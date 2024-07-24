Fact.MR: Calcium Silicate Board Market is expected to flourish at a 4.2% CAGR, Achieving a Market Size of $1.39 Billion by 2034

Calcium Silicate Boards Used to Effortlessly Adapt to Exterior and Interior Wall Cladding to Create Robust Fire-Rated Partitions: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Calcium Silicate Board Market is poised to reach a worth of US$ 919.3 million in 2024. According to a recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and fire-resistant building materials due to stringent building codes is benefitting calcium silicate board manufacturers across the world.

Calcium silicate boards are versatile construction products that offer excellent thermal insulation properties, making them an ideal choice for various applications such as exterior and interior wall cladding, fire-rated partitions, and insulation systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. These boards are made from a combination of calcium silicate and reinforcing fibers resulting in a lightweight, durable, and rigid material that can withstand high temperatures and provide effective fire protection.

Growing demand for prefabricated and modular construction methods is contributing to the expansion of the calcium silicate board market size. As the construction industry continues to prioritize energy-efficient, fire-resistant, and eco-friendly materials, the calcium silicate board market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from the Calcium Silicate Board Market Study:

The global calcium silicate board market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.39 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The North American market is forecasted to expand at 3.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is calculated to account for 25.1% of the global market share by 2034-end.

of the global market share by 2034-end. Sales of calcium silicate boards in Japan are forecasted to rise at 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of 2,400 x 1,220 mm boards are forecasted to reach US$ 87.9 million by 2034.

Demand for calcium silicate boards in Canada is projected to increase at 3.3% CAGR through 2034.

"The construction industry is increasingly adopting calcium silicate boards because of their excellent thermal insulation properties and fire resistance. Continuous improvements in manufacturing technologies are enhancing the performance, durability, and ease of installation of calcium silicate boards," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Calcium Silicate Boards Market

The key players in the calcium silicate boards industry are A & A Material Corporation; BNZ Materials; Calderys; Calsitherm; ETEX Group; Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd.; Johns Manville; Kingtec Materials.

Indispensable Role of Calcium Silicate Boards in Chimney Construction

Calcium silicate boards find significant application in the construction of chimneys and flue linings due to their excellent heat resistance and insulation properties. These boards are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, which makes them an ideal choice for lining chimneys and protecting the surrounding structures from heat damage.

Increased urbanization in developing countries such as China and India is fueling the need for chimneys and flue systems, thus driving sales of calcium silicate boards. The exceptional thermal performance and durability of these boards have made them a preferred choice for chimney production.

Calcium Silicate Board Industry News:

In 2022, Ramco Industries launched a new production facility in Arakkonam, India. The company boasts a production capacity of 11.5 million square meters for its calcium silicate board and tiles range, which are currently available in over 15 countries. This move will allow the company to expand its market reach to over 40 countries worldwide.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Board Size:

1,000 X 500 mm

1,200 x 2,500 mm

2,400 x 1,220 mm

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application:

Climate Boards

Pipe Sections

Equipment Insulations

Fire Protection

Chimneys

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End Use:

Petrochemicals

Furnaces

Steel

Glass

Aluminum

Cement

Marine

Building & Construction

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the calcium silicate board market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on calcium silicate board market by board size (1,000 X 500 mm, 1,200 x 2,500 mm, 2,400 x 1,220 mm), application (climate boards, pipe sections, equipment insulations, fire protection, chimneys), and end use (petrochemical, furnaces, steel, glass industry, aluminum, cement, marine, building & construction), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

