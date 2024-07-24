Zentek Launches National Sampling Program for ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company announces that it will embark on a Canada-wide sampling program for dental professionals facilitated by Henry Schein Inc. ("Henry Schein") that will see ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks included in product shipments to Henry Schein customers.

In addition to offering dental practitioners and their patients a surgical mask with better protection against infectious agents, ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks are also proven to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, which can collect on the skin when wearing a surgical mask for extended periods and cause acne. The Company believes this program will introduce ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks and this unique value proposition to nearly all Henry Schein customers across Canada.

"The safety of staff and patients in dental practices is paramount, and surgical masks play a crucial role as they serve as a primary barrier against the transmission of infectious agents, including bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. With the ability for ZenGUARD Antimicrobial Surgical Masks to eliminate bacteria and filter more virus particles compared to standard ASTM Level 3 surgical masks, we believe that this technology should be the new standard of protection for this incredibly important market segment," said Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99-per-cent anti-microbial activity and to significantly increase the viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

For further information on Zentek:

investorrelations@zentek.com

Ryan Shacklock

Senior VP, Strategy & Business Development

Email: rshacklock@zentek.com

Phone: 306-270-9610

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com.

