnings growth delivered by companies and the prevailing share price. Therefore, he believes our asset class currently presents investors with a clear and compelling investment opportunity, the like of which has not been seen for many years.

Our portfolio manager's fundamental approach has not changed. He focuses on identifying financially strong, cash generative companies, those which have innovative and disruptive business models and market leading offerings that can compound returns over time. The Board remains fully supportive of his investment approach and philosophy, moreover we share his enthusiasm around the opportunities available in UK smaller companies.

CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL

Chairman

24 July 2024

Investment Manager's Report For the six months ended 31 May 2024

Market review and overall investment performance

For the first half of 2024, the Company's NAV delivered a positive return (net of fees) of +19.2%, outperforming the Benchmark Index by +2.4%. The Company's share price returned +12.5%. Despite the omnipresent dark cloud of negative sentiment that envelopes this exciting and differentiated universe, it was somewhat heartening to witness a meaningful period of positive returns. It may surprise some to see that the returns of our Benchmark Index (+16.8%), the FTSE 250 Index (+15.6%) and the FTSE Small Cap Index (+15.0%) don't look out of place alongside the Nasdaq Composite Index (+17.6%) which itself has benefitted from the inexorable growth of Nvidia which accounted for 31% of that return. My own hope (belief) is that this is just the start, reflecting a combination of i) continued resilient trading, ii) low valuations (versus their own history, versus large caps, and versus their own prospects for profit and cash flow growth), iii) an improving macro environment (falling inflation, increasing consumer confidence and household cash flows, high savings rates, and real wage growth), iv) strong balance sheets, and v) elevated levels of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity underpinning the valuation argument. I dare put forward a sixth point, which is the election of the Labour Government would herald not only a period of political stability but also a "pro-growth" agenda which could benefit many holdings in the Company.

Whilst the last six months witnessed another period of fund outflows for UK small and medium sized companies, May 2024 marked the first monthly net inflow since May 2021. That's an incredible statistic really; the first monthly inflow after 35 consecutive months of outflows. Indeed, those 35 months of outflows total to around $16.5 billion, which in our view has acted as a significant drag on returns, overpowering fundamentals. Accordingly, the value of any listed UK small and medium sized company has increasingly been dictated by the clearing price of an outflow, a trend that looks to be ameliorating at long last, reflecting the slowdown in outflows through the period and finally the inflow in May. Maybe this is in part because so many market participants have effectively given up on the UK? Thinking about the UK more broadly, the allocation from UK pension funds to the UK stock market has shrunk from 52% in 1990 down to circa 4% now, which represents a withdrawal of circa £1.9 trillion from UK listed equities over the last 25 years. Our discussions with UK Wealth Managers suggest a similar path, and I would suspect the retail platforms of direct investments too. Maybe there's just not much left to sell now? The challenges and industry concentration of the FTSE 100 Index are well understood, but the UK small and mid-cap market is a much more diverse and differentiated opportunity set comprised of many idiosyncratic compelling investment cases. One should not overlook the comparable returns that UK small and mid-sized companies have delivered in the last six months versus the US indices, so to go a step further, with such an extreme change in investor positioning, any improvement in the macro-economic backdrop that lifts sentiment could see the recent rally really accelerate considering how extreme positioning has now become.

Performance review

For the Company, stock specifics were the dominant driver of returns for the period, so we take some assurance that we got more things right than wrong and the returns were not driven by one big thematic bet or factor move. Assessing the impact of the increasing levels of M&A activity we have seen in recent months is complicated with several considerations. If M&A helps underpin valuations more broadly in the sector that is a positive, but short term returns today need to be judged against the long term opportunity cost we may forgo. Value is in the eye of the beholder, to us some of the recently announced bids feel very opportunistic, others more perplexing. Over this six month period the Company has benefitted from Mattioli Woods and to a lesser extent Spirent, but we have also experienced a headwind of around 1% from not owning other shares in our benchmark that have been bid for in the period. We continue to run with a small number of short positions versus history to protect against increasing levels of M&A activity and also because we believe that in aggregate the sector is simply far too cheap and due a re-rating. If we are right in our views on recovery then history would suggest that will lead to another fertile period for shorting as a rising tide will lift all boats including some with large structural flaws, or an over exuberant or complacent crew, or indeed those exposed to changing currents if we were to stretch the analogy further.

The top contributor to performance was 4imprint rising over 50% in the period on the back of successive strong financial updates with positive revisions to forecasts. Despite a broader slowdown in the wider US promotional products market, 4Imprint has continued to deliver impressive revenue growth reflecting ongoing market share gains (helps when you have a differentiated business model but have less than 5% market share) and expanding profit margins on increased marketing efficiencies. We remain long term supporters but have taken advantage of the share price rally to reduce our holding at all-time highs, which gives us the flexibility to buy more on any pull back.

The second biggest contributor was SigmaRoc, which has continued to trade strongly delivering full year 2023 results ahead of expectations and subsequently delivering a strong quarter one of 2024 trading update. Shares in SigmaRoc hit a valuation of around 6x current year's earnings towards the end of last year, one of many examples of some of the valuation opportunities that this market has thrown up. Gamma Communications rose after the company delivered another set of robust results, showing over 9% organic revenue growth. Highlighting their resilience as UK corporate demand for cloud telecoms remains positive. With over 10% of their market cap in net cash the company's board has recently initiated a share buyback programme.

Turning to the detractors, the biggest was WH Smith which fell despite "in-line" results. The contentious issue is the mix of profits with UK better and US worse reflecting timing of store opening programme, refurbishments and also a slowdown in their In-Motion business (weaker product cycle). As the US is the key driver of future profit growth we understand the concerns, albeit see the slowdown as temporary, not structural, whilst Management continue to deliver an impressive rate of contract wins in the US which should lead to a materially higher profit base in time. The second biggest detractor was Watchesof Switzerland which issued a profit warning in January. As I covered this in some detail in our January monthly update I willmerely reiterate that we reduced the position significantly back then reflecting the evolving investment case and now have an effective benchmark weight as we weigh up valuation and long term opportunity versus near term uncertainty. Shares in CVS Group fell in response to an announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that they would be progressing to a full Market Investigation into the veterinary market in the UK. The CMA had announced an initial review in September last year and we reduced the position to reflect uncertainty then. With a circa 18 month investigation hanging over the company we have reduced the position size further.

Portfolio positioning

The portfolio continues to be built from a myriad of idiosyncratic investment opportunities where we see a compelling runway for growth. However, no investment can be viewed without some broader macro context, and as consumer and industrial shares are two of the biggest areas of exposure, I thought it instructive to share some thoughts here. To summarise briefly, I believe the operating environment for the majority of the UK small and medium-sized complex is likely to improve through the year, something still to be reflected in consensus forecasts and valuations. My argument is broadly two fold:

· First is that the economic backdrop is better than feared and there are several reasons why this should improve further, which I've outlined below.

· Second is that many of our consumer and industrial companies have done a better job than appreciated in mitigating the reduction in like for like volumes they've experienced through price increases, cost re-engineering, and further market share gains. Therefore, we think many of our holdings are in a position to achieve far higher levels of profitability in the recovery which could drive a significant increase in valuation and in some specific cases drive a higher cross-cycle multiple of earnings.

As a team, we believe the operating environment is better than fearedand there is a strong case why this should improvefurther. Inflation in the UK has fallen materially through 2024, and whilst each inflation print is scrutinised (some beats, some misses, some noticeable lags such as Services) the big picture is that it continues to fall and is indeed running closer to the 2% level if we annualise the last few months. Oil and gas looks less of a risk to inflation (at the time of writing), whilst food continues to fall. Services continues to lag but we hope falls in the months ahead. Wage inflation certainly has the capacity to upend the broader trend in inflation, however, we observe from many of our interactions with management teams that there are reasons for optimism. This reflects growing first hand evidence that although wage inflation is running ahead of the Consumer Price Index, it reflects the timing of wage settlements still to annualise, whilst labour availability is improving as job vacancies fall and companies have been able to revise their internal budgets for staff costs.

Contrary to what you might think, consumer confidence in the UK is now running at the highest in over 20 years, whereas the ASDA Income tracker (a proxy for household cash flow) has reached a 30 month high with quite an extraordinary positive reading in May at 16% year over year. Despite the consensus view that the UK's savings rate would be depleted through 2023 in a cost of living crisis, it actually increased so the average UK consumer has more money to spend and feels confident. This no doubt reflects that many are experiencing real wage growth for the first time in decades and retain a high degree of job security. Business conditions continue to improve, see the Purchasing Managers' Index or the Lloyds Business Survey as exemplars, which in turn should help drive economic growth from its current low level. The election of the Labour Government removed a prolonged period of uncertainty and could hopefully usher in a period of stability which will promote business confidence further, allied to a pro-growth agenda which could be particularly beneficial for our positions in housebuilders, construction and the supply chain.

In terms of positioning, Consumer and Industrials are the two biggest areas of gross exposure, reflecting where we see some of the most compelling stock specific opportunities. Many of our investments here have not only protected profitability better than expected, but have also developed an impressive track record of shareholder returns. So depressed valuations, a protected profit base which can grow meaningfully from here, combined with a permanently reduced share count is an attractive proposition which could reward the Company handsomely in time.

We have continued to add to heavy construction and aggregates (e.g. Breedon) on the back of an improving demand backdrop and an industry structure that has seen the permanent withdrawal of capacity which has been reflected in strong pricing to offset volume reductions. Consequently, profits have still demonstrated impressive year on year growth despite the reduction in volumes, so with a reengineered cost base, profits in the next cycle could reach new highs as volumes recover. Indeed, we expect 2024 to mark the trough for volumes, not just for Breedon but for many other "growth cyclicals" we own, and so thinking more broadly the recovery could translate into better-than-expected profit recovery across a range of companies, benefitting the likes of the brick manufacturers, or the "repair, maintenance and improve" (RMI) sector. In many cases we find these investments trading on close to trough multiples on trough earnings and accordingly we have continued to add to our exposure here believing the risk/reward to be particularly compelling.

We have also continued to build up our exposure to housebuilders in the last 6 months from very low levels, a sector we feel will consolidate further in the pursuit of landbank and operational synergies to deliver faster profit recovery. Indeed, the sector has had a torrid time in the last couple of years with housing starts down almost 25% in 2023 and now running at roughly half the level to reach the governments targets. This malaise has spread into associated industries, for example brick dispatches are at a low not seen outside the financial crisis. Compounding this, and I am sure something you can all relate to, the last 6 months has seen the wettest weather in the UK since the 1870's! Current trading across the sector therefore has been poor, as it has for the supply chain and the light industrial RMI space as so many home improvement projects have stalled on weather related issues. However there are genuine green shoots emerging, with housebuilders reporting interest levels and sales rates increasing slowly as swap rates come down and mortgages become more affordable. No one denies the importance of housebuilding as a national industry and in time we would expect volumes to recover towards 200,000 new houses per annum and, with the right policy support (Labour's proposed supply-side reforms could make a real difference) potentially some way beyond. For context we really need to be building somewhere in the order of 500,000 new houses per annum for some years to really address the UK's supply imbalance.

Another area we have been adding to is Property. We think Great Portland's capital raise, whilst calling the bottom of the prime London office market is noteworthy when trading on a 40% discount to net asset value. Yield compression would of course be additive, but isn't required in our view to make the investment case work considering the outlook for rental rates (supply constraints high occupancy) and expanding development profits on cost. This is a share we have added to in addition to Workspace, another company that has recently called the trough whilst trading at a +30% discount to a depressed cyclical low net asset value, whilst delivering 10% like for like rent roll growth.

Reflecting on our non-domestic exposure, this tends to lean towards Industrials where despite a broader moderation in activity levels, there have been many cross currents and high levels of dispersion between companies and sub-sectors and geographies. Destocking has been a big theme in the sector, with supply chain issues initially leading to overordering, and then in turn overstocking (as supply chain issues resolved); this then led many businesses to destock, cutting orders and resulting in a slowdown in revenues. The stop-start nature of these supply chain issues throughout the year has impacted a range of geographies and sub-sectors differently, as they are all at different points in the cycle. We got some of these dynamics right and some wrong in 2023 and the same is true in 2024. On the whole, within General Industrial we have noticed an improvement in the book-to-bill ratios as many have turned a corner and can hopefully accelerate through second half of 2024 and into the financial year 2025. Reshoring in the US, as well as several Government programmes (Chips, Inflation Reduction Act) continue to provide additional tailwinds of growth for quite a few US focused but UK listed small and mid caps we have exposure to e.g. Oxford Instruments, Rotork, Hill & Smith.

Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024 market volatility is unlikely to abate and clearly this marks a significant year for elections worldwide, which may inject further turbulence into the macro backdrop. As I've outlined above, I think the valuation case for UK small and medium sized companies remains compelling, with many of the holdings in the Company trading on single digit price to earnings ratios and high Free Cash Flow yields but unlike so many archetypical "value" sectors, have far superior growth prospects. Whilst our global facing companies trade on higher valuations, these look low to us compared to their prospects for growth and certainly against their US listed counterparts despite similar growth rates and end market exposures. We've long maintained the view that flows have been the primary headwind to valuations, and so any change in the flow picture could prompt a material valuation rebound. The progress of the assets class against this flow backdrop in the last six months should not be underestimated and maybe May's month of inflows might just herald in a new dawn. Time will tell. But the bigger picture for us is one of a gradual recovery, and in our view this is not reflected in valuations so remains the biggest risk/reward opportunity for us.

DAN WHITESTONE

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

24 July 2024

Portfolio of investments

1.? Oxford Instruments (2023: 3rd)

Electronic & Electrical Equipment

Market value: £20,161,000

Share of net assets: 3.1% (2023: 2.8%)

Designer and manufacturer of tools and systems for industry and research

2. ? Breedon (2023: 1st)

Construction & Materials

Market value: £19,219,000

Share of net assets: 3.0% (2023: 3.3%)

Supplier of construction materials

3. ? Gamma Communications* (2023: 2nd)

Mobile Telecommunications

Market value: £18,499,000

Share of net assets: 2.9% (2023: 3.0%)

Provider of communication services to UK businesses

4. ? Grafton Group (2023: 4th)

Support Services

Market value: £17,316,000

Share of net assets: 2.7% (2023: 2.8%)

Builders' merchants in the UK, Ireland and Netherlands

5. ? IntegraFin (2023: 15th)

Financial Services

Market value: £16,604,0001

Share of net assets: 2.6% (2023: 1.8%)

UK savings platform for financial advisors

6. ? Hill & Smith Holdings (2023: 12th)

Industrial Metals & Mining

Market value: £15,989,000

Share of net assets: 2.5% (2023: 2.2%)

Supplier of infrastructure products and galvanizing services

7. ? Rotork (2023: 7th)

Electronic & Electrical Equipment

Market value: £15,881,000

Share of net assets: 2.5% (2023: 2.5%)

Manufacturer of industrial flow equipment

8. ? WH Smith (2023: 8th)

General Retailers

Market value: £15,270,000

Share of net assets: 2.4% (2023: 2.5%)

Retailer of books, stationery, magazines, newspapers and confectionary

9. ? Tatton Asset Management* (2023: 11th)

Financial Services

Market value: £14,988,000

Share of net assets: 2.3% (2023: 2.2%)

Provision of discretionary fund management services to the IFA market

10. ? 4imprint Group (2023: 6th)

Media

Market value: £14,859,000

Share of net assets: 2.3% (2023: 2.7%)

Supplier of promotional merchandise in the US

* Traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

1 Includes long derivative positions.

Percentages shown are the share of net assets.

The market value shown is the gross exposure to the shares through equity investments and long derivative positions. For equity investments, the market value is the fair value of the shares. For long derivative positions, it is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract.

Percentages in brackets represent the portfolio holding as at 30 November 2023. Arrows indicate the change in relative ranking of the position in the portfolio compared to its ranking as at 30 November 2023.

# Company £'000^ % Description 11 Baltic Classifieds Group 13,962 2.2 Operator of online classified businesses in the Baltics Software & Computer Services 12 GlobalData* 13,100¹ 2.0 Data analytics and consulting Media 13 Chemring Group 12,243 1.9 Provider of technology products and services to aerospace, defence and security markets Aerospace & Defence 14 Boku* 11,932 1.9 Digital payments platform Support Services 15 Workspace Group 11,559 1.8 Supply of flexible workspace to businesses in London Real Estate Investment Trusts 16 Computacenter 10,935 1.7 Computer services Software & Computer Services 17 FTSE 250 Index Future 9,619¹ 1.5 Index future Financial Services 18 GPE 9,608¹ 1.5 Owner of commercial real estate in central London Real Estate Investment Trusts 19 Morgan Sindall 9,485¹ 1.5 Supplier of office fit out, construction and urban regeneration services Construction & Materials 20 Hunting 9,438¹ 1.5 Oil services business Oil Equipment and Services 21 Next Fifteen Communications* 9,283 1.4 Provider of digital communication products and services Media 22 TT Electronics 9,111¹ 1.4 Global manufacturer of electronic components Electronic & Electrical Equipment 23 Vesuvius 9,064¹ 1.4 British engineered ceramics company Industrial Engineering 24 Bellway 8,647 1.3 UK housebuilder Household Goods and Home Construction 25 Intermediate Capital Group 8,460 1.3 Private equity business Investment Banking & Brokerage 26 Indivior PLC 8,267 1.3 Pharmaceuticals business specialising in addiction and mental health treatments Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 27 SIG 8,226 1.3 Supplier of building, roofing and insulation products Industrial Support Services 28 JET2* 8,168 1.3 Low cost tour operator and airline Travel & Leisure 29 Dunelm Group 7,960 1.2 Retailer of homeware products General Retailers 30 Luceco 7,783 1.2 Supplier and manufacturer of high quality LED lighting products Electronic & Electrical Equipment 31 Zotefoams 7,644¹ 1.2 Manufacturer of polyolefin foams used in sport, construction, marine, automation, medical equipment and aerospace Chemicals 32 Alfa Financial Software 7,265 1.1 Provider of software to the finance industry Software & Computer Services 33 Victorian Plumbing* 7,197¹ 1.1 Online retailer of bathroom products Home Improvement Retailers 34 IG Group Holdings 7,151 1.1 Online provider of spread betting and CFD trading services Financial Services 35 Porvair 7,024¹ 1.1 Specialist filtration and environmental technology Industrial Engineering 36 Cranswick 6,978 1.1 Producer of premium, fresh and added-value food products Food Producers 37 MJ Gleeson 6,969 1.1 UK housebuilder Household Goods and Home Construction 38 CVS Group* 6,927 1.1 Operator of veterinary surgeries General Retailers 39 Genuit 6,867 1.1 Manufacturer of plastic piping systems Construction & Materials 40 Lok'nStore* 6,760 1.0 Provider of self-storage space in the UK Real Estate Investment & Services 41 TP ICAP 6,689 1.0 Inter-dealer broker Investment Banking & Brokerage 42 FRP Advisory Group PLC* 6,658 1.0 Provider of forensics, corporate finance, debt and financial advisory services Support Services 43 Kier Group 6,642 1.0 UK construction, services and property group Support Services 44 Clarkson 6,566 1.0 Provider of shipping services Industrial Transportation 45 SigmaRoc* 6,431 1.0 Buy-and-build group targeting construction materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe Construction & Materials 46 Moneysupermarket.com 6,379¹ 1.0 Provider of price comparison website specialising in financial services Software & Computer Services 47 Cairn Homes& 6,322¹ 1.0 Builder of community apartments and homes Household Goods and Home Construction 48 Robert Walters 6,188 1.0 Provider of specialist recruitment services Support Services 49 Xero& 6,121¹ 0.9 Software company specialising in accounting for small businesses Software & Computer Services 50 Judges Scientific* 5,977 0.9 Designer and producer of scientific instruments Electronic & Electrical Equipment 51 Euronext* 5,932¹ 0.9 European stock exchange Financial Services 52 Balfour Beatty 5,778 0.9 Multinational infrastructure group Construction & Materials 53 Senior Plc 5,717 0.9 Specialist engineering business Aerospace & Defence 54 YouGov* 5,570 0.9 Provider of survey data and specialist data analytics Media 55 Ibstock 5,563 0.9 Manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products Construction & Materials 56 AB Dynamics* 5,554 0.9 Developer and supplier of specialist automotive testing systems Industrial Engineering 57 Sirius Real Estate 5,529 0.9 Owner and operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany Real Estate Investment & Services 58 Ashtead* 5,411 0.8 International equipment rental business Oil, Gas & Coal 59 Spectris 5,287 0.8 Supplier of productivity enhancing instrumentation and controls Electronic & Electrical Equipment 60 SThree 5,179 0.8 Provider of specialist professional recruitment services Support Services 61 Zegona Communications 5,121 0.8 Provider of telecommunications services Mobile Telecommunications 62 DiscoverIE 5,015 0.8 International designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics Electronic & Electrical Equipment 63 Polar Capital Holdings* 4,920 0.8 Provider of investment management services Financial Services 64 Future 4,841 0.8 Multi-platform media business covering technology, entertainment, creative arts, home interest and education Media 65 Crest Nicholson 4,752 0.7 UK housebuilder Household Goods and Home Construction 66 Applied Industrial Technologies& 4,591¹ 0.7 Provider of fluid power solutions Industrial Support Services 67 Londonmetric Property 4,591¹ 0.7 Investor in, and developer of property Real Estate Investment Trusts 68 Young & Co's Brewery* 4,569 0.7 Owner and operator of pubs mainly in the London area Travel & Leisure 69 Oxford Biomedica 4,455¹ 0.7 Gene cell therapy Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 70 Serica Energy* 4,369 0.7 Oil and gas producer Oil, Gas & Coal 71 Renishaw 4,338 0.7 Engineering and scientific technology company Electronic & Electrical Equipment 72 Accesso Technology* 4,305¹ 0.7 Provider of ticketing and virtual queuing solutions Software & Computer Services 73 Kainos Group 4,275¹ 0.7 Provider of digital technology solutions Software & Computer Services 74 Auction Technology Group 4,162 0.6 Operator of marketplaces for curated online auctions General Retailers 75 OSB Group 4,143 0.6 Specialist lending business Financial Services 76 Medpace Holdings& 4,088¹ 0.6 Clinical research organization (CRO) conducting global clinical research for the development of drugs and medical devices Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 77 Lundin Mining& 3,865¹ 0.6 Diversified base metals miner Industrial Metals & Mining 78 Central Asia Metals* 3,803¹ 0.6 Production of base metals with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Industrial Metals & Mining 79 Ashmore Group 3,802¹ 0.6 Emerging market focused investment manager Financial Services 80 XP Power 3,791 0.6 Leading provider of power solutions Electronic & Electrical Equipment 81 TI Fluid Systems 3,767 0.6 Manufacturer of thermal management and fluid handling systems Automobiles & Parts 82 Glenveagh Properties& 3,761¹ 0.6 Builder of community apartments and homes Household Goods and Home Construction 83 Babcock International Group 3,745 0.6 British aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services company Aerospace & Defence 84 Deliveroo 3,616 0.6 Online food delivery business Software & Computer Services 85 Cerillion* 3,561 0.6 Provider of billing, charging and customer management systems Software & Computer Services 86 Restore* 3,472 0.5 Records management business Support Services 87 Safestore 3,469 0.5 Provider of self-storage units Real Estate Investment Trusts 88 Rambus& 3,464¹ 0.5 US listed chip and silicon IP producer Technology Hardware & Equipment 89 Inficon& 3,442¹ 0.5 Provider of innovative instrumentation and critical sensor technologies Electronic & Electrical Equipment 90 Gooch & Housego* 3,392 0.5 Designer and manufacturer of advanced photonic systems Electronic & Electrical Equipment 91 Bytes Technology 3,284 0.5 Specialist in software, security and cloud services Software & Computer Services 92 Eckoh* 3,256 0.5 Global provider of secure payments products Software & Computer Services 93 Forterra 3,170 0.5 Manufacturer of building products Construction & Materials 94 RHI Magnesita 3,165 0.5 Supplier of refractory products, systems and services Chemicals 95 Marshalls 3,088¹ 0.5 British construction materials group Construction & Materials 96 PayPoint 3,051¹ 0.5 Digital payments business Industrial Support Services 97 Herc Holdings* 3,029¹ 0.5 Equipment rental business Industrial Transportation 98 Hiscox 3,004¹ 0.5 Provision of insurance services Non-life Insurance 99 Creo Medical Group PLC* 2,989¹ 0.4 Manufacturer of medical devices Medical Equipment and Services 100 Permanent TSB 2,981 0.4 Irish bank Banks 101 BE Semiconductor& 2,913¹ 0.4 Manufacturer of semiconductor equipment Technology Hardware & Equipment 102 Wetherspoon (J.D) 2,891 0.4 Ownership and management of pubs in the UK Travel & Leisure 103 Domino's 2,881 0.4 Multinational pizza restaurant chain Travel & Leisure 104 Dowlais Group 2,846 0.4 Provider of specialist automotive engineering services Automobiles & Parts 105 Team17* 2,773 0.4 Video game developer and publisher Leisure Goods 106 RH& 2,612¹ 0.4 Retailer of home furnishings General Retailers 107 Animalcare Group* 2,513 0.4 Veterinary pharmaceuticals business Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 108 Watches of Switzerland 2,510 0.4 Retailer of luxury watches Personal Goods 109 Videndum 2,447¹ 0.4 Provider of media hardware products and software solutions Industrial Engineering 110 The Pebble Group* 2,302 0.4 Designer and manufacturer of promotional goods Media 111 Maxcyte* 1,767 0.3 Clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company Media 112 Trainline 1,685¹ 0.3 Provider of online rail and train ticketing services Travel & Leisure 113 Advanced Medical Solutions* 1,293¹ 0.2 Developer and manufacturer of advanced wound care solutions Healthcare Equipment & Services 114 Funding Circle Holdings 185 - Provider of funding services to small businesses Financial Services --------------- --------------- Long investment positions (excluding BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund) 742,031 115.2 ========= ========= Short investment positions (14,544) (2.3) ========= =========

1 Includes long derivative positions.

* Traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

& Holdings listed on exchanges outside of the UK.

^ The market value shown is the gross exposure to the shares through equity investments and long derivative positions. For equity investments, the market value is the fair value of the shares. For long derivative positions, it is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract.

Percentages shown are the share of net assets.

At 31 May 2024, the Company held equity interests in three companies comprising more than 3% of a company's share capital as follows: Tatton Asset Management (4.0%); TT Electronics (3.4%); and Eckoh (3.1%).

Fair value and gross market exposure of investments as at 31 May 2024



Gross market Gross market exposure as a %

of net assets2 Fair value1

£'000 exposure2,3

£'000 31 May

2024 31 May

2023 30 November

2023 Long equity investment positions (excluding BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund) 612,126 612,126 95.0 98.3 96.8 Long derivative positions 2,230 129,905 20.2 13.6 14.6 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Subtotal of long investment positions 614,356 742,031 115.2 111.9 111.4 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Short investment positions (354) (14,544) (2.3) (3.6) (3.8) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Subtotal of long and short investment positions 614,002 727,487 112.9 108.3 107.6 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Cash and cash equivalents 43,517 (69,968) (10.9) (7.8) (6.7) Other net current liabilities (13,021) (13,021) (2.0) (0.5) (0.9) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net assets 644,498 644,498 100.0 100.0 100.0 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company was geared through the use of long and short derivative positions. Gross and net gearing as at 31 May 2024 was 117.4% and 112.9% respectively (31 May 2023: 115.5% and 108.3%; 30 November 2023: 115.2% and 107.6% respectively). Gross and net gearing are Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary contained within the half yearly financial report.

1 Fair value is determined as follows:

- Long equity investment positions are valued at bid prices where available, otherwise at latest market traded quoted prices.

- The exposure to securities held through long derivative positions directly in the market would have amounted to £127,675,000 at the time of purchase, and subsequent movement in market prices have resulted in unrealised gains on the long derivative positions of £2,230,000 resulting in the value of the total long derivative market exposure to the underlying securities increasing to £129,905,000 as at 31 May 2024. If the long positions had been closed on 31 May 2024, this would have resulted in a gain of £2,230,000 for the Company.

- The notional exposure of selling the securities via the short derivative positions would have been £14,190,000 at the time of entering into the contract, and subsequent movement in market prices have resulted in unrealised losses on the short derivative positions of £354,000 resulting in the value of the total short derivative market exposure of these investments decreasing to £14,544,000 as at 31 May 2024. If the short positions had been closed on 31 May 2024, this would have resulted in a loss of £354,000 for the Company.

2 Gross market exposure for equity investments is the same as fair value; bid prices are used where available and, if unavailable, latest market traded quoted prices are used. For both long and short derivative positions, the gross market exposure is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract.

3 The gross market exposure column for cash and cash equivalents has been adjusted to assume the Company traded direct holdings, rather than exposure being gained through long and short derivative positions.

Distribution of investments as at 31 May 2024



Sector % of

long portfolio % of

short portfolio % of net

portfolio Oil, Gas & Coal 1.3 0.0 1.3 Oil Equipment & Services 1.3 0.0 1.3 --------------- --------------- --------------- Oil & Gas 2.6 0.0 2.6 ========= ========= ========= Chemicals 1.5 0.0 1.5 Industrial Metals & Mining 3.2 0.0 3.2 --------------- --------------- --------------- Basic Materials 4.7 0.0 4.7 ========= ========= ========= Aerospace & Defence 3.0 0.0 3.0 Construction & Materials 8.2 (0.3) 7.9 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 11.6 0.0 11.6 Industrial Engineering 3.3 0.0 3.3 Industrial Support Services 2.2 (0.1) 2.1 Industrial Transportation 1.3 (0.3) 1.0 Support Services 7.9 0.0 7.9 --------------- --------------- --------------- Industrials 37.5 (0.7) 36.8 ========= ========= ========= Food Producers 1.0 0.0 1.0 Personal Goods 0.3 0.0 0.3 --------------- --------------- --------------- Consumer Staples 1.3 0.0 1.3 ========= ========= ========= Healthcare Equipment & Services 0.2 0.0 0.2 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2.9 (0.3) 2.6 Medical Equipment and Services 0.4 0.0 0.4 --------------- --------------- --------------- Health Care 3.5 (0.3) 3.2 ========= ========= ========= Automobiles & Parts 0.9 0.0 0.9 General Retailers 5.1 (0.3) 4.8 Home Improvement Retailers 1.0 0.0 1.0 Household Goods and Home Construction 4.2 0.0 4.2 Leisure Goods 0.4 0.0 0.4 Media 6.9 0.0 6.9 Travel & Leisure 2.8 0.0 2.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- Consumer Discretionary 21.3 (0.3) 21.0 ========= ========= ========= Banks 0.4 0.0 0.4 Financial Services 9.3 0.0 9.3 Investment Banking & Brokerage 2.1 0.0 2.1 Non-life Insurance 0.4 0.0 0.4 --------------- --------------- --------------- Financials 12.2 0.0 12.2 ========= ========= ========= Real Estate Investment & Services 1.7 0.0 1.7 Real Estate Investment Trusts 4.0 0.0 4.0 --------------- --------------- --------------- Real Estate 5.7 0.0 5.7 ========= ========= ========= Software & Computer Services 9.2 (0.4) 8.8 Technology Hardware & Equipment 0.9 (0.3) 0.6 --------------- --------------- --------------- Technology 10.1 (0.7) 9.4 ========= ========= ========= Mobile Telecommunications 3.1 0.0 3.1 --------------- --------------- --------------- Telecommunications 3.1 0.0 3.1 ========= ========= ========= Total Investments 102.0 (2.0) 100.0 ========= ========= =========

The above percentages are calculated on the net portfolio as at 31 May 2024. The net portfolio is calculated as long equity and derivative positions, less short derivative positions as at 31 May 2024.

Analysis of the Portfolio

Market capitalisation as at 31 May 2024

Long positions1% of net portfolio Short positions% of net portfolio £5bn - £10bn 4.1% 0.0% £2.5bn - £5bn 11.5% -0.6% £2bn - £2.5bn 2.6% 0.0% £1.5bn - £2bn 15.6% -0.1% £1bn - £1.5bn 27.7% -0.5% £500m - £1bn 19.0% -0.6% £0m - £500m 20.7% -0.2%

1 The above investments may comprise exposures to long equity and long derivative positions.

Source: BlackRock

Position size as at 31 May 2024

Market value Long positions1 Short positions £20m+ 1 0 £15m - £20m 7 0 £10m - £15m 8 0 £5m - £10m 46 0 £2.5m - £5m 46 -1 £0m - £2.5m 6 -8

1 The above investments may comprise exposures to long equity and long derivative positions.

Source: BlackRock.

Portfolio holdings within Key Indices as at 31 May 2024

Gross Basis1 Net Basis2 FTSE 250 55.9% 55.3% FTSE AIM 26.1% 27.0% FTSE Small Cap 10.2% 10.6% Other 6.7% 5.9% FTSE 100 1.1% 1.2%

Portfolio holdings within Benchmark Index (the Deutsche Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM

(excluding Investment Companies) Index)

Gross Basis1,3 Net Basis2,3 Within Benchmark 83.5% 80.7% Off-Benchmark 16.5% 19.3%

Source: BlackRock.

1 Long exposure plus short exposure as a percentage of the portfolio in aggregate excluding investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

2 Long exposure less short exposure as a percentage of the portfolio excluding investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

3 Holdings included within the Benchmark Index as at 30 November 2023 were 68.2% on a Gross Basis and 70.4% on a Net Basis.

Interim Management Report and Responsibility Statement

The Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above give details of the important events which have occurred during the period and their impact on the financial statements.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks faced by the Company can be divided into various areas as follows:

· Performance;

· Market;

· Income/dividend;

· Financial;

· Operational; and

· Regulatory.

The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023. A detailed explanation can be found in the Strategic Report on pages 43 to 46 and in note 16 on pages 111 to 122 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements which are available on the website maintained by BlackRock at www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg.

The Directors have also assessed the impact of market conditions arising from the conflicts in Russia/Ukraine and the Middle East on the Company's ability to meet its investment objective. Based on the latest available information, the Company continues to be managed in line with its investment objective, with no disruption to its operations.

In the view of the Board, there have not been any changes to the fundamental nature of the principal risks and uncertainties since the previous report and these are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

Related party disclosure and transactions with the Investment Manager

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) was appointed as the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) with effect from 2 July 2014. BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Both BFM and BIM (UK) are regarded as related parties under the Listing Rules. Details of the fees payable are set out in note 4 and note 11 of the financial statements.

The related party transactions with the Directors are set out in note 12 of the financial statements.

Going concern

The Board remains mindful of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the potential duration of the conflicts in Russia/ Ukraine and the Middle East and its longer-term effects on the global economy and the current heightened geopolitical risk. Nevertheless, the Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objective and the Company's projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound.

The Company has a portfolio of investments which are predominantly readily realisable and is able to meet all its liabilities from these assets. Accounting revenue and expense forecasts are maintained and reported to the Board regularly and it is expected that the Company will be able to meet all its obligations. Ongoing charges for the year ended 30 November 2023 were 0.54% of net assets and it is expected that this is unlikely to change significantly going forward.

Based on the above, the Board is satisfied that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

Directors' responsibility statement

The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

· the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half Yearly Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting; and

· the Interim Management Report, together with the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's report, include a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Half Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor.

The Half Yearly Financial Report was approved by the Board on 24 July 2024 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by the Chairman.

CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL

For and on behalf of the Board

24 July 2024

Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 31 May 2024









Notes Six months ended

31 May 2024

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2023

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2023

(audited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss 3 8,240 518 8,758 7,869 - 7,869 15,981 - 15,981 Net income from derivatives 3 768 - 768 655 - 655 830 - 830 Other income 3 625 - 625 754 - 754 1,139 - 1,139 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 9,633 518 10,151 9,278 - 9,278 17,950 - 17,950 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - 83,772 83,772 - (4,300) (4,300) - (28,389) (28,389) Net loss on foreign exchange - (43) (43) - (42) (42) - (114) (114) Net profit/(loss) from derivatives - 15,517 15,517 - (980) (980) - 242 242 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 9,633 99,764 109,397 9,278 (5,322) 3,956 17,950 (28,261) (10,311) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Expenses Investment management fee and performance fees 4 (321) (3,713) (4,034) (325) (2,461) (2,786) (629) (3,903) (4,532) Other operating expenses 5 (406) (11) (417) (405) (10) (415) (792) (20) (812) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total operating expenses (727) (3,724) (4,451) (730) (2,471) (3,201) (1,421) (3,923) (5,344) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 8,906 96,040 104,946 8,548 (7,793) 755 16,529 (32,184) (15,655) Finance costs (11) (34) (45) (10) (30) (40) (25) (75) (100) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 8,895 96,006 104,901 8,538 (7,823) 715 16,504 (32,259) (15,755) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Taxation (charge)/credit (10) - (10) 6 - 6 6 - 6 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 8,885 96,006 104,891 8,544 (7,823) 721 16,510 (32,259) (15,749) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (pence) 7 9.44 101.97 111.41 8.46 (7.75) 0.71 16.56 (32.36) (15.80) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The total columns of this statement represent the Company's Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS). The supplementary revenue and capital accounts are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All income is attributable to the equity holders of the Company.

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income/(loss). The net profit/(loss) for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total comprehensive income/(loss).

Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 31 May 2024







Note Called

up share

capital

£'000 Share

Premium

account

£'000 Capital

Redemption

reserve

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserves

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 For the six months ended 31 May 2024 (unaudited) At 30 November 2023 5,160 242,122 11,905 3,231 295,624 17,883 575,925 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the year - - - - 96,006 8,885 104,891 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares bought back into treasury - - - (7,821) (17,529) - (25,350) Share purchase costs - - - (47) (80) - (127) Transfer of special reserve - - - 4,637 (4,637) - - Dividends paid1 6 - - - - - (10,841) (10,841) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 May 2024 5,160 242,122 11,905 - 369,384 15,927 644,498 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= For the six months ended 31 May 2023 (unaudited) At 30 November 2022 5,160 242,122 11,905 33,038 327,883 13,249 633,357 Total comprehensive (loss)/income: Net (loss)/profit for the period - - - - (7,823) 8,544 721 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares bought back into treasury - - - (5,053) - - (5,053) Share purchase costs - - - (23) - - (23) Dividends paid2 - - - - - (8,595) (8,595) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 May 2023 5,160 242,122 11,905 27,962 320,060 13,198 620,407 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= For the year ended 30 November 2023 (audited) At 30 November 2022 5,160 242,122 11,905 33,038 327,883 13,249 633,357 Total comprehensive (loss)/income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - - (32,259) 16,510 (15,749) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares bought back into treasury - - - (29,646) - - (29,646) Share purchase costs - - - (161) - - (161) Dividends paid3 - - - - - (11,876) (11,876) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2023 5,160 242,122 11,905 3,231 295,624 17,883 575,925 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Final dividend of 11.45p per share for the year ended 30 November 2023, declared on 2 February 2024 and paid on 28 March 2024.

2 Final dividend of 8.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2022, declared on 10 February 2023 and paid on 31 March 2023.

3 Final dividend of 8.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2022, declared on 10 February 2023 and paid on 31 March 2023 and interim dividend of 3.30p per share for the year ended 30 November 2023, declared on 27 July 2023 and paid on 1 September 2023.

For information on the Company's distributable reserves, please refer to note 9 below.

Statement of Financial Position as at 31 May 2024







Notes 31 May

2024

(unaudited)

£'000 31 May

2023

(unaudited)

£'000 30 November

2023

(audited)

£'000 Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 10 612,126 610,447 557,594 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Other receivables 3,503 3,169 2,280 Derivative financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 10 3,022 1,460 703 Current tax asset 451 315 365 Cash collateral pledged with brokers 380 1,060 775 Cash and cash equivalents 43,520 12,983 24,328 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total current assets 50,876 18,987 28,451 ========= ========= ========= Total assets 663,002 629,434 586,045 ========= ========= ========= Current liabilities Other payables (14,677) (5,629) (7,740) Derivative financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss 10 (1,146) (1,088) (1,454) Bank overdraft (3) - (306) Liability for cash collateral received (2,678) (2,310) (620) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total current liabilities (18,504) (9,027) (10,120) ========= ========= ========= Net assets 644,498 620,407 575,925 ========= ========= ========= Total equity Called up share capital 8 5,160 5,160 5,160 Share premium account 242,122 242,122 242,122 Capital redemption reserve 11,905 11,905 11,905 Special reserve - 27,962 3,231 Capital reserves 369,384 320,060 295,624 Revenue reserve 15,927 13,198 17,883 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds 644,498 620,407 575,925 ========= ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 7 703.55 618.58 600.72 ========= ========= =========

Cash Flow Statement for the six months ended 31 May 2024

Six months

ended

31 May

2024

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

31 May

2023

(unaudited)

£'000 Year

ended

30 November

2023

(audited)

£'000 Operating activities Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 104,901 715 (15,755) Add back finance costs 45 40 100 Net (profit)/loss on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (including transaction costs) (83,772) 4,300 28,389 Net (profit)/loss from derivatives (including transaction costs) (15,517) 980 (242) Financing costs on derivatives (1,604) (1,218) (2,324) Net loss on foreign exchange 43 42 114 Sales of investments held at fair value through profit or loss 149,070 96,831 207,680 Purchases of investments held at fair value through profit or loss (119,830) (134,807) (216,892) Net receipts on closure of derivatives 14,494 2,464 5,915 Increase in other receivables (1,082) (721) (470) Increase in other payables 2,861 2,301 2,892 (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from brokers (141) 683 1,321 Increase in amounts due to brokers 4,001 208 2,365 Net movement in cash collateral received/(pledged) 2,453 (4,620) (6,025) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities before taxation 55,922 (32,802) 7,068 ========= ========= ========= Taxation paid (96) (135) (185) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 55,826 (32,937) 6,883 ========= ========= ========= Financing activities Interest paid (45) (40) (100) Cash paid for ordinary shares bought back into treasury (25,402) (4,196) (29,564) Dividends paid (10,841) (8,595) (11,876) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash outflow from financing activities (36,288) (12,831) (41,540) ========= ========= ========= Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,538 (45,768) (34,657) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (43) (42) (114) --------------- --------------- --------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents 19,495 (45,810) (34,771) ========= ========= ========= Cash and cash equivalents at start of period/year 24,022 58,793 58,793 --------------- --------------- --------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year 43,517 12,983 24,022 ========= ========= ========= Comprised of: Cash at bank 872 129 - Bank overdraft (3) - (306) Cash Fund1 42,648 12,854 24,328 --------------- --------------- --------------- 43,517 12,983 24,022 ========= ========= =========

1 Cash Fund represents funds held on deposit with the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

Notes to the financial statements for the six months ended 31 May 2024

1. Principal activity

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment trust company within the meaning of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

2. Basis of presentation

The half yearly financial statements for the six month period ended 31 May 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the Financial Conduct Authority and with the UK-adopted International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34), Interim Financial Reporting. The half yearly financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS) in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

Insofar as the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for investment trust companies and venture capital trusts, issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in October 2019 and updated in July 2022, is compatible with UK-adopted IAS, the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with guidance set out in the SORP.

Adoption of new and amended International Accounting Standards and interpretations:

IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts (effective 1 January 2023). This standard replaced IFRS 4 and applies to all types of insurancecontracts. IFRS 17 provides a consistent and comprehensive model for insurance contracts covering all relevant accounting aspects.

This standard did not have any impact on the Company as it has no insurance contracts.

IAS 12 - Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction (effective 1 January 2023). TheIASB has amended IAS 12 Income Taxes to require companies to recognise deferred tax on particular transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. According to the amended guidance, a temporary difference that arises on initial recognition of an asset or liability is not subject to the initial recognition exemption if that transaction gave rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. These amendments might have a significant impact on the preparation of financial statements by companies that have substantial balances of right-of-use assets, lease liabilities, decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities. The impact for those affected would be the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities.

The amendment of this standard did not have any significant impact on the Company.

IAS 8 - Definition of accounting estimates (effective 1 January 2023). The IASB has amended IAS 8 Accounting Policies,Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors to help distinguish between accounting policies and accounting estimates, replacing the definition of accounting estimates.

IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 - Disclosure of accounting policies (effective 1 January 2023). The IASB hasamended IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements to help preparers in deciding which accounting policies to disclose in their financial statements by stating that an entity is now required to disclose material accounting policies instead of significant accounting policies.

IAS 12 - International Tax Reform Pillar Two Model Rules (effective 1 January 2023). The IASB has published amendmentsto IAS 12 Income Taxes to respond to stakeholders' concerns about the potential implications of the imminent implementation of the OECD pillar two rules on the accounting for income taxes. The amendment is an exception to the requirements in IAS 12 that an entity does not recognise and does not disclose information about deferred tax assets as liabilities related to the OECD pillar two income taxes and a requirement that current tax expenses must be disclosed separately to pillar two income taxes.

Relevant International Accounting Standards that have yet to be adopted:

IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current or non current (effective 1 January 2024). The IASB has amended IAS 1Presentation of Financial Statements to clarify its requirement for the presentation of liabilities depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. The amendment requires liabilities to be classified as non current if the entity has a substantive right to defer settlement for at least 12 months at the end of the reporting period. The amendment no longer refers to unconditional rights.

IAS 1 - Non current liabilities with covenants (effective 1 January 2024). The IASB has amended IAS 1 Presentation ofFinancial Statements to introduce additional disclosures for liabilities with covenants within 12 months of the reporting period. The additional disclosures include the nature of covenants, when the entity is required to comply with covenants, the carrying amount of related liabilities and circumstances that may indicate that the entity will have difficulty complying with the covenants.

None of the standards that have been issued, but are not yet effective, are expected to have a material impact on the Company.

3. Income

Six months

ended

31 May

2024

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

31 May

2023

(unaudited)

£'000 Year

ended

30 November

2023

(audited)

£'000 Investment income: UK dividends 6,466 5,121 12,201 UK special dividends 404 1,175 1,464 UK REIT dividends 335 293 610 Overseas dividends 890 - 1,706 Overseas special dividends - 1,280 - Overseas REIT dividends 145 - - --------------- --------------- --------------- Total investment income1 8,240 7,869 15,981 ========= ========= ========= Net income from derivatives 768 655 830 --------------- --------------- --------------- Other income: Deposit interest 8 3 3 Interest from Cash Fund 603 718 1,083 Collateral interest 14 33 53 --------------- --------------- --------------- 625 754 1,139 ========= ========= ========= Total income 9,633 9,278 17,950 ========= ========= =========

1 UK and overseas dividends are presented based on the country of domicile of the respective underlying portfolio company.

Dividends and interest received in cash in the six months ended 31 May 2024 amounted to £7,463,000 and £521,000 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £7,007,000 and £835,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £15,499,000 and £1,191,000).

Special dividends of £518,000 have been recognised in capital in the six months ended 31 May 2024 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £nil; year ended 30 November 2023: £nil).

4. Investment management and performance fees

Six months ended

31 May 2024

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2023

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2023

(audited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fee 321 964 1,285 325 974 1,299 629 1,889 2,518 Performance fee - 2,749 2,749 - 1,487 1,487 - 2,014 2,014 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 321 3,713 4,034 325 2,461 2,786 629 3,903 4,532 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Investment management fees

The investment management fee is calculated at the rate of 0.35% per annum on month end Gross Assets. For the purposes of this note, Gross Assets are defined as the value of the portfolio of the Company, including uninvested cash, with the portfolio valuation based on value at risk (with value at risk being the gross asset value of the long-only portfolio plus the gross value of the underlying equities, long and short, to which the Company is exposed through derivatives including CFDs and index futures). The management fee is charged 25% to the revenue account and 75% to the capital account of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. There is no additional fee for company secretarial and administration services.

Performance fees

The performance fee is calculated at the rate of 15% of the outperformance of the Company. For the purpose of this note, outperformance is defined as the amount by which the annualised percentage Net Asset Value total return of the Company arithmetically exceeds the annualised percentage return of the Benchmark Index, measured over a rolling two-year performance period. This rate is applied to the average Gross Assets, in that rolling two-year performance period. Outperformance is the amount by which the Net Asset Value total return arithmetically exceeds the Benchmark Index total return.

There is a cap on the annual total management and performance fees of 1.25% per financial year of the average Gross Assets over the rolling two-year performance period (the "Cap" or "Capped Amount") which has the effect of capping the annual performance fees at circa 0.9% of average Gross Assets and which means that the performance fee from any performance period will not exceed 0.9% of average Gross Assets for the relevant performance period.

The performance fee is calculated daily for the rolling two-year performance period ending 30 November 2024 and the rolling two-year performance period ending 30 November 2025, and accruals are made in the NAV subject to the Cap. The performance fee is payable on 30 November each year in relation to the rolling two-year performance period ending on that date. The accrual is calculated applying the following assumptions:

· The Benchmark Index remains unchanged;

· The Net Asset Value total return performs in line with the Benchmark Index total return for the remainder of the respective rolling two-year performance periods ending 30 November 2024 and 30 November 2025; and

· The future value of Gross Assets for performance fee purposes is the same at the balance sheet date.

The amount of outperformance on which a performance fee has not been paid in a financial year due to the application of the Cap, will be carried forward to offset against future shortfall returns. As at 1 December 2023, the carried forward unpaid net outperformance, net of prior period shortfall returns, available to offset against future shortfall returns was 4.8% (1 December 2022: 10.7%).

On the first day of the financial year, due to the application of the Cap in the prior financial year, any performance fee for the ongoing rolling two-year performance period not yet recognised is accrued in the daily NAV released to the London Stock Exchange on that day.

Performance fees have been wholly allocated to the capital account of the Statement of Comprehensive Income as the performance has been predominantly generated through capital returns from the investment portfolio. The total accrual of performance fee for all rolling two-year performance periods amounted to £4,763,000 as at 31 May 2024 (31 May 2023: £1,487,000; 30 November 2023: £2,014,000), calculated as follows:

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2024, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 3.2% as at 31 May 2024. A performance fee of £3,569,000 relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report, which does not become payable until 30 November 2024 subject to the ongoing performance of the Company. Of this, an amount of £2,014,000 was recognised during the year ended 30 November 2023.

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2025, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 1.0% as at 31 May 2024. A performance fee of £1,194,000 relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report, which does not become payable until 30 November 2025 subject to the ongoing performance of the Company.

5. Other operating expenses

Six months

ended

31 May

2024

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months

ended

31 May

2023

(unaudited)

£'000 Year

ended

30 November

2023

(audited)

£'000 Allocated to revenue: Custody fees 3 3 7 Auditor's remuneration1 35 32 58 Registrar's fees 21 17 44 Directors' emoluments 111 115 224 Broker fees 18 18 36 Depositary fees 35 36 70 Marketing fees 68 71 149 FCA fees 13 15 27 Printing and postage fees 21 22 43 AIC fees 11 11 21 Stock exchange listing fees 18 16 31 Write back of prior year expenses2 (13) (9) (12) Other administrative costs 65 58 94 --------------- --------------- --------------- 406 405 792 ========= ========= ========= Allocated to capital: Custody transaction charges3 11 10 20 --------------- --------------- --------------- 417 415 812 ========= ========= =========

1 In the six months ended 31 May 2024, no non-audit services were provided by the auditors (six months ended 31 May 2023 none; year ended 30 November 2023: none).

2 Relates to Director's expenses, legal fees, professional fees and miscellaneous fees written back during the period (six months ended 31 May 2023: Directors' recruitment fees; year ended 30 November 2023: Directors' recruitment fees, miscellaneous fees and postage fees).

3 For the six month period ended 31 May 2024, expenses of £11,000 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £10,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £20,000) were charged to the capital account of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. This relates to transaction costs charged by the custodian on sale and purchase trades.

The transaction costs incurred on the acquisition of investments amounted to £555,000 for the six months ended 31 May 2024 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £652,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £975,000). Costs relating to the disposal of investments amounted to £107,000 for the six months ended 31 May 2024 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £66,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £141,000). All transaction costs have been included within capital reserves.

6. Dividends

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.75p per share payable on 27 August 2024 to shareholders on the register at 2 August 2024 (six months ended 31 May 2023: interim dividend of 3.30p per share paid on 1 September 2023 to shareholders on the register at 4 August 2023). This dividend has not been accrued in the financial statements for the six months ended 31 May 2024 as, under IAS, interim dividends are not recognised until paid. Dividends are debited directly to reserves.

7. Earnings/(loss) and net asset value per ordinary share

Revenue, capital earnings/(loss) and net asset value per ordinary share are shown below and have been calculated using the following:

Six months

ended

31 May

2024

(unaudited) Six months

ended

31 May

2023

(unaudited) Year

ended

30 November

2023

(audited) Net revenue profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 8,885 8,544 16,510 Net capital profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 96,006 (7,823) (32,259) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 104,891 721 (15,749) ========= ========= ========= Total shareholders' funds (£'000) 644,498 620,407 575,925 ========= ========= ========= The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period on which the earnings per ordinary share was calculated was: 94,149,841 100,992,473 99,704,909 The actual number of ordinary shares in issue at the period end on which the net asset value per ordinary share was calculated was: 91,606,927 100,295,785 95,872,161 --------------- --------------- --------------- Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share Revenue earnings per share (pence) - basic and diluted 9.44 8.46 16.56 Capital earnings/(loss) per share (pence) - basic and diluted 101.97 (7.75) (32.36) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total earnings/(loss) per share (pence) - basic and diluted 111.41 0.71 (15.80) ========= ========= ========= As at

31 May

2024

(unaudited) As at

31 May

2023

(unaudited) As at

30 November

2023

(audited) Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 703.55 618.58 600.72 Ordinary share price (pence) 639.00 587.00 579.00 ========= ========= =========

There were no dilutive securities at the period end (six months ended 31 May 2023: none; year ended 30 November 2023 none).

8. Called up share capital







(unaudited) Ordinary

shares

in issue

number

Treasury

shares

number

Total

shares

number

Nominal

value

£'000 Allotted, called up and fully paid share capital comprised: Ordinary shares of 5 pence each: At 30 November 2023 95,872,161 7,337,703 103,209,864 5,160 Ordinary shares bought back into treasury (4,265,234) 4,265,234 - - --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 May 2024 91,606,927 11,602,937 103,209,864 5,160 ========= ========= ========= =========

During the six months ended 31 May 2024, the Company bought back 4,265,234 shares into treasury (six months ended 31 May 2023: 863,079; year ended 30 November 2023: 5,286,703) for a total consideration of £25,477,000 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £5,076,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £29,807,000) including costs.

Since 31 May 2024 and up to the date of this report, 836,063 shares have been bought back into treasury for a total consideration of £5,166,000.

The ordinary shares give shareholders voting rights, the entitlement to all of the capital growth in the Company's assets and to all income from the Company that is resolved to be distributed.

9. Reserves

The share premium account and capital redemption reserve are not distributable reserves under the Companies Act 2006. In accordance with ICAEW Technical Release 02/17BL on Guidance on Realised and Distributable Profits under the Companies Act 2006, the special reserve and capital reserves may be used as distributable reserves for all purposes and, in particular, the repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares and for payments such as dividends. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the special reserve, capital reserve and revenue reserve may be distributed by way of dividend. The gain on the capital reserve arising on the revaluation of investments of £54,473,000 (six months ended 31 May 2023: gain of £9,770,000; year ended 30 November 2023: no gain) is subject to fair value movements and may not be readily realisable at short notice, as such it may not be entirely distributable. The investments are subject to financial risks, as such capital reserves (arising on investments sold) and the revenue reserve may not be entirely distributable if a loss occurred during the realisation of these investments.

10. Financial risks and valuation of financial instruments

The Company's investment activities expose it to the various types of risk which are associated with the financial instruments and markets in which it invests. The risks are substantially consistent with those disclosed in the previous annual financial statements with the exception of those outlined below.

Market risk arising from price risk

Price risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices (other than those arising from interest rate risk or currency risk), whether those changes are caused by factors specific to the individual financial instrument or its issuer, or factors affecting similar financial instruments traded in the market. Local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues, recessions, climate change or other events could have a significant impact on the Company and the market price of its investments and could result in increased premiums or discounts to the Company's net asset value.

Valuation of financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are either carried in the Statement of Financial Position at their fair value (investments and derivatives) or at an amount which is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends and interest receivable, due to brokers, accruals, cash at bank and bank overdrafts). IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 2(g) as set out on page 100 in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted market price for identical instruments in active markets

A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service or regulatory agency and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The Company does not adjust the quoted price for these instruments.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques using observable inputs

This category includes instruments valued using quoted prices for similar instruments in markets that are considered less than active, or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data.

Valuation techniques used for non-standardised financial instruments such as options, currency swaps and other over-the-counter derivatives include the use of comparable recent arm's length transactions, reference to other instruments that are substantially the same, discounted cash flow analysis, option pricing models and other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants making the maximum use of market inputs and relying as little as possible on entity specific inputs.

As at the period end the long and short derivative positions were valued using the underlying equity bid price (offer price in respect of short positions) and the contract price at the inception of the trade or at the trade reset date. There have been no changes to the valuation technique since the previous year or as at the date of this report.

Contracts for difference have been classified as Level 2 investments as their valuation has been based on market observable inputs represented by the market prices of the underlying quoted securities to which these contracts expose the Company.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs

This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on market data and these inputs could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation.

This category also includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant entity determined adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments and instruments for which there is no active market. The Investment Manager considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement.

Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability, including an assessment of the relevant risks including but not limited to credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, business risk and sustainability risk. The determination of what constitutes 'observable' inputs requires significant judgement by the Investment Manager and these risks are adequately captured in the assumptions and inputs used in measurement of Level 3 assets or liabilities.

Fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities

The table below sets out fair value measurements using the IFRS 13 fair value hierarchy.



Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss at 31 May 2024 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 612,126 - - 612,126 Contracts for difference (fair value) - 2,527 - 2,527 Index future 495 - - 495 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Liabilities: Contracts for difference (fair value) - (1,146) - (1,146) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 612,621 1,381 - 614,002 ========= ========= ========= =========



Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss at 31 May 2023 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 610,447 - - 610,447 Contracts for difference (fair value) - 1,460 - 1,460 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Liabilities: Contracts for difference (fair value) - (1,088) - (1,088) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 610,447 372 - 610,819 ========= ========= ========= =========



Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss at 30 November 2023 (audited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 557,594 - - 557,594 Contract for difference (fair value) - 703 - 703 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Liabilities: Contract for difference (fair value) - (1,352) - (1,352) Index future (102) - - (102) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 557,492 (649) - 556,843 ========= ========= ========= =========

There were no transfers between levels for financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at fair value during the six months ended 31 May 2024, six months ended 31 May 2023 or year ended 30 November 2023. The Company did not hold any Level 3 securities during the period ended 31 May 2024 (six months ended 31 May 2023: none; year ended 30 November 2023: none).

For exchange listed equity investments the quoted price is the bid price. Contracts for difference are valued based on the bid price of the underlying quoted securities that the contracts relate to. Substantially, all investments are valued based on unadjusted quoted market prices. Where such quoted prices are readily available in an active market, such prices are not required to be assessed or adjusted for any business risks, including climate change risk, in accordance with the fair value related requirements of the Company's Financial Reporting Framework.

11. Transactions with the Investment Manager and AIFM

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) provides management and administration services to the Company under a contract which is terminable on six months' notice. BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Further details of the investment management contract are disclosed on pages 56 and 57 of the Directors' Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023.

The investment management fee due for the six months ended 31 May 2024 amounted to £1,285,000 (six months ended 31 May 2023: £1,299,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £2,518,000). At the period end, £1,869,000 was outstanding in respect of management fees (31 May 2023: £1,906,000; 30 November 2023: £1,864,000).

The total accrual of performance fee for all rolling two-year performance periods amounted to £4,763,000 as at 31 May 2024 (31 May 2023: £1,487,000; 30 November 2023: £2,014,000), calculated as follows:

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2024, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 3.2% as at 31 May 2024. A performance fee of £3,569,000 has been accrued at the date of this report. Of this, an amount of £2,014,000 was recognised during the year ended 30 November 2023.

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2025, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 1.0% as at 31 May 2024. A performance fee of £1,194,000 has been accrued at the date of this report.

In addition to the above services, BIM (UK) has provided the Company with marketing services. The total fees paid or payable for these services to 31 May 2024 amounted to £68,000 excluding VAT (six months ended 31 May 2023: £71,000; year ended 30 November 2023: £149,000). Marketing fees of £192,000 excluding VAT (31 May 2023: £192,000; 30 November 2023: £269,000) were outstanding at 31 May 2024.

As at 31 May 2024, an amount of £193,000 (31 May 2023: £198,000; 30 November 2023: £202,000) was payable to the Manager in respect of Directors' fees.

The Company has an investment in the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund of £42,648,000 (31 May 2023: £12,854,000; 30 November 2023: £24,328,000) which for the period ended 31 May 2024, 31 May 2023 and year ended 30 November 2023 has been presented in the financial statements as a cash equivalent.

The ultimate holding company of the Manager and the Investment Manager is BlackRock, Inc., a company incorporated in Delaware, USA.

12. Related party disclosure

Directors' emoluments

The Board consists of six non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent of the Manager by the Board. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. With effect from 1 December 2023, the Chairman receives an annual fee of £48,800, the Chairman of the Audit Committee receives an annual fee of £38,700, the Senior Independent Director receives an annual fee of £34,100 and each of the other Directors receives an annual fee of £33,100.

As at 31 May 2024, an amount of £21,000 (31 May 2023: £18,000; 30 November 2023: £18,000) was outstanding in respect of Directors' fees.

At the period end, members of the Board, including any connected persons, held ordinary shares in the Company as set out below:

Ordinary

shares

24 July

2024 Ordinary

shares

31 May

2024 Ordinary

shares

30 November

2023 Christopher Samuel (Chairman) 66,869 66,869 65,606 Nigel Burton 16,888 16,888 16,570 Angela Lane 11,731 11,731 11,673 Louise Nash 3,900 3,900 3,900 Merryn Somerset Webb 3,727 3,727 3,727 Glen Suarez1 4,800 4,800 4,800

1 Glen Suarez was appointed as a Director on 9 January 2023.

Significant Holdings

The following investors are:

a. funds managed by the BlackRock Group or are affiliates of BlackRock, Inc. (Related BlackRock Funds); or

b. investors (other than those listed in (a) above) who held more than 20% of the voting shares in issue in the Company and are as a result, considered to be related parties to the Company (Significant Investors).





Total % of shares held by

Related BlackRock Funds Total % of shares held by

Significant Investors who are

not affiliates of BlackRock

Group or BlackRock, Inc. Number of Significant

Investors who are not

affiliates of BlackRock

Group or BlackRock, Inc. As at 31 May 2024 1.39 n/a n/a As at 30 November 2023 1.34 n/a n/a As at 31 May 2023 1.53 n/a n/a ========= ========= =========

13. Contingent liabilities

There were no contingent liabilities as at 31 May 2024 (six months ended 31 May 2023: none; year ended 30 November 2023: none).

14. Publication of non statutory accounts

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 31 May 2024 and 31 May 2023 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 30 November 2023 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under Sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

15. Annual results

The Board expects to announce the annual results for the year ending 30 November 2024 in February 2025. Copies of the results announcement can be obtained from the Secretary on 020 7743 3000 or by email at cosec@blackrock.com. The Annual Report and Financial Statements should be available by the beginning of February 2025, with the Annual General Meeting expected to be held in March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Beynsberger, Director, Closed End Funds, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000

Press Enquiries:

Ed Hooper, Lansons Communications - Tel: 0207 294 3620

E-mail: edh@lansons.com; BlackRockInvestmentTrusts@lansons.com

24 July 2024

12 Throgmorton Avenue

London EC2N 2DL

END

The Half Yearly Financial Report will also be available on the BlackRock website at http://www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Should you wish to receive investment trust related news and insights you can subscribe to BlackRock's Investment Trust Matters newsletter at: https://go.blackrock.com/LP=2142.