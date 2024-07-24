Custom Health Inc.: Custom Health Celebrates the Launch of the Opioid Addiction Deterrence Task Force by the American Medical Technology Coalition

CEO of Custom Health and Executive Director of the American Medical Technology Coalition Shane Bishop announced the launch of the Opioid Addiction Deterrence Task Force.

The newly founded OADTF is focused on accelerated opioid addiction deterrence strategies rooted in cutting-edge research, technology, and a solutions-based approach.

KELOWNA, BC and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Custom Health Inc. ("Custom Health" or the "Company") is celebrating the launch of the Opioid Addiction Deterrence Task Force (the "OADTF" or the "Task Force") by the American Medical Technology Coalition (the "AMTC" or the "Coalition"), an alliance of organizations dedicated to advancing medical technology and transforming healthcare delivery, of which Custom Health is a member. This groundbreaking initiative is aimed at combating the opioid crisis through innovative medical technologies and strategic partnerships and is a crucial step in addressing one of the most pressing public health issues facing the United States today.

Prescription opioids are a major contributor to the U.S. opioid epidemic. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, in 2023, around 150 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S., enough for 46.7% of Americans to receive one. Negative health outcomes associated with opioids are especially likely when used under conditions of polypharmacy, a state of treatment which may be described as the use of multiple drugs prescribed by one or more physicians and filled by one or more pharmacies to treat one or more health conditions or diseases. Overprescribing, polypharmacy, and abuse potential are just a few examples of why close clinical monitoring is necessary to properly manage pain while reducing the risk of opioid addiction and dependence.

The OADTF is slated to bring together leading experts, healthcare professionals, and technology innovators to develop and implement advanced solutions designed to prevent opioid addiction and support recovery. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and collaborative efforts, the Task Force aims to create a comprehensive approach to opioid deterrence, focusing on prevention, treatment, and policy advocacy.

"We are excited to launch the Task Force to tackle the opioid crisis head-on," said Shane Bishop, CEO of Custom Health and Executive Director of the AMTC. "Our goal is to harness the power of medical technology to deter addiction through safe, accountable use of prescription medication and rapid access to support systems for those affected by opioid use disorder. This initiative reflects our commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges through innovation and collaboration."

The OADTF has four primary objectives:

Innovative Technology Solutions: The Task Force aims to leverage cutting-edge medical technologies to enhance treatment and prevention strategies. Custom Health's innovative solutions play a pivotal role in this effort.

Policy Advocacy: By collaborating with key policymakers and legislative bodies, the Task Force strives to influence and support the creation and implementation of effective policies to combat opioid addiction.

Research and Education: The Task Force's commitment to research ensures that it stays at the forefront of developments in opioid addiction treatment. It will provide educational resources and programs to healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public.

Community Engagement: Building strong community networks and mobilizing grassroots support is crucial for creating sustainable change. The Task Force will work closely with local leaders, volunteers, and organizations to empower communities in the fight against opioid addiction.

The OADTF will launch congressional and federal briefings this summer. Briefings will focus on accelerated opioid addiction deterrence strategies rooted in cutting-edge research, technology, and a solutions-based approach.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is a trailblazer in healthcare technology, committed to developing innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and optimize healthcare delivery. The Company brings together a dedicated team of clinical pharmacists, engineers, and software developers who pride themselves on excellence and a patient-first approach, making Custom Health a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.

The Company's operations are powered by its proprietary software which brings together fully-automated owned and network pharmacies, at-home medication management solutions, real-time clinical oversight by more than 200 pharmacist-lead clinicians; and the collection of real-time, real-world data and insights. This integrated and technology-enabled approach allows for the efficient creation and real-time maintenance of personalized care plans for patients.

