Entergy Corporation: Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, Entergy, Saints, and NFL Foundation Committed to Leaving Charitable Legacy Through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy

The legacy program will benefit New Orleans area nonprofit organizations ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Today, the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL Foundation announced a community-focused initiative ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Impact 59 Powered by Entergy is the official Super Bowl LIX Legacy Grant Program designed to leave a lasting impact on nonprofits in the Greater New Orleans region long after the city's record tying 11th Super Bowl on February 9, 2025. The Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, underscored the importance of giving back to the host community through the Host Committee theme of "it's what we do."

Impact 59 Powered by Entergy is a collaboration between the Host Committee, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Foundation, the Entergy Charitable Foundation, Ochsner Health, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and NOLA Coalition to award impactful grants to local nonprofit organizations. The program's mission is to give back to local organizations making a positive impact in the New Orleans community, fostering a legacy of philanthropy that lasts long after Super Bowl LIX.

New Orleans Saints owner and long-time philanthropist, Gayle Benson said, "Hosting and executing an incredible game is just one aspect of our responsibility. Equally important is our commitment to supporting our community and creating a lasting positive impact. This is part of what we do - we must instill pride in our city, contribute to meaningful change, and ensure lasting resources for all those who work so hard to make the community a wonderful place to live."

The funding from Impact 59 Powered by Entergy will be awarded to organizations that provide programming in key areas of youth development, workforce training, education, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion. The nonprofit organizations selected will help support charitable causes in the Greater New Orleans area including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. A grant selection committee will carefully review eligibility and compliance of applications, select award recipients based on criteria met and make award determinations based on need, merit and proposed projects.

"The Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program was established to ensure that the NFL and our partners leave a legacy of philanthropy and positive economic impact in the Super Bowl host community, extending far beyond the final whistle of the big game," said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher. "The NFL Foundation is excited to continue this tradition with the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee and their great partners to recognize and support nonprofit organizations that positively impact the lives of thousands in the Greater New Orleans region."

The announcement of this Legacy Program supports the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee's motto: "it's what we do." Impact 59 Powered by Entergy will provide much-needed support to those organizations that provide key services and opportunities to the community.

"That's one amazing thing about the City of New Orleans - we love our neighbors as if they were our own family; it's part of what we do every day," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Corporation Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "Impact 59 Powered by Entergy is sure to ignite change in our community, uplift our community organizations and the people who need it most and arm them with resources they need to continue their good work."

Along with Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, Super Bowl LIX brings significant other impact to the area. The 59th Super Bowl is anticipated to bring upwards of $500 million in economic impact to Louisiana and 6,000 credentialed media members to New Orleans.

"At the end of the day, the Super Bowl is much more than a game. Hosting our record tying 11th NFL Championship game will not only provide funding for our nonprofit community through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy but will significantly boost Louisiana's economy and provide opportunity to recognize our rich Louisiana heritage and diverse culture," said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. "On Monday, February 10th, we want to be proud of a job well done - not just the game, but the incredible impact the Super Bowl has on our community."

Applications are now being accepted through August 23. More details on how organizations can see if they qualify and apply for Impact 59 Powered by Entergy can be found at nolasuperbowl.com/legacy-program.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome.

About the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee

The New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is responsible for planning, executing, and hosting the City's record-tying 11th NFL Championship game on February 9, 2025. The Host Committee works in partnership with the National Football League to deliver a successful Super Bowl LIX while driving lasting social and economic impact in the Greater New Orleans area. Learn more about the New Orleans Super LIX Host Committee at nolasuperbowl.com.

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League (NFL) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football - from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. Celebrating 50 years, the NFL Foundation has become one of the leading philanthropic entities in America, contributing to NFL team communities, national and international disaster relief efforts, and societal issues. The league is utilizing this anniversary to amplify the impact of NFL Philanthropy and the progress made by our nonprofit entities. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit NFLFoundation.org. ?

About The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit 501(c) (4) organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 36-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $3.4 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.

