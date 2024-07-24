The state-owned Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has launched a tender for three grid-connected solar projects with a combined capacity of at least 9. 4 MW. The deadline for applications is Sept. 6. The electricity regulator in Nepal has kicked off a tender for the design, supply and construction of three-grid-connected PV systems. Germany's KfW Development Bank will finance the projects. The systems will include at least 1. 6 MW to be developed at the Middle Marshyangdi Hydroelectric Project, which currently generates 70 MW of electricity in Lamjung district, western Nepal. The two other installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...