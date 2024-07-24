LIQUIDFLARE, Innovative Liquefied Natural Gas From Macaw Energies, Achieves Verified Negative Carbon Intensity From SCS Global Services

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / SCS Global Services:

MACAW Energies, a pioneer in energy transformation, has achieved independent, third-party Environmental Claims Validation of the carbon intensity of its LIQUIDFLARE product from SCS Global Services. LIQUIDFLARE is produced by capturing the gases typically emitted from flaring during oil production and then converting them into a product similar to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The carbon footprint of LIQUIDFLARE was calculated based on the Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) model (version 2023) and in alignment with ISO 14067:2018. SCS Global Services verified LIQUIDFLARE production to have a carbon intensity (CI) of -43 kg CO2eq per mmBtu on a well-to-pump basis.

In standard oil production, flaring and venting result in the release of substantial volumes of potent greenhouse gases (GHGs), including methane, carbon dioxide, black soot, and nitrous oxide - all of which are major contributors to global warming. MACAW Energies' system uses F2X technology to capture and contain these flare emissions from being released into the environment, then turns the gases into an LNG form, becoming LIQUIDFLARE.

"LIQUIDFLARE has the potential to displace diesel for power generation and transport, as well as power the EV charging industry with a low-carbon fuel. By bringing transparency through third-party Environmental Claims Validation, we aim to encourage the adoption of lower carbon intensity fuels over diesel and other polluting options in power generation and transportation" said Slim Hbaieb, MACAW Energies' CEO. "This innovation embodies our deeply embedded mission of transforming energy landscapes with low-carbon gas, mitigating environmental impact, and delivering cost-effective fuel."

Easily transported, LIQUIDFLARE's versatility extends to various applications, including regasification, power generation, CNG and LNG truck fueling, and off-grid EV charging, supporting fleet electrification efforts.

"MACAW Energies demonstrates sustainability leadership with credibility and transparency by verifying the carbon intensity of its innovative new fuel LIQUIDFLARE," stated Nicole Munoz, Vice President of Environmental Certification Services at SCS. "Third-party verification ensures an accurate calculation of the impact the fuel has on the environment, providing valuable data to the fuel industry."

About MACAW Energies

MACAW Energies is committed to accelerating the achievement of global decarbonization goals through cutting-edge technologies that significantly reduce methane emissions. Focused on practical, scalable, and cost-effective solutions, MACAW Energies transform flared and wasted gases into low-carbon LNG, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels. MACAW Energies is at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability in the energy sector. For more information, please visit www.macawenergies.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/.

